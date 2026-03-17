TOP FUEL’S JOSH HART LOOKS TO CONTINUE STRONG START AT FMP NHRA ARIZONA NATIONALS

PHOENIX (March 17, 2026) – A near-flawless weekend to open the 2026 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season has Top Fuel’s Josh Hart riding high heading into this weekend’s FMP NHRA Arizona Nationals presented by NGK Spark Plugs at Firebird Motorsports Park.

Hart made career-best runs, qualified No. 1, set the Gainesville Raceway track speed record with a 340-mph run and won in his debut with John Force Racing to kick off NHRA’s 75th anniversary season.

It was a storybook start for Hart’s tenure at John Force Racing and it’s only made the talented Top Fuel driver think even bigger in his 12,000-horsepower Burnyzz Speed Shop/Speedmaster dragster. With a diamond Wally under his belt – as well as the points lead – Hart will have a chance to keep rolling in Phoenix and win the first Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge of the year, as well as get his first career victory at Firebird Motorsports Park.

“The Burnyzz Speed Shop/Speedmaster team checked a lot of boxes at Gainesville and we’re going to take this momentum into Phoenix. We’re not going to take our foot off the gas; actually, quite the opposite,” Hart said. “We’ve set the expectation, we know where we need to improve and now it’s just to make sure that I can live up to everybody else’s expectations.”

As part of NHRA’s yearlong 75th anniversary celebration, fans can expect multiple highlights this weekend at Firebird Motorsports Park, including:

An appearance from NHRA legend and four-time world champion Don Prudhomme, as well as Charlie Allen and Jon Lundberg.

Prudhomme’s iconic career and legacy in NHRA Drag Racing will be celebrated throughout the weekend as the race’s historic moment.

On Friday, a free, limited-edition rally towel will be given to the first 3,000 fans in attendance to take in two rounds of pro qualifying.

A new-look Nitro Mall, special displays and 75th anniversary stage in Nitro Alley.

Last season, Shawn Langdon (Top Fuel), Paul Lee (Funny Car), and Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) each earned wins. This year’s race will be broadcast on FS1, with elimination coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 22. It is the second of 20 events and run times were moved to earlier slots with the expected heat.

Friday qualifying will begin at 9:30 a.m. local time on Friday with Pro Stock, followed by Funny Car and Top Fuel. The second session is slated to start at 12 p.m. On Saturday, Top Fuel will open the day at 10 a.m., followed by Funny Car and Pro Stock. The final qualifying session is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. with Top Fuel.

Sunday eliminations will be bumped an hour earlier as well, with the first round of eliminations slated for 10 a.m. local time.

Gates will open at 7 a.m. Friday through Sunday, with action in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series to begin at 7:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m. on Sunday.

The weather may present some challenging conditions, but Hart and his team, led by standout crew chief David Grubnic, will be ready. The team ran well in all conditions in Gainesville, which adds to Hart’s confidence level.

He’ll face a loaded field in Phoenix, including reigning world champ and Gainesville runner-up Doug Kalitta, Langdon, Tony Stewart, Leah Pruett, Justin Ashley and four-time champ Antron Brown. Hart, though, is thinking big this year and that belief comes from the strong support around him.

“I want to earn the trust and respect of the John Force Racing fans. I want to earn the respect of my peers – be a good driver, stage properly – and I obviously want to earn the trust and respect of our team,” Hart said. “We’ve made a couple of really good steps in that direction but I know that’s just the beginning.”

“As for the weather forecast for Phoenix, I’m from Florida. I’m used to the heat so we’ll be just fine from the driver’s point of view.”

Paul Lee returns to the site of his first career Funny Car victory a year ago, looking to take down Gainesville winner Chad Green, back-to-back champ Austin Prock, Matt Hagan, Jordan Vandergriff and Ron Capps.

Greg Anderson will look to repeat in Pro Stock, but Gainesville winner and area resident Matt Hartford hopes to keep rolling along against reigning world champ Dallas Glenn, Erica Enders and Aaron Stanfield.

The FMP NHRA Arizona Nationals presented by NGK Spark Plugs will also feature thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series and the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series.

Race fans at Firebird Motorsports Park can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce and celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the fan-favorite SealMaster Track Walk.

As always, fans get an exclusive pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. This opportunity gives fans a chance to see teams in action and service their hot rods between rounds, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers and more. Fans can visit NHRA’s popular Nitro Alley and Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and vendors create an exciting atmosphere that includes interactive displays, merchandise, and food and fun for the entire family.

Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 10 p.m. ET. on Friday and 12 p.m. on Sunday, leading into eliminations at 6:30 p.m. ET.

To purchase tickets to the FMP NHRA Arizona Nationals presented by NGK Spark Plugs, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. For more information on NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.