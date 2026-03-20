CORVETTE RACING AT SEBRING: Pushing Ahead

Corvette Racing program going for 13 class victories in 12 Hours

SEBRING, Fla. (March 20, 2026) – Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports’ two Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.Rs will line up one behind the other Saturday for the start of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring in the drive for a 13th class victory in America’s oldest sports car race.

Antonio Garcia was the quickest Corvette driver in Friday’s 15-minute qualifying session in the red-white-and-blue No. 3 Z06 GT3.R. His lap of 1:59.295 (112.862 mph) placed him sixth on the grid in the Corvette he will share with Alexander Sims and Marvin Kirchhöfer. Not too far behind in eighth was Tommy Milner in the No. 4 Corvette that he will drive with Nicky Catsburg and Nico Varrone after a lap of 1:59.465 (112.702 mph).

Of note, Garcia and Milner both will make their 20th career starts in the 12 Hours.

Both Corvettes were within a second of the class pole-winner but rarely does qualifying matter at a race as long or as grueling as Sebring. There certainly is enough experience to fall back on with Corvette Racing being a constant at the race dating back to 1999. Sebring, which has been the site of 14 class victories for the program – a dozen coming in the 12 Hours. Each came from the two-car Corvette Racing factory team operated by Pratt Miller.

In GTD, Salih Yoluc qualified 10th in class behind the wheel of DXDT Racing’s No. 36 Corvette. He posted a best lap of 2:00.974 (111.279 mph) lap that was less than one-tenth of a second off teammate and Corvette factory driver Charlie Eastwood’s best lap from Thursday’s practice sessions.

13 Autosport’s Orey Fidani set a best lap in qualifying of 2:02.298 (110:074 mph) in the qualifying session, just ahead of Henrik Hedman for DragonSpeed, which will race its No. 81 Corvette for just the second time and first time at Sebring.

The Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring is set for 10:10 a.m. ET on Saturday from Sebring International Raceway. It will stream live on Peacock with television coverage on NBCSN from 5 to 10:30 p.m. IMSA Radio will stream live audio coverage on XM 206, Channel 996 on the SiriusXM app and IMSA.com.

CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R QUALIFYING DRIVER QUOTES

ANTONIO GARCIA, NO. 3 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “Qualifying in a way does matter here because any time you are not on pole, it’s not great. But I would say that we maximized what we had. In the practice sessions we made some steady progress, which is good. The car in qualifying behaved how we expected. There were no big surprises. We were just down on pace. I would say night practice Thursday was already mayhem with people acting like it was the race. So I’m sure it will be the same tomorrow night to the end, so let’s see.”

TOMMY MILNER, NO. 4 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “I don’t think we’re not quite where we need to be for the race. We had a very good car Thursday in the morning and the afternoon, and then in the nighttime it got away from us a little bit. We made some small changes that we thought would be in the right direction, and suitable for qualifying, but we’re still just a little bit out of the window. Not unhappy by any means but if I think about a car that we want to have for the race, we’re not quite there yet so we need to do a little bit of work with the engineers and make some small tweaks and then I think we’ll be back to where we were yesterday. I didn’t have it quite as bad as Antonio in night practice last night, but I have been in his situation before and I know exactly what he was going through. I anticipate a lot more of those moments. It will be a very typical Sebring with how we race with the prototype cars and where their strengths are and where our strengths are. It leads to some dicey moments but I’m ready and prepared for them.”

SALIH YOLUC, NO. 36 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “I’m generally content with how qualifying went. I left a couple or three-tenths on the table, but I don’t think it would have changed our position much. So it’s an OK position to start. I do think we have a much better racecar than we do a car for qualifying. We are much closer to the front of the field in race trim, and I do think we have a good chance to move forward in the race.”

CORVETTE RACING AT SEBRING: By the Numbers

1: As in one manufacturer and one model of car for the 28th year at Sebring: Chevrolet and the Corvette

3: Tracks where Corvette Racing has competed in each of its previous 27 years: Sebring, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

4: Sebring race wins for Antonio Garcia – the most among drivers entered in this year’s 12 Hours

4: GT class pole positions at Sebring for Oliver Gavin and Ron Fellows, tied for most in event history

5: Corvette Z06 GT3.Rs entered for this year’s Sebring 12 Hours – one more than in 2025

8: Sebring victories – a race record – for Johnny O’Connell, a Sebring Hall of Famer who drove for Corvette Racing from 2001-10. It includes one overall and seven class wins

14: Number of Sebring victories for Corvette Racing – the most of any venue in program history. Twelve of those have come in the 12 Hours, including 2022 in GTD PRO

15: Manufacturer Championships for Chevrolet and Corvette Racing since 2001

17: Wins in 2025 for the Corvette Z06 GT3.R across six different series. Three have come via TF Sport across the FIA WEC and ELMS

33: Tracks at which Corvette Racing has won races – Baltimore, Charlotte Motor Speedway, COTA, Canadian Tire Motorsport Park/Mosport, Chang International Circuit (Thailand), Daytona, Detroit, Fuji, Houston, Imola, Indianapolis, Laguna Seca, Le Mans, Lime Rock, Long Beach, Lusail International Circuit (Qatar), Sepang International Circuit (Malaysia), Miami, Mid-Ohio, Monza, Portimão, Portland, Road America, Road Atlanta, Sebring, Sonoma, St. Petersburg, Texas, Trois Rivieres, Utah, VIR, Washington DC and Watkins Glen

38: Number of combined Sebring 12 Hours starts for Tommy Milner and Antonio Garcia. Both will make their 20th starts this weekend. Garcia hasn’t missed the race since 2006, and Milner’s only miss was in 2022 when he contested the 1000 Miles of Sebring for Corvette Racing in the FIA WEC

40: Number of drivers to win races in Corvette Racing entries since 1999. The latest to join the list was Tom Van Rompuy at Fuji in September for TF Sport

73: Years since Corvette was introduced to the world on Jan. 17, 1953 in New York City. A total of 300 cars were produced that year

79: Number of drivers in Corvette Racing entries since 1999. DXDT Racing’s Mason Filippi plus DragonSpeed’s Giacomo Altoé, Henrik Hedman, Casper Stevenson and Mateo Cairoli made their first starts in a Corvette at Daytona

154: Victories worldwide for Corvette Racing starting the 2026 season – 118 in IMSA, nine at Le Mans, five in the FIA WEC, 13 in GT World Challenge America, three in GT World Challenge Asia and GT America and two in the European Le Mans Series

365: Event starts by Corvette Racing since 1999

63,969.12: Total number of racing miles completed by Corvette Racing entries at Sebring since 1999. The program eclipsed the 60,000-mile mark in 2025 and could go over 70,000 miles if the five Corvettes combine to complete 1,613 laps – an average of 323 laps each

480.377.95: Total number of racing miles completed by Corvette Racing since its inception. The program should surpass the half-million mile mark midway through this season

Corvette Racing at Sebring International Raceway (wins in bold)

1999 – No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Chris Kneifel/John Paul Jr. – 4th in GTS (Fellows pole)

No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Andy Pilgrim/Scott Sharp/John Heinricy – 7th in GTS (Pilgrim fastest race lap)

2000 – No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Chris Kneifel/Justin Bell – 6th in GTS (Fellows pole)

No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Andy Pilgrim/Kelly Collins/Franck Freon – 5th in GTS

2001 – No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Chris Kneifel – 3rd in GTS

No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Andy Pilgrim/Kelly Collins/Franck Freon – 2nd in GTS

2002 – No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Oliver Gavin – 1st in GTS (Fellows pole)

No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Andy Pilgrim/Kelly Collins/Franck Freon – 4th in GTS

2003 – No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Franck Freon – 1st in GTS

No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Oliver Gavin/Kelly Collins/Andy Pilgrim – 3rd in GTS (Gavin pole)

2004 – No. 3 Corvette C5-R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Max Papis – 1st in GTS (Fellows pole)

No. 4 Corvette C5-R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin/Jan Magnussen – 6th in GTS (Gavin fastest race lap)

2005 – No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Max Papis – 2nd in GT1

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin/Jan Magnussen – 3rd in GT1

2006 – No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Max Papis – 4th in GT1

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin/Jan Magnussen – 1st in GT1

