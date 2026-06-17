For founders who run lean, internet-first businesses, money increasingly moves in stablecoins before it ever touches a bank. Kolo, a crypto Visa card and wallet that runs inside mobile apps and Telegram, is one of the tools built around that reality: a business can top up with USDT over the TRC20 network and spend on a Visa card anywhere it is accepted.

The appeal for entrepreneurs is less about ideology and more about operations. Paying an overseas developer, covering a SaaS subscription billed in dollars, or settling an ad spend invoice often means juggling currency conversions, bank holds and multi-day transfers. A crypto card for business collapses much of that into a single balance the team can spend from.

WHY ARE ENTREPRENEURS LOOKING AT CRYPTO CARDS FOR BUSINESS SPENDING?

Small and family businesses that sell or hire across borders feel the cost of the traditional rails most. Banks and card networks commonly add foreign-exchange and cross-border fees on international transactions, and wires can take days to clear. For a founder operating on tight cash flow, that spread and delay compound across every contractor payment and software bill.

HOW DOES A CRYPTO CARD FOR BUSINESS WORK?

A crypto card is a Visa or Mastercard funded from a crypto balance rather than a bank account. At checkout, the provider converts the stablecoin to local currency automatically, so the vendor sees an ordinary card payment. Visa is accepted at more than 130 million merchant locations worldwide, which is why most crypto cards run on its network.

On Kolo, a business funds a crypto Visa card by sending USDT over the TRC20 network, where transfers typically cost under $1 regardless of the amount. Virtual cards and mobile apps are available, and the wallet runs as a Telegram mini-app, so there is no separate application for the team to install. Kolo also offers dedicated business cards so a company can spend from a shared stablecoin balance instead of reconciling personal cards and reimbursements.

HOW DO FOUNDERS PAY GLOBAL CONTRACTORS WITH USDT?

Many distributed teams already settle contractor invoices in USDT because it arrives in minutes and avoids correspondent-bank friction. A card extends the same balance to everyday business spending — hosting, tools, travel, hardware — without a separate cash-out step. The practical workflow is to keep an operating balance in USDT, fund the card as needed, and let conversion happen at the point of sale. For founders who also want to spend personally from crypto, the same provider often covers both.

WHAT SHOULD A SMALL BUSINESS CHECK BEFORE CHOOSING?

Four things. Fees — the all-in cost of loading and converting, not the headline price. Funding network — a card that accepts USDT over TRC20 keeps top-ups cheap at any size. Coverage — confirm issuance in the country where the business is based; Kolo issues in 60+ countries including Mexico and other Latin American markets, though the United States is not supported. And controls — whether business cards, spend limits, and multiple cards for staff are available. Bookkeeping still applies: every card transaction should be recorded like any other business expense, and local tax rules on crypto continue to apply.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

– Can a business spend USDT without a bank account?

Yes. A USDT-backed crypto card for business converts the stablecoin balance to local currency at checkout, so a company can pay vendors and expenses at any Visa merchant without first cashing out to a bank.

– How do entrepreneurs top up a crypto card with USDT?

On Kolo, funds are sent as USDT over the TRC20 network to the wallet; the balance then becomes spendable on the linked Visa card, online or in-store.

– Are there business or B2B crypto cards?

Yes. Kolo and Wirex both offer business cards, letting a team spend from a shared balance rather than relying on personal cards and reimbursements.

– Which countries can get a crypto card like Kolo?

Kolo issues cards in more than 60 countries, including Mexico and other Latin American markets; the United States is not currently supported.