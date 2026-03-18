Fendt Partners With NHRA North Central Division to Support Super Comp, Super Gas and Super Street Racers

DULUTH, Ga. (March 18, 2026) – Fendt®, a leading provider of advanced agricultural machinery and smart farming solutions, today announced a targeted regional sponsorship with the National Hot Rod Association’s (NHRA) North Central Division 3. The sponsorship expands Fendt’s relationship with the NHRA and introduces the Fendt Championship Bonus Award, a program designed to recognize top-performing sportsman racers in the Super Comp, Super Gas and Super Street classes during the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series (LODRS) season.

Anthony Troyer, Fendt farmer and driver of Fendt’s Top Alcohol car.

“After three decades of racing in the North Central Division Super classes, I’ve seen firsthand the fierce competition in U.S. drag racing, especially in this region. D3 racers consistently deliver outstanding performance, just like Fendt products do for our farmers,” said Tim Millwood, AGCO Senior Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer. “With many racers also being farmers or involved in the agriculture industry, this partnership is a natural fit to promote and grow the Fendt brand in the Midwest.”

The Fendt Championship Bonus Award stands as a premier incentive program within the sportsman racing community, delivering significant year‑end rewards to the top 10 performers in each eligible category:

First place: $5,000

Second place: $3,000

Third through 10th place: $1,000 each

This distinguished initiative will honor the top 10 competitors in Super Comp, Super Gas and Super Street based on the final standings of the 2026 LODRS North Central Division Points Chase. Complete program specifications and the full 2026 event schedule will be published on the division’s website at https://www.nhradiv3.com/.

The Fendt Championship Bonus Award reinforces the North Central Division’s commitment to elevating sportsman racing and provides Super Class competitors with compelling reasons to declare the division as their points‑claiming home. With substantial financial awards and enhanced recognition opportunities, this program sets a new standard for engagement and excellence within the division.

The three featured classes, Super Comp, Super Gas and Super Street, represent the highest levels of precision and performance in sportsman drag racing, mirroring the standards Fendt holds for its agricultural equipment across full seasons and complete crop cycles. As part of the partnership, Fendt will receive on-site visibility at all Division 3 LODRS events.

This partnership builds on Fendt’s ongoing partnership with the NHRA, showcasing shared values of precision, performance and reliability. As the official tractor of NHRA, Fendt supports track operations and safety through the use of its Fendt 314 Vario® tractor at national events. The collaboration also includes regional initiative sponsorships such as the Fendt Championship Bonus Award for NHRA’s North Central Division 3, and the renewed sponsorship of Top Alcohol Dragster driver Anthony Troyer, strengthening Fendt’s connection to the NHRA community and its agricultural ties.

Fendt is a registered trademark of AGCO.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in agricultural machinery and precision agriculture technologies. Driven by a Farmer-First strategy, AGCO delivers value through its differentiated leading brands, Fendt™, Massey Ferguson™, PTx™ and Valtra™. AGCO’s high-performance equipment and smart farming solutions, including brand-agnostic retrofit technologies and autonomous offerings, empower farmers to drive productivity while sustainably feeding the world. For more information, visit www.agcocorp.com.

About Fendt

Fendt is the leading high-tech brand at AGCO for farmers, with the highest demands regarding quality of machines and services. The customers benefit from innovative technology that increases their performance, efficiency and profitability. Fendt tractors and combines operate globally on professional farms as well as in non-agricultural fields. Resource-saving, smart Fendt technologies support farmers and contractors in successfully working sustainably and economically worldwide. For more information visit, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About NHRA

NHRA is the primary sanctioning body for the sport of drag racing in the United States. NHRA presents 20 national events featuring the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series and NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, as well as the NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series and NHRA Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown™ at select national events. NHRA provides competition opportunities for drivers of all levels in the NHRA Summit Racing Series and NHRA Street Legal™. NHRA also offers the NHRA Jr. Street® program for teens and the Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League® for youth ages 5 to 17. With more than 100 Member Tracks, NHRA allows racers to compete at a variety of locations nationally and internationally. NHRA’s Youth and Education Services® (YES) Program reaches over 30,000 students annually to ignite their interest in automotive and racing related careers. NHRA’s streaming service, NHRA.tv®, allows fans to view all NHRA national events as well as exclusive features of the sport. In addition, NHRA owns and operates three racing facilities: Gainesville Raceway in Florida; Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park; and In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in Southern California. For more information, log on to www.NHRA.com, or visit the official NHRA pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.