2007 – No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Jan Magnussen – 2nd in GT1 (Magnussen pole, fastest race lap)

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin/Max Papis – 1st in GT1

2008 – No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Ron Fellows/Johnny O’Connell/Jan Magnussen – 1st in GT1

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin/Max Papis – 2nd in GT1 (Gavin fastest race lap)

2009 – No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Jan Magnussen/Johnny O’Connell/Antonio Garcia – 1st in GT1

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin/Marcel Fässler – 2nd in GT1 (Gavin pole, fastest race lap)

2010

No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Jan Magnussen/Johnny O’Connell/Antonio Garcia – 8th in GT2

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Oliver Gavin/Emmanuel Collard – 9th in GT2

2011 – No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Olivier Beretta/Tommy Milner/Antonio Garcia – 3rd in GT

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Oliver Gavin/Jan Magnussen/Richard Westbrook – 4th in GT

2012 – No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor – 2nd in GT (Magnussen pole)

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Richard Westbrook – 3rd in GT

2013 – No. 3 Corvette C6.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor – 11th in GT

No. 4 Corvette C6.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Richard Westbrook – 1st in GT

2014 – No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Ryan Briscoe – 8th in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Robin Liddell – 6th in GTLM (Gavin fastest race lap)

2015 – No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Ryan Briscoe – 1st in GTLM (Daytona/Sebring double)

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Simon Pagenaud – 9th in GTLM

2016 – No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Mike Rockenfeller – 9th in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Marcel Fässler – 1st in GTLM (10th Sebring team win; Daytona/Sebring double)

2017 – No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Mike Rockenfeller – 1st in GTLM (3rd straight Sebring team win)

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Marcel Fässler – 10th in GTLM

2018 – No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Mike Rockenfeller – 8th in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Marcel Fässler – 6th in GTLM

2019 – No. 3 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Mike Rockenfeller – 3rd in GTLM

No. 4 Corvette C7.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Marcel Fässler – 8th in GTLM

No. 63 Corvette C7.R: Jan Magnussen/Antonio Garcia/Mike Rockenfeller – 8th in GTE Pro (FIA WEC)

2020* – No. 3 Corvette C8.R: Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor – 2nd in GTLM (Taylor pole)

No. 4 Corvette C8.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner – 1st in GTLM

2020 – No. 3 Corvette C8.R: Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor/Nicky Catsburg – 5th in GTLM (Garcia pole, Catsburg fastest race lap)

No. 4 Corvette C8.R: Oliver Gavin/Tommy Milner/Marcel Fässler – 6th in GTLM

2021 – No. 3 Corvette C8.R: Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor/Nicky Catsburg – 4th in GTLM (Taylor pole, Garcia fastest race lap)

No. 4 Corvette C8.R: Tommy Milner/Nick Tandy/Alexander Sims – 5th in GTLM

2022 – No. 3 Corvette C8.R: Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor/Nicky Catsburg – 1st in GTD PRO (IMSA)

No. 64 Corvette C8.R: Tommy Milner/Nick Tandy – 2nd in GTE PRO (FIA WEC)

2023 – No. 3 Corvette C8.R: Antonio Garcia/Jordan Taylor/Tommy Milner – 5th in GTD PRO (IMSA)

No. 33 Corvette C8.R: Nicky Catsburg/Ben Keating/Nico Varrone – 1st in GTE Am (FIA WEC)

2024 – No. 3 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Antonio Garcia/Alexander Sims/Daniel Juncadella – 10th in GTD PRO

No. 4 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Tommy Milner/Nicky Catsburg/Earl Bamber – 11th in GTD PRO

No. 13 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Matt Bell/Orey Fidani/Lars Kern – 9th in GTD

No. 17 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Nico Varrone/Anthony Mantella/Thomas Merrill – 22nd in GTD

2025 – No. 3 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Antonio Garcia/Alexander Sims/Daniel Juncadella – 7th in GTD PRO

No. 4 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Tommy Milner/Nicky Catsburg/Nico Varrone – 9th in GTD PRO

No. 13 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Matt Bell/Orey Fidani/Lars Kern – 10th in GTD

No. 36 Corvette Z06 GT3.R: Charlie Eastwood/Alec Udell/Salih Yoluc – 8th in GTD

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