Kyle Larson claims pole position for O’Reilly Auto Parts race at Darlington

Kyle Larson was fastest during the O’Reilly Auto Parts qualifying on Saturday at Darlington Raceway with a lap of 29.994 at 163.953 mph. He’ll lead the field to green in the No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevrolet for this evening’s race.

“It felt more stable than practice, for sure,” Larson said after qualifying. “Kind of the same sort of thing here the last two weeks. Like I’ve been really on the splitter in practice and then go qualify. My balance feels great. So yeah, hopefully, we can learn from that, from the last two weeks and have a smoother race later on. But happy to get the pole here. I really just tried to have a smooth lap.”

Larson is filling in for Alex Bowman, who was originally slated to compete in the race, as Bowman continues his recovery from vertigo issues.

It felt more stable than practice, for sure. Kind of the same sort of thing here the last two weeks. Like I’ve been really on the splitter in practice and then go to qualify. My balance feels great . So yeah, hopefully, we can learn from that and have a smoother

Christopher Bell, Carson Kvapil, Justin Allgaier and Parker Retzlaff completed the top-5 fastest during thee qualifying session. Matt DiBenedetto did not qualify for the 38-driver field.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 will be broadcast on the CW network this evening at 5:30 p.m. ET with radio coverage provided by SiriusXM.

Starting Lineup