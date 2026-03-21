Kyle Larson claims pole position for O’Reilly Auto Parts race at Darlington

Kyle Larson was fastest during the O’Reilly Auto Parts qualifying on Saturday at Darlington Raceway with a lap of 29.994 at 163.953 mph. He’ll lead the field to green in the No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet for this evening’s race.
“It felt more stable than practice, for sure,” Larson said after qualifying. “Kind of the same sort of thing here the last two weeks. Like I’ve been really on the splitter in practice and then go qualify. My balance feels great. So yeah, hopefully, we can learn from that, from the last two weeks and have a smoother race later on. But happy to get the pole here. I really just tried to have a smooth lap.”
Larson is filling in for Alex Bowman, who was originally slated to compete in the race, as Bowman continues his recovery from vertigo issues.
It felt more stable than practice, for sure. Kind of the same sort of thing here the last two weeks. Like I’ve been really on the splitter in practice and then go to qualify. My balance feels great . So yeah, hopefully, we can learn from that and have a smoother
Christopher Bell, Carson Kvapil, Justin Allgaier and Parker Retzlaff completed the top-5 fastest during thee qualifying session. Matt DiBenedetto did not qualify for the 38-driver field.
The O’Reilly Auto Parts Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 will be broadcast on the CW network this evening at 5:30 p.m. ET with radio coverage provided by SiriusXM.
Starting Lineup
- Kyle Larson, No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
- Christopher Bell, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
- Carson Kvapil, No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
- Justin Allgaier, No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
- Parker Retzlaff, No. 99 Viking Motorsports Chevrolet
- Sam Mayer, No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
- William Sawalich, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
- Brandon Jones, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
- Ross Chastain, No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
- Jesse Love, No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
- Austin Hill, No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
- Corey Day, No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
- Sheldon Creed, No. 00 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
- Harrison Burton, No. 24 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota
- Taylor Gray, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
- Kyle Sieg, No. 28 RSS Racing Chevrolet
- Josh Williams, No. 92 DGM Racing Chevrolet
- Sammy Smith, No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet
- Rajah Caruth, No. 32 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
- JJ Yeley, No. 5 Hettinger Racing Ford
- Anthony Alfredo, No. 96 Viking Motorsports Chevrolet
- Ryan Sieg, No. 39 RSS Racing Chevrolet
- Brennan Poole, No. 44 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet
- Garrett Smithley, No. 0 SS Green Light Racing Chevrolet
- Jeb Burton, No. 27 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
- Blaine Perkins, No. 31 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
- Nick Sanchez, No. 25 AM Racing Ford
- Patrick Staropoli, No. 48 Big Machine Racing Chevrolet
- Lavar Scott, No. 45 Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet
- Jeremy Clements, No. 51 Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet
- Austin Green, No. 87 Peterson Racing Group Chevrolet
- Josh Bilicki, No. 07 SS Green Light Racing Chevrolet
- Dean Thompson, No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota
- Alex Labbe, No. 91 DGM Racing Chevrolet
- Myatt Snider, No. 30 Barrett Cope Racing Chevrolet
- Ryan Ellis, No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet
- Joey Gase, No. 55 Joey Gase Motorsports Chevrolet
- Nathan Byrd, No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet