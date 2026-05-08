Rain postpones Sonsio Grand Prix’s qualifying session to Saturday

The qualifying session for the 2026 Sonsio Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course has been postponed to Saturday, May 9.

The decision was made due to precipitation and an overload of standing water across the course. The qualifying session was scheduled for approximately 5:35 p.m. ET.

Before the postponement of the qualifying session, IndyCar held two practice sessions for the event on Friday. Alex Palou, the reigning four-time NTT INDYCAR Series champion and three-time winner of the event, was the fastest competitor during both sessions.

In addition, Anthony Martella won the first of three USF2000 events before Enzo Fittipaldo outdueled Lochie Hughes on wet-weathered tires to win the first of two Indy NXT events on Indy’s road course venue.

The remaining two USF2000 events at Indy’s road course venue, along with the second Indy NXT event, are scheduled to occur on Saturday. In addition, two USF Pro 2000 events will occur before the 2026 Sonsio Grand Prix.

This year’s Sonsio Grand Prix’s qualifying session will now occur on Saturday, May 9, at 10:30 a.m. ET on FS2 and occur before a warm-up session. The main event remains on the schedule for Saturday, with a green-flag time of 4:55 p.m. ET on FOX.