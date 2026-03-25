Forte Racing Opens 2026 McLaren Trophy America Season at Sonoma with Expanded Four-Car Lineup

Team Brings Depth Across All Classes with Returning Drivers and New Additions Poised for a Strong Start

Monrovia, California (Wednesday, March 25, 2026) – Forte Racing heads into the 2026 McLaren Trophy America season opener at Sonoma Raceway with momentum, depth, and an expanded four-car lineup that positions the team as one of the most competitive entries in the field.

Following a series of driver announcements in recent weeks, the team will bring together a mix of returning drivers and new additions for the first time in a race weekend setting. All four entries have completed extensive off-season testing giving the team a strong foundation heading into the opening round.

Forte Racing will field entries across multiple classes, with the No. 24 Cypress Land Company and No. 8 Sigma Plastics cars competing in the Pro category, the No. 53 Race for RP entry in Pro/Am, and the No. 100 PiedParker car running a solo Am campaign.

Sonoma’s technical layout and elevation changes will provide an early-season test for teams across all classes, but with strength across all four entries, the team is targeting multiple podium finishes to open the season.

No. 53 Race for RP McLaren Artura Trophy Evo (Pro/Am) – Neil Langberg / Kevin Madsen

Returning for 2026, the Race for RP entry continues to combine on-track performance with its mission to raise awareness and funding for Relapsing Polychondritis and other autoimmune diseases.

Neil Langberg – “Hello again, this is Neil “Nigel” Langberg, co-driver of the #53 Race for Relapsing Polychondritis Forte Racing McLaren Artura Evo car. The “Boys are Back” for the opening round of the 2026 McLaren Trophy America series here at Sonoma Raceway in Northern California.

Unlike race car drivers and teams, patients with autoimmune diseases do not get an off-season. Enduring a chronic disease is difficult enough, when it is familiar and identifiable, let alone when it is faceless and unknown, like RP or some other rare diseases. It’s a 24/7 proposition, and 1/5 Americans suffer from an autoimmune disease.

This is why we race. As part of our fundraising campaign, we hope to drive awareness and accelerate research for RP and other autoimmune diseases, leading to earlier diagnosis and facilitating a potentially improved prognosis.

Please join us on or off the track early this year with a donation to the Relapsing Polychondritis Foundation….and we hope to see you soon.”

Kevin Madsen – “I’m looking forward to Sonoma with Neil and the gang. It will be challenging since we didn’t test here like many other drivers in the series, including our teammates, but the priority is always on Relapsing Polychondritis. Pumped to continue to raise awareness in one of the most fun and engaging ways possible.”

No. 24 Cypress Land Company McLaren Artura Trophy Evo (Pro) – Tanner Harvey / Patrick Liddy

Harvey and Liddy return to Sonoma following a productive pre-season test at the circuit, building on momentum from their 2025 campaign.

Tanner Harvey – “Opening the season at Sonoma is a huge opportunity for us. It’s my first time at the track, so the goal is to adapt quickly and make the most of every session. Patrick and I have a strong partnership, and with the level of preparation from Forte Racing, we’re confident we can be competitive and start the year on a high note.”

Patrick Liddy – “I am really looking forward to our season opener this weekend on our (sort of) home turf here in California. We had a very productive test here a few weeks ago, and I think we will hit the ground running. Also want to welcome Cooper, Kaia, and Paul to the team. It’s going to be a fun year!”

No. 8 Sigma Plastics McLaren Artura Trophy Evo (Pro) – Kaia Teo / Paul Holton

The No. 8 entry brings together emerging talent and veteran experience, with both drivers showing strong pace during pre-season testing at Sonoma.

Kaia Teo – “First race of the season and I couldn’t be more excited to be heading into race weekend at Sonoma Raceway. It’s an incredibly technical track that really challenges you as a driver, and one I’ve loved learning and improving on each lap. We had a strong and productive test here two weeks ago, which gave us a great foundation heading into this weekend. The focus now is to build on that momentum, stay consistent, and maximize every session. Looking forward to getting back on track and seeing what we can accomplish.”

Paul Holton – “Sonoma is an awesome track in one of these McLaren trophy Evo cars. All the elevation blind corners really make this a challenge and make it really rewarding for the driver to get right. You’ve gotta have all your ducks in a row to win around here and we had a great couple days of testing so I’m hoping to get a good result and start the season on a high note.”

