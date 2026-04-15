NASCAR at Kansas Weekend Schedule

This weekend, the NASCAR Cup Series, the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and the ARCA Menards Series travel to Kansas Speedway.

The Craftsman Truck Series is off but returns to action on May 1 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Kyle Larson won the 2025 Spring Busch Light Pole Award at Kansas. He is also the defending Cup Series race winner. Brandon Jones was the race winner of the 2025 O’Reilly Series event at Kansas in September.

Did You Know?

The pass for the win came in the final two laps in four of the last six Cup Series Kansas races. Three of those were last-lap passes.

The closest finish in Cup Series history occurred at Kansas in May 2024. Kyle Larson beat Chris Buescher by 0.001 seconds.

Kansas had the closest margin of victory in the Cup Series at a 1.5-mile track in three of the past five seasons, including the last two.

The driver who led the most laps has won once at Kansas in the last seven races – Kyle Larson (05/2025)

O’Reilly Series Dash 4 Cash:

The O’Reilly Series Dash 4 Cash began at Bristol Motor Speedway. The participants are William Sawalich, Brandon Jones, Justin Allgaier and Rajah Caruth.

Win 1 Race: $100,000 bonus and transfer to the next Dash 4 Cash race. The next three highest-finishing series regulars at Bristol qualified to participate in the Dash 4 Cash race this weekend.

Allgaier transfers to Race 2 at Kansas after a fourth-place finish at Bristol. Joining him are Brent Crews, Carson Kvapil and Sheldon Creed.

The rules remain the same for the following Dash 4 Cash races:

• Race 1: Bristol Motor Speedway (April 11) – Winner: Justin Allgaier

• Race 2: Kansas Speedway (April 18).

• Race 3: Talladega Superspeedway (April 25).

• Race 4: Texas Motor Speedway (May 2).

Friday, April 17

5 p.m.: ARCA Practice

6 p.m.: ARCA Qualifying – Timed: 20 Minutes

7 p.m.: O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Practice – CW App

8:05 p.m.: O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Qualifying – CW App

Saturday, April 18

12:30 p.m.: ARCA Menards Tide 150

100 Laps, 150 Miles

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM

4 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – Prime/MRN/SiriusXM

5:10 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – Prime/MRN/SiriusXM

Post Cup Series Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

7 p.m.: O’Reilly Kansas Lottery 300

Stages: 45/90/200 Laps = 300 Miles

Purse: $1,753,590

CW/MRN/SiriusXM

Post O’Reilly Series race: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, April 19

2 p.m.: Cup Series AdventHealth 400

Stages: 80/165/267 Laps = 400.5 Miles

Purse: $11,233,037

FOX/MRN/SiriusXM

Post Cup Series race: NASCAR Press Pass

Up Next: The NASCAR Cup Series and the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series head to Talladega Superspeedway next weekend.