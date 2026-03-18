FUNNY CAR’S CHAD GREEN LOOKS TO CARRY MOMENTUM INTO PHOENIX AT FMP NHRA ARIZONA NATIONALS

PHOENIX (March 18, 2026) – Coming off a win at the season kickoff in Gainesville, Funny Car’s Chad Green is ready to head to the desert for the 41st annual FMP NHRA Arizona Nationals presented by NGK Spark Plugs at Firebird Motorsports Park.

Green wheels the 12,000-horsepower Bond Coat Ford Mustang and secured his third career win two weeks ago at the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway. The win was his second consecutive win at the season opener and Green believes his team will carry that momentum into Phoenix.

He’s determined to make amends for last year’s early exit at the “Duel in the Desert” and keep himself in the mix in the loaded Funny Car category.

“Anytime you win, it always helps with confidence, but what really gets me excited is to see how consistent our car ran all day in Gainesville,” said Green. “Nothing helps a driver’s confidence more than having a consistent race car.

“Obviously, our main goal is to win the race. But short of that, we just need to go some rounds and avoid a first-round exit like last year in Phoenix, which can really kill your momentum after winning a race. It’s going to be a hot track this weekend and I think we will fare well under those conditions. My guys know how to navigate a hot track.”

As part of NHRA’s yearlong 75th anniversary celebration, fans can expect multiple highlights at Firebird Motorsports Park, including:

An appearance from NHRA legend and four-time world champion Don Prudhomme, as well as Charlie Allen and Jon Lundberg.

On Friday, a free, limited-edition rally towel will be given to the first 3,000 fans in attendance to take in two rounds of pro qualifying.

A new-look Nitro Mall, special displays and 75th anniversary stage in Nitro Alley.

Last season, Shawn Langdon (Top Fuel), Paul Lee (Funny Car), and Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) each earned wins. This year’s race will be broadcast on FS1, with elimination coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 22. It is the second of 20 events and run times were moved to earlier slots with the expected heat.

Friday qualifying will begin at 9:30 a.m. local time on Friday with Pro Stock, followed by Funny Car and Top Fuel. The second session is slated to start at 12 p.m. On Saturday, Top Fuel will open the day at 10 a.m., followed by Funny Car and Pro Stock. The final qualifying session is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. with Top Fuel.

Sunday eliminations will be bumped an hour earlier as well, with the first round of eliminations slated for 10 a.m. local time.

Gates will open at 7 a.m. Friday through Sunday, with action in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series to begin at 7:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m. on Sunday.

With his win in Gainesville, Green has slotted himself into the first Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge of the season. The popular bonus race returns to the NHRA regular season as semifinalists from the previous race will rematch for a chance at a bonus purse and bonus points for the Countdown to the Championship playoffs. Green will take on Funny Car newcomer Jordan Vandergriff, who made his John Force Racing debut in Gainesville, with Alexis DeJoria and J.R. Todd on the other side of the ladder.

“The Mission Challenge is a great opportunity to get even more points,” Green said. “I want to be in it every race. It makes qualifying that much more exciting. I’m sure Jordan will be looking for some revenge from Gainesville. For us, we will be looking to stay undefeated in 2026.”

Other Funny Car stars to watch in Phoenix include back-to-back world champ Austin Prock, who didn’t qualify in Gainesville, four-time champ Matt Hagan and Ron Capps.

Top Fuel’s Shawn Langdon is after more Phoenix success, taking on a field that includes Gainesville winner Josh Hart, reigning world champ Doug Kalitta, rookie Maddi Gordon, Tony Stewart, Antron Brown and Leah Pruett.

Greg Anderson will look to repeat in Pro Stock, but Gainesville winner and area resident Matt Hartford hopes to keep rolling along against reigning world champ Dallas Glenn, Erica Enders and Aaron Stanfield.

The FMP NHRA Arizona Nationals presented by NGK Spark Plugs will also feature thrilling competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series and the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series.

Race fans at Firebird Motorsports Park can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce and celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the fan-favorite SealMaster Track Walk.

As always, fans get an exclusive pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet. This opportunity gives fans a chance to see teams in action and service their hot rods between rounds, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers and more. Fans can visit NHRA’s popular Nitro Alley and Manufacturers Midway, where sponsors and vendors create an exciting atmosphere that includes interactive displays, merchandise, and food and fun for the entire family.

Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 10 p.m. ET. on Friday and 12 p.m. on Sunday, leading into eliminations at 6:30 p.m. ET.

To purchase tickets to the FMP NHRA Arizona Nationals presented by NGK Spark Plugs, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. For more information on NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

About Mission Foods

MISSION®, owned by GRUMA, S.A.B. de C.V., is the world’s leading brand for tortillas and wraps. MISSION® is also globally renowned for flatbreads, dips, salsas and Mexican food products. With presence in over 112 countries, MISSION® products are suited to the lifestyles and the local tastes of each country. With innovation and customer needs in mind, MISSION® focuses on the highest quality, authentic flavors, and providing healthy options that families and friends can enjoy together. For more information, please visit https://www.missionfoods.com/

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.