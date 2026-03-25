Racing to End Alzheimer’s set for SRO GT4 America debut

LOS ANGELES (March 24, 2026) – The Racing to End Alzheimer’s with Stephen Cameron Racing team will expand into the SRO Motorsports lineup of events in 2026, contesting select races in GT4 America – beginning with this weekend at the team’s home track, Sonoma Raceway.

The No. 90 BMW M4 GT4, driven by Jonathan Perichon and Greg Liefooghe, will compete in the Pro-Am class and carry the now familiar purple and red “names” livery, identical to the team’s IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge car. The team is an all-California effort: Cameron Racing’s shop is housed inside Sonoma Raceway, both drivers live within 30 minutes of the track, and Racing to End Alzheimer’s is based in So Cal.

For Racing to End Alzheimer’s founder Phil Frengs, the mission has always been to raise awareness and funds to help care giving programs and to fight the disease – to “fund the care and find the cure.” To have a second program competing on SRO weekends provides another avenue to make that happen.

The decision to join GT4 America came from a conversation between Frengs, team owner Stephen Cameron, and Liefooghe, with the livery going on the car via wrap on Tuesday and Wednesday – with the 83 names of loved ones who have suffered from Alzheimer’s placed on the car on Thursday morning.

The team has enjoyed a great deal of success in the SRO paddock over the years. Racing to End Alzheimer’s competed in GT4 America in 2021, earning two podiums and nine top 10 finishes in 14 races. Liefooghe and Cameron Racing captured the 2019 Pirelli GT4 America Pro-Am class championship title with six wins and 14 podiums in 16 races, and also earned the 2017 Pirelli World Challenge GT-X series championship in the GTS Am class.

“We’re thrilled to be back in the SRO paddock,” said Frengs. “We have so many great memories from 2021 and the championship has continued to grow through the years. Greg and Cameron Racing also have an outstanding history in this and in other SRO series, so we’re looking forward to seeing what we can do together in 2026.

“Obviously we are hoping for success on the track, but the other key part of this for us is the fans that come to these races,” continued Frengs. “They are such passionate sports car race fans, so we’ll be ready to talk to people, to share stories and memories of their loved ones, and hopefully add many more names to our cars. Every one of those names represents not just an honored loved one who has dealt with this disease but also helps bring us that much closer to the day when we can treat and perhaps even prevent Alzheimer’s.”

Liefooghe, who introduced the idea to Frengs earlier this year, is thrilled to represent Racing to End Alzheimer’s – and all the loved ones whose names are on the car – at not one but two sports car series this season.

“We started talking about it at Daytona, the idea of the car representing Racing to End Alzheimer’s,” said Liefooghe. “Phil came to a test in February and met everyone, and the program came together. It’s exciting to have continuity over the two series – and to be representing the same cause, have the same names on both cars. Visibility is so important, and having the names on the car makes us stand out from all the other cars, and since one of the main goals of the of the program is to raise awareness, the more eyeballs we have on the car, the better job we’re doing. It feels really satisfying to be able to do that, and to carry the names of those loved ones on our car across two different series. It is such a special thing.”

The No. 90 Racing to End Alzheimer’s BMW M4 GT4 gives families the chance to honor loved ones who have suffered from Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia. For a $250 donation, the family member’s name and hometown is placed on the car, and their photo can be posted on the Racing to End Alzheimer’s website’s tribute page. All donations are matched by Frengs’ company Legistics, with 100% going to the program’s two beneficiaries: the Nantz National Alzheimer Center at Houston Methodist, and the UCLA Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care Program.

To date, Racing to End Alzheimer’s has donated over $1.2 million to those two programs.

Donate now at this link.

The Pirelli GT4 America series will conduct a pair of 60-minute races at Sonoma: Friday at 5:00 p.m. ET and Saturday at 4:00 p.m. ET. The races will be streamed live on YouTube, with an interactive broadcast on Twitch.

About Racing to End Alzheimer’s

In 2013, Phil Frengs’s late wife Mimi was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s Disease. Their experience with the disease led Frengs to a seminal moment: his company, Legistics, had long sponsored a team in IMSA sports car racing and he realized an opportunity to raise money and awareness for the fight against the disease. In 2017, he formed Racing to End Alzheimer’s, giving fans the opportunity to honor loved ones by putting their names on the race car via donation – with Legistics matching each donation. 100% of those donations go to the two organizations the team supports:

The Nantz National Alzheimer Center at Houston Methodist is exploring cutting edge strategies in therapy, care and research to find a cure for these dementias. NNAC was founded by longtime CBS Sports broadcaster Jim Nantz and his family in honor of his father, Jim, Jr., who passed away after a 13-year battle with Alzheimer’s.

The UCLA Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care Program is a nationally-recognized grant-funded program designed to help patients and their families with the complex medical, behavioral and social needs associated with Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia.

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