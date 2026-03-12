RFK Racing to Honor Greg Biffle with Special Tributes at Darlington Raceway

CONCORD, NC (March 12, 2026) — Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing announced today that all three cars will feature Greg Biffle throwback schemes at Darlington Raceway on March 22. This special tribute to late NASCAR Cup Series driver and longtime fan-favorite Greg Biffle is coming to one of his favorite tracks, where he won back-to-back races in 2005 and 2006. In addition, The Biff’s iconic No. 16 car will be featured as part of the NASCAR Experience, with the track also planning special tributes for him during NASCAR’s Alumni Weekend.

“The memory of Greg Biffle’s adventurous spirit, his fun-loving personality, and his endearing appreciation for his fans will forever be remembered and embraced by the NASCAR community,” said Team President of RFK Racing, Chip Bowers. “The three selected throwback color schemes showcased humbly by the No. 6, No. 17, and No. 60, represent incredible moments in Greg’s storied career and offer fans, friends, and family alike an opportunity to reflect on the man and the competitor that we’ll forever remember with fondness and reverence. Darlington Raceway, one of Greg’s favorite track, serves as the perfect backdrop for all to relive his indelible impact on sport.”

As part of the tribute, RFK Racing unveiled three special throwback paint schemes inspired by some of Biffle’s most iconic cars. As a part of the schemes RFK Racing will bring back the iconic Biffle number style previously seen on all RFK Racing entries at the NASCAR season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

The No. 6 Solomon Plumbing Ford Mustang Dark Horse pays tribute to one of Biffle’s most recognizable eras, the bold fluorescent accents and styling that defined many of his most competitive seasons. By incorporating the throwback number font and a color direction significant to Biffle’s spirited rise within the organization, the design symbolizes the intensity and determination that made him a foundational figure of the RFK Racing family. This scheme serves as a visual salute to Biffle’s legacy of speed, strength, and unwavering commitment to the No. 16 brand that helped elevate Biffle’s career to national prominence.

The No. 17 Fifth Third Bank Ford Mustang Dark Horse honors Biffle’s multi-series success with a look inspired by his celebrated NASCAR Cup Series Pole at Texas Motor Speedway in 2011, one of the foundations of his ascent within the RFK Racing family. The clean blue palette and crisp styling pay homage to the early career achievements that cemented Biffle as a future star and loyal competitor. By adopting the tribute number style and nodding to his journey through the ranks, this scheme recognizes the depth of Biffle’s contributions across NASCAR’s national series and the pride he brought to RFK Racing throughout each stage of his career.

The No. 60 Kroger / Oscar Mayer / Heinz Ford Mustang Dark Horse takes inspiration from one of Biffle’s most iconic and beloved RFK Racing liveries, specifically seen running as the 2009 primary scheme and the Daytona 500, the vibrant No. 16 car that delivered memorable wins and solidified his status as one of the team’s most accomplished drivers. The bright yellow energy beams and bold red and black detailing embody the visual identity of Biffle’s peak Cup Series seasons, when his persistence made him a prevailing contender. This scheme serves as a heartfelt tribute to Biffle’s enduring impact on the RFK Racing legacy, bringing fans back to the moments and victories that defined a generation.

Biffle, a cornerstone of RFK Racing for more than a decade, achieved remarkable success across NASCAR’s national series. His career with RFK Racing included multiple Cup Series victories, a runner-up finish in the 2005 championship battle, and an enduring reputation for grit and humanitarianism. His legacy continues to resonate with race fans, team members, and competitors throughout the garage. Known for his fierce competitiveness and calm, respected presence, Biffle remains one of RFK Racing’s most accomplished drivers. His legacy includes victories across NASCAR’s various series, an achievement that places him among an elite group of NASCAR drivers.

The upcoming Darlington Raceway tribute only brushes the surface of deep respect the organization and NASCAR community continues to hold for him. Additional recognition moments are planned throughout the weekend, giving fans attending Darlington and watching from home an opportunity to celebrate his historic career.

As part of these efforts, fans can visit the Greg Biffle No. 16 RFK Racing show car on display as part of the NASCAR Experience in the track’s Fan Zone all weekend, as well as sign a commemorative hood that will be placed in the Darlington Raceway Stock Car Museum following the event. The tribute will extend across the facility with special nods to Biffle’s legacy, including a memorial logo painted on the frontstretch asphalt just past the Start/Finish line, features in the official souvenir program, and a dedicated prerace video moment. Fans are encouraged to stand and salute Biffle on lap 16, joining together in a shared celebration of the life of one of the organization’s most impactful drivers.

Similar to Daytona, there will be a special edition RFK Racing t-shirt featuring the three tribute schemes available for purchase; a portion of proceeds from sales will go to The Biffle Family Legacy Impact Fund.

Tune in to the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway and catch all the action on Fox Sports 1 at 3:00 PM ET.

About RFK Racing

RFK Racing, in its 39th season in 2026, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988 and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner in the NASCAR Truck Series, is the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit rfkracing.com, and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.