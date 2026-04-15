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NASCAR at Kansas Weekend Schedule

By Angie Campbell
2 Minute Read

This weekend, the NASCAR Cup Series, the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and the ARCA Menards Series travel to Kansas Speedway.

The Craftsman Truck Series is off but returns to action on May 1 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Kyle Larson won the 2025 Spring Busch Light Pole Award at Kansas. He is also the defending Cup Series race winner. Brandon Jones was the race winner of the 2025 O’Reilly Series event at Kansas in September.

Did You Know?

The pass for the win came in the final two laps in four of the last six Cup Series Kansas races. Three of those were last-lap passes.

The closest finish in Cup Series history occurred at Kansas in May 2024. Kyle Larson beat Chris Buescher by 0.001 seconds.

Kansas had the closest margin of victory in the Cup Series at a 1.5-mile track in three of the past five seasons, including the last two.

The driver who led the most laps has won once at Kansas in the last seven races – Kyle Larson (05/2025)

O’Reilly Series Dash 4 Cash:

The O’Reilly Series Dash 4 Cash began at Bristol Motor Speedway. The participants are William Sawalich, Brandon Jones, Justin Allgaier and Rajah Caruth.

Win 1 Race: $100,000 bonus and transfer to the next Dash 4 Cash race. The next three highest-finishing series regulars at Bristol qualified to participate in the Dash 4 Cash race this weekend.

Allgaier transfers to Race 2 at Kansas after a fourth-place finish at Bristol. Joining him are Brent Crews, Carson Kvapil and Sheldon Creed.

The rules remain the same for the following Dash 4 Cash races:

• Race 1: Bristol Motor Speedway (April 11) – Winner: Justin Allgaier
• Race 2: Kansas Speedway (April 18).
• Race 3: Talladega Superspeedway (April 25).
• Race 4: Texas Motor Speedway (May 2).

Friday, April 17

5 p.m.: ARCA Practice
6 p.m.: ARCA Qualifying – Timed: 20 Minutes
7 p.m.: O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Practice – CW App
8:05 p.m.: O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Qualifying – CW App

Saturday, April 18

12:30 p.m.: ARCA Menards Tide 150
100 Laps, 150 Miles
FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

4 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – Prime/MRN/SiriusXM
5:10 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – Prime/MRN/SiriusXM
Post Cup Series Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

7 p.m.: O’Reilly Kansas Lottery 300
Stages: 45/90/200 Laps = 300 Miles
Purse: $1,753,590
CW/MRN/SiriusXM
Post O’Reilly Series race: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, April 19

2 p.m.: Cup Series AdventHealth 400
Stages: 80/165/267 Laps = 400.5 Miles
Purse: $11,233,037
FOX/MRN/SiriusXM
Post Cup Series race: NASCAR Press Pass

Up Next: The NASCAR Cup Series and the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series head to Talladega Superspeedway next weekend.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Angie Campbell
Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
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