No. 100 PiedParker McLaren Artura Trophy Evo (Am) – Cooper Broll

Broll begins his first season with Forte Racing and his first solo campaign in McLaren Trophy America at a track he considers home.

Cooper Broll – “I’m very much looking forward to the opening round at Sonoma Raceway. Sonoma is my home track and a special place to me, so I am definitely aiming to start off the season on the podium. This will be my first race with Forte and I’ve put in a lot of work this off-season – I’m excited to see what we can accomplish together.”

Forte Team Management

﻿Team manager David Cozart believes the team is well-positioned heading into the opening round following a strong off-season of testing and development.

“With the inaugural season behind us Forte Racing is eager to get the 2026 season underway,” Cozart said. “We learned a lot last year and during off-season testing. Returning veterans Langberg/Madsen in the 53 and Harvey/Liddy in the 24 – both of these duos spent a good amount of time testing and developing their platforms for the coming season. Additionally, we are excited to bring on an additional two cars with Teo/Holton in the 8 car and our final addition, Broll driving solo in the 100 car. With this expansion, we bring additional engineering talent and technicians that really round out the team. All that being said, we are looking forward to a great season and hopefully we get rewarded with some podiums.”

Team owner Shane Seneviratne said the team’s depth across all four entries is a key strength heading into the season opener.

“We’ve put a lot of work into building this lineup, and Sonoma is a great place to see where we stack up early in the season,” said Seneviratne. “What I like most about this group is the balance we have across all four cars. We have strong returning pairings that understand our program, and we’ve added new drivers who bring energy and potential to the team. The preparation has been there, and now it’s about executing across the board. We’re looking forward to a strong start to the season.”

The McLaren Trophy America championship features identical McLaren Artura Trophy Evo race cars, creating a highly competitive environment that emphasizes driver performance and team execution.

Forte Racing enters the 2026 season with one of its deepest McLaren Trophy America lineups to date and remains focused on delivering results both on track and through its broader mission-driven initiatives.

The season begins this weekend at Sonoma Raceway. Race 1 will air Saturday, March 28 from 6:05 pm to 6:55 pm ET (3:05 pm to 3:55 pm PT), while Race 2 airs Sunday from 12:50 pm to 1:40 pm ET (9:50 am to 10:40 am PT). Watch all the action live at:

https://www.youtube.com/gtworld/videos

Additional streaming, including Practice 2 (Friday at 2:05 pm ET / 11:05 am PT) and qualifying (Saturday at 11:20 am ET / 8:20 am PT), available at:

https://www.twitch.tv/sromotorsports

ABOUT FORTE RACING

Founded in 2023, Forte Racing is a motorsports team based in Los Angeles and Charlotte. Under the watchful eye of Shane Seneviratne, the team competed in various racing series, including the IMSA WeatherTech GTD Championship, the IMSA VP Racing Sportscar Challenge, and Lamborghini Super Trofeo and, in 2025, expanded by adding a single-car entry in the inaugural McLaren Trophy America Championship.

Building on the foundation of US RaceTronics, the team has quickly built a strong reputation with multiple podium finishes, race wins, and several North American and World Championships. The team will expand to a four-car McLaren Trophy America program for 2026 in addition to continuing their presence in the IMSA VP Racing Sportscar Challenge. For more information about the team, its drivers, and race operations, visit www.forteracing.com.

ABOUT THE SERIES

McLaren Trophy America Championship series’ second season will launch in March of 2026. The season will feature 10 rounds at five iconic U.S. tracks including participating in the Formula 1 Miami GP in May.

2026 McLaren Trophy America Schedule:

Rounds 1 & 2: Sonoma Raceway, CA | March 27-29

Rounds 3 & 4: Miami Grand Prix. Miami, FL | May 1-3

Rounds 5 & 6: Road Atlanta, GA | June 12-14

Rounds 7 & 8: Road America, WI | August 27-30

Rounds 9 & 10: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, IN | October 8-10

ABOUT RACE FOR RP – The Official Charity of Forte Racing

Race for RP is a motorsports initiative aimed at driving awareness and accelerating research for RP and other autoimmune diseases. Through collaboration with drivers, teams, and sponsors, Race for RP fuels education, accelerates research, and raises awareness of Relapsing Polychondritis and other related autoimmune diseases. For more information, visit raceforrp.org or follow @raceforrp on social media.