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The Qualcomm Circuit at Naval Base Coronado Outlook and Picks

By SM Staff
3 Minute Read

All three of NASCAR’s top divisions will compete on an active United States military base for the first time this weekend at San Diego’s Qualcomm Circuit at Naval Base Coronado. The brand-new street course is the longest track on this year’s schedule at 3.4 miles, featuring 16 turns. Additionally, the street course will also have a star-spangled backdrop to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States Navy.

Wet or dry, they are ready to race. If required, teams in all three series also have Goodyear’s wet-weather tires available; the same tire specification is used on both sides of the car.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series kicks off the weekend on Friday at 7 p.m. ET for the Navy 250 (50 laps / 170 miles) on FS1.

On Saturday, the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series United Rentals Driven to Serve 250 (60 laps / 204 miles) will begin at 5 p.m. ET on the CW Network.

Then on Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series Anduril 250 (75 laps / 255 miles) will begin at 4 p.m. ET on Prime.

Length and Race Stages

Weekend Schedule

Anduril 250United Rentals Driven To Serve 250Navy 250
Distance: 255 miles (75 Laps)
Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 20)
Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 40)
Final Stage (Ends on Lap 75)		Distance: 204 miles (60 Laps)
Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 15)
Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 30)
Final Stage (Ends on Lap 100)		Distance: 170 miles (50 Laps)
Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 12)
Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 24)
Final Stage (Ends on Lap 50)

The Driver Picks for Anduril 250 at Qualcomm Circuit at Naval Base Coronado

  • Shane van Gisbergen
  • Chase Elliott
  • Tyler Reddick
  • Christopher Bell
  • Kyle Larson

About the Naval Base Coronado

The Naval Base Coronado is home to 17 squadrons, three aircraft carriers, four SEAL Teams, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command squadrons, and other air, surface, and subsurface commands. Notable commands include Commander Naval Air Forces, Naval Surface Force Pacific, Commander Naval Special Warfare, and the Fleet Readiness Center Southwest. For more information about Naval Base Coronado and its tenant commands, visit cnrsw.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/NAVBASE-Coronado and follow Naval Base Coronado on Facebook.

The series information for the weekend at the Qualcomm Circuit at Naval Base Coronado

NASCAR Cup Series

Anduril 250

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series

United Rentals Driven to Serve 250

Race: United Rentals Driven to Serve 250 (60 laps / 204 miles)
Track: Qualcomm Circuit at Naval Base Coronado (3.4-mile road course)
Date/Time: Saturday, June 20, 5 p.m. ET
TV/Radio: CW, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Tire: Goodyear Racing Eagle
Tire Code: D-6166
Previous Usage in 2026: COTA, Watkins Glen International
Tire Circumference: 2,240 mm (88.2 in.)
Recommended Minimum Inflation: LF – 24 psi, RF – 26 psi, LR – 17 psi, RR – 17 psi
Total Dry Weather Sets: 6 (3 new race / 1 qualifying transfer to start race / 2 practice)
Total Wet Weather Sets: 4 (2 new race / 1 qualifying transfer to start race / 1 practice)

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Navy 250

Race: Navy 250 (50 laps / 170 miles)
Track: Qualcomm Circuit at Naval Base Coronado (3.4-mile road course)
Date/Time: Friday, June 19, 7 p.m. ET
TV/Radio: FS1, NASCAR Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Tire: Goodyear Racing Eagle
Tire Code: D-6166
Previous Usage in 2026: St. Petersburg, Watkins Glen International
Tire Circumference: 2,240 mm (88.2 in.)
Recommended Minimum Inflation: LF – 24 psi, RF – 26 psi, LR – 17 psi, RR – 17 psi
Total Dry Weather Sets: 6 (3 new race / 1 qualifying transfer to start race / 2 practice)
Total Wet Weather Sets: 4 (2 new race / 1 qualifying transfer to start race / 1 practice)

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

SM Staff
SM Staff
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Spire Motorsports Anduril 250 Race Advance
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