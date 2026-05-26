What is the Cost of a Garage in Edmonton?

Car garages are a smart investment for any homeowner. Car garages are great at protecting assets, increasing the home’s property value, and providing additional storage or hobby space. If you’re living in Edmonton or the surrounding Alberta region, continue reading to learn more about garage builders prices to better assess what’s best for you.

We recommend Complete Garage & Construction, which offers professional garage construction services with a wide range of customization options. This company serves homeowners in Edmonton and other nearby communities with custom garage construction solutions tailored to their needs.

Factors that Affect Garage Construction Costs

Garage construction costs can vary widely depending on numerous factors. Every project is different and requires special care to ensure it is done properly.

Garage Size

Undoubtedly, the biggest cost factor is the size of the garage. Generally speaking, each additional car space increases the overall cost, as more labor and materials are required. The most commonly chosen garage size is a double-car garage, as it meets the family’s needs while also providing space for tools and additional storage.

Additionally, if a garage is detached from the house, the garage site will require additional preparation to ensure a safe foundation, which heavily influences the total cost.

Estimated Costs*:

Single-car garages – approximately $15,000 – $25,000

Double-car garages – approximately $25,000 – $45,000

Large or fully custom garages – $50,000+

*As mentioned, costs can vary greatly and can either be much lower or higher depending on circumstances.

Material & Features

The materials used and the special features added during construction will also significantly affect the garage’s cost. Basic garages are much more affordable, but each additional upgrade or customization increases costs. A common feature added in Alberta is insulating the garage to deal with cold winter temperatures.

Common garage upgrades include:

Insulation

Custom roofs and/or siding

Heating systems

Additional windows, doors, and lighting options

Workshop areas

Storage lofts

While each upgrade will increase the total cost, they all provide comfort, improved quality of life, or additional utility for the garage.

Permits & Preparation

Before beginning construction, take some time to research whether you need permits and inspections. Edmonton has specific building regulations, and failure to comply could mean you spend a lot of money only to be forced to demolish it afterward. Additionally, site preparation is another key component before construction begins. Depending on the location and property, contractors may need to level the ground and prepare a concrete foundation in advance.

Why Quality is Important

When building a garage, choosing only the lowest price is not the best decision. Building a garage that lasts five years is very different from building one designed to withstand Edmonton’s climate for decades. A poorly built garage will likely be susceptible to problems such as poor insulation, structural issues, or moisture damage.

A professionally constructed garage at a good price means it is designed to last long-term. Benefits include better durability, reduced maintenance costs, and increased energy efficiency. Additionally, the overview and aesthetics can better align with the existing property to further increase its value.

Choosing the Best Garage Builder

Choosing a professional building company means not only getting the best, but you also have the extra peace of mind that the job will be done correctly. A professional garage contractor can provide assistance with:

Garage planning, design, and preparation

Applying for permits to meet garage construction regulations

Estimated garage construction timeline and material costs

Material recommendations

Custom garage designs and features

If you are in the market for a garage construction service in Edmonton or the surrounding area, look no further than Complete Garage & Construction. They are proven to provide custom garage construction services tailored to your needs.

Bottom Line

As you can see, garage construction costs depend on a wide range of factors. Investing in a professionally built garage can provide long-term value for the property, quality of life, and asset security.

Whether you want a simple detached garage or a large custom-built structure, careful planning and preparation are essential. Working with professional construction companies, like the one mentioned before, helps ensure that your future garage is built to last a lifetime in Canada’s harsh climates.