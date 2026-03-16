Racing to End Alzheimer’s looks to add to Ford legacy at Sebring

LOS ANGELES (March 16, 2026) – The Racing to End Alzheimer’s with Stephen Cameron Racing team heads to legendary Sebring International Raceway this week for race two of the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge (IMPC) season, the Alan Jay Automotive Network 120 – part of the 74th Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

After a solid run in the Daytona season opener, the bright red and purple No. 19 Ford Mustang GT4 – carrying the names of 85 loved ones who have suffered from Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia – looks to continue the progress that has seen the team move steadily toward the front of the field.

Racing to End Alzheimer’s has competed at Sebring 13 times, earning a victory and five top 10s in nine IMPC races (along with two podiums in four IMSA Carrera Cup events). In last year’s IMPC race, drivers Sean Quinlan and Greg Liefooghe scored the second of six top 10 finishes on the season for the Cameron Racing team.

The team also hopes to add to Ford’s long and storied history at Sebring. In the 1960s, the 12-hour race served as a testing ground for the Ford GT program’s efforts to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans, highlighted in the movie Ford vs Ferrari. The Ford brand was carried to the winner’s circle in 1966, 1967 and 1969, driven by some of the sports legends: Ken Miles, Lloyd Ruby, Bruce McLaren, Mario Andretti, Jacky Ickx and Jackie Oliver. Ford won again in 2014, with a Ford EcoBoost Riley piloted by Scott Pruett, Memo Rojas, and Marino Franchitti.

With rapidly changing weather and track conditions making setup decisions difficult for the historic and bumpy circuit, Cameron Racing team owner Stephen Cameron knows how tricky Sebring is.

“Sebring is equally challenging for both the team and for the drivers,” said Cameron. “It sounds counter-intuitive, but car setup is not necessarily focused on what makes the car fastest, but what’s the most comfortable so they can be consistent during the race. The entire track is bumpy, but everyone mainly focuses on the bumps in turns one and 17 – for good reason, as the consequence for a mistake is so high. And you have to factor the unpredictable weather as well, which can see 40 degrees of temperature change in a day. Because of the concrete racing surface, the track changes dramatically, more than any other track. But Greg’s good there and Sean’s good there, so we feel confident.”

As always, the on-track portion of the weekend tells just a part of the Racing to End Alzheimer’s story. Founder Phil Frengs will be on hand all weekend, speaking with fans and helping them share memories of their own loved ones who have suffered from Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.

“Sebring is one of the best races on the schedule in terms of fans,” said Frengs. “Every year, we talk to hundreds of people, everyone with a story of a member of their family who has dealt with this disease. Grandparents, parents, aunts, uncles, friends, the list goes on and on. We’ll be at our pop-up tent right at the team transporter, handing out stickers and tee shirts, and of course, hugs. It means so much to all of us, to help bring awareness and to raise funds – but most of all, to give all these family members and friends a way to make a difference.”

For Liefooghe, driving the Racing to End Alzheimer’s Ford Mustang remains an honor – knowing that it is one of the most recognizable paint schemes in the paddock.

“There’s definitely a new spotlight on us now, between the cause we support and the very bright livery on the car!” said Liefooghe. “It’s an honor to drive this car, to represent such an important cause, as Alzheimer’s has affected so many people. We know we’ll be talking to massive numbers of fans at Sebring, because it’s always a packed racetrack. IMSA is really having a moment right now, it feels as though every event is a blockbuster, setting records for attendance. That’s great for the sport and for us as a team, to get the Alzheimer’s awareness message in front of all those people.”

The No. 19 Racing to End Alzheimer’s Mustang gives families the chance to honor loved ones who have suffered from Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia. For a $250 donation, the family member’s name and hometown is placed on the car, and their photo can be posted on the Racing to End Alzheimer’s website’s tribute page. All donations are matchedby Frengs’ company Legistics, with 100% going to the program’s two beneficiaries: the Nantz National Alzheimer Center at Houston Methodist, and the UCLA Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care Program.

To date, Racing to End Alzheimer’s has donated over $1.2 million to those two programs.

Donate now at this link.

The Alan Jay Automotive Networks 120 for the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge series will take the green flag Friday at 2:00 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast live in the U.S. on Peacock TV, and internationally on IMSA.TV and on IMSA’s YouTube channel – ad-free courtesy of Michelin.

About Racing to End Alzheimer’s

In 2013, Phil Frengs’s late wife Mimi was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s Disease. Their experience with the disease led Frengs to a seminal moment: his company, Legistics, had long sponsored a team in IMSA sports car racing and he realized an opportunity to raise money and awareness for the fight against the disease. In 2017, he formed Racing to End Alzheimer’s, giving fans the opportunity to honor loved ones by putting their names on the race car via donation – with Legistics matching each donation. 100% of those donations go to the two organizations the team supports:

The Nantz National Alzheimer Center at Houston Methodist is exploring cutting edge strategies in therapy, care and research to find a cure for these dementias. NNAC was founded by longtime CBS Sports broadcaster Jim Nantz and his family in honor of his father, Jim, Jr., who passed away after a 13-year battle with Alzheimer’s.

The UCLA Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care Program is a nationally-recognized grant-funded program designed to help patients and their families with the complex medical, behavioral and social needs associated with Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia.

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