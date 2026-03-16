FIRST MISSION #2FAST2TASTY MATCHUPS OF 2026 SET FOR NHRA’S RETURN TO FIREBIRD MOTORSPORTS PARK

PHOENIX (March 16, 2026) – Bonus racing is back starting this weekend at Firebird Motorsports Park, as the Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge returns as part of this weekend’s 41st annual FMP NHRA Arizona Nationals presented by NGK Spark Plugs.

The unique challenge again brings competitive racing to Saturday qualifying, offering the semifinalists from the previous race – the season-opening Gatornationals, in this instance – the chance at a rematch, a bonus purse and bonus points for the Countdown to the Championship playoffs.

Now in its fourth year, the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge starts in Phoenix and takes place at 13 regular-season events in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series. It adds a thrilling layer to both rounds of qualifying on Saturday.

This weekend’s Challenge will see a pair of drivers making their debut in the bonus race, as Top Fuel rookie Maddi Gordon advanced to the semifinals in her first race, while Jordan Vandergriff did the same in his Funny Car debut for John Force Racing.

Coming off a standout performance and win in Gainesville in his first race with John Force Racing, Top Fuel points leader Josh Hart will try to win this bonus race for the first time in his career. The rest of the field in all three classes (Top Fuel, Funny Car and Pro Stock) is loaded with talent who have enjoyed plenty of Saturday success in recent seasons.

Hart will take on Right Trailer Top Fuel All-Star Callout winner Antron Brown in a Saturday rematch, while Gordon gets reigning world champion and Gainesville runner-up Doug Kalitta, who was lethal during the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge a year ago. He won the overall title and picked up five wins in the bonus race.

In Funny Car, Chad Green will look to keep rolling after his second straight Gatornationals win, squaring off with Vandergriff in a semifinal rematch from the opener. The other matchup features a pair of drivers who have won the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge in Phoenix, as J.R. Todd, who took the bonus race in 2024, will race against John Force Racing’s Alexis DeJoria, who won the first-ever Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge in 2023 in Phoenix.

The Pro Stock trio of reigning world champ Dallas Glenn, Greg Anderson and Matt Hartford combined for eight bonus wins a year ago, including in Phoenix, where area native Hartford beat Anderson in the finals on Saturday. All three are back in the specialty event on Saturday, but six-time world champ Erica Enders has plans of her own.

She’ll face off with Anderson in yet another rematch of one of the sport’s biggest rivalries, while Hartford and Glenn will also tussle, as Hartford looks to keep rolling after winning in Gainesville for the first time to open 2026.

The “Duel in the Desert” will feature earlier start times this year due to the pending heat, but the action will remain memorable as all the stars look to shine during NHRA’s 75th anniversary season.

A 75th anniversary Diamond Wally trophy is on the line this weekend in Phoenix, while fans can expect multiple highlights at Firebird Motorsports Park, including:

An appearance from NHRA legend and four-time world champion Don Prudhomme, as well as Charlie Allen and Jon Lundberg.

Prudhomme’s iconic career and legacy in NHRA Drag Racing will be celebrated throughout the weekend as the race’s historic moment, a theme that will take place at all races in 2026. Prudhomme will be featured on the unique commemorative ticket for the race. Fans can scan the onsite signs at the track to purchase the commemorative ticket, which will be available for purchase online all season and will be distinctive to each event.

On Friday, a free, limited-edition rally towel will be given to the first 3,000 fans in attendance to take in two rounds of pro qualifying.

A new-look Nitro Mall and special 75th anniversary displays.

Last season, Shawn Langdon (Top Fuel), Paul Lee (Funny Car), and Anderson (Pro Stock) each earned wins in Phoenix. This year’s race will be broadcast on FS1, with elimination coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 22.

Friday qualifying will begin at 9:30 a.m. local time on Friday with Pro Stock, followed by Funny Car and Top Fuel. The second session is slated to start at 12 p.m. On Saturday, Top Fuel will open the day at 10 a.m., followed by Funny Car and Pro Stock. The final qualifying session is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. with Top Fuel.

Sunday eliminations will be bumped an hour earlier as well, with the first round of eliminations slated for 10 a.m. local time.

Gates will open at 7 a.m. Friday through Sunday, with action in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series to begin at 7:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 10 p.m. ET. on Friday and 12 p.m. on Sunday, leading into eliminations at 6:30 p.m. ET.

To purchase tickets to the FMP NHRA Arizona Nationals presented by NGK Spark Plugs, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. For more information on NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge Matchups at the 41st annual FMP NHRA Arizona Nationals presented by NGK Spark Plugs at Firebird Motorsports Park:

TOP FUEL

Antron Brown vs. Josh Hart (Hart won in Gainesville)

Maddi Gordon vs. Doug Kalitta (Kalitta won in Gainesville)

FUNNY CAR

Chad Green vs. Jordan Vandergriff (Green won in Gainesville)

J.R. Todd vs. Alexis DeJoria (DeJoria won in Gainesville)

PRO STOCK

Greg Anderson vs. Erica Enders (Anderson won in Gainesville)

Dallas Glenn vs. Matt Hartford (Hartford won in Gainesville)

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.