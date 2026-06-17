JR Motorsports O’Reilly Auto Parts Team Preview

TRACK – Naval Base Coronado (3.4-mile street course)

NOAPS RACE – United Rentals Driven to Serve 250 (60 laps / 204 miles)

TUNE IN – CW, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90 at 5:00 p.m. (ET)

Carson Kvapil

No. 1 – Patriotic Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet

Kvapil 2026 NOAPS Stats

Starts: 17

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 4

Top 10s: 9

Laps Led: 55

Avg. Finish: 13.6

Points: 7th

Coming off his ninth top-10 finish of the season at Pocono Raceway, Carson Kvapil heads to the highly anticipated San Diego Street Course this weekend, racing on Naval Base Coronado.

In eight NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series career starts on road courses, Kvapil has recorded one top-five and two top-10s..

Kvapil enters the weekend tied for sixth in the NOAPS standings through 17 races, trailing fifth place by 24 points.

This weekend, Bass Pro Shops returns as the primary partner with a special patriotic paint scheme commemorating America 250 while racing takes place at Coronado.

Carson Kvapil

“This is definitely going to be a very unique weekend. We have been working hard in the sim the last few weeks to make sure we are ready when we hit the track on Friday afternoon. Hopefully we can keep the car clean all race and be in contention for a good finish when it’s all said and done. I’m honored to have the opportunity to race on Naval Base Coronado this weekend.”

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 Patriotic BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet

Allgaier 2026 NOAPS Stats

Starts: 17

Wins: 5

Top 5s: 12

Top 10s: 14

Laps Led: 457

Avg. Finish: 7.5

Points: 1st

Justin Allgaier enters this weekend at Coronado as the winner of the previous two NOAPS events, having taken the checkered flag at Nashville Superspeedway and Pocono.

Additionally, through 17 races thus far in 2026, Allgaier sits atop the point standings with a 250-point cushion above the field and currently leads the NOAPS in wins (five), top-fives (12) and top-10s (14).

In 68 starts in his NOAPS career on road courses, Allgaier has earned a combined three wins, 19 top-fives and 41 top-10s.

Two of Allgaier’s three NOAPS wins on road courses came with JR Motorsports, as the veteran driver went to Victory Lane in 2018 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and Road America.

Justin Allgaier

“This weekend definitely offers a unique challenge. Racing on an active naval base is something I never thought I would say, but I’m really looking forward to getting there this weekend. Based off of the sim, it is going to be a wild weekend, but I know that Andrew (Overstreet, crew chief) and everyone on this BRANDT Professional Agriculture team will be ready to embrace the unpredictable. We’ve had really strong cars on road courses this season, and I know we will be just as good again on Saturday. Hopefully we can keep this positive momentum going and have a great day.”

Sammy Smith

No. 8 Arby’s Cheesesteak Chevrolet

Smith 2026 NOAPS Stats

Starts: 17

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 5

Top 10s: 9

Laps Led: 17

Avg. Finish: 10.8

Points: 8th

Sammy Smith will head to San Diego to tackle the terrain of Coronado. In two road course starts this season, Smith has earned a best finish of third at Circuit Of The Americas

Smith has 25 road course starts with the NOAPS and of those, he has earned six top-five and 12 top-10 finishes. His best finishes of third have come at COTA (2026), the Charlotte ROVAL (2025), Portland International Raceway (2024), and Watkins Glen International (2022, 2025).

Smith will share the passenger side name rail with a family-friend, Commander Mark Stone (RET). The Smith family wanted to honor Stone for his service as a highly decorated U.S. Navy Seal.

The No. 8 Arby’s Chevrolet will carry a new paint scheme with a tattoo look that celebrates America’s 250th Anniversary and Arby’s launch of its Cheesesteak made with 100% Angus steak, white American Cooper® Cheese, thick-cut caramelized onions, and served on an authentic Amoroso’s® sesame seed sub roll.

Sammy Smith

“I’m looking forward to the new challenge of the circuit on the Naval Base Coronado. It’s fun to switch it up and try new tracks every once in a while. It puts us drivers on a somewhat level playing field since none of us have raced it in person yet. Racing on a military base is an experience that I’ll never forget, it’s an honor to have the opportunity. Can’t wait to get there, promote Arby’s delicious Cheesesteak, and meet the servicemen and women at Coronado.”

Rajah Caruth

No. 88 HENDRICKCARS.COM Throwback Chevrolet

Caruth 2026 NOAPS Stats

Starts: 17

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 1

Top 10s: 6

Laps Led: 52

Avg. Finish: 17.0

Points: 14th

Rajah Caruth returns to the No. 88 HENDRICKCARS.COM Chevrolet this weekend as the NASCAR O’Reilly Series heads to the inaugural San Diego Street Course.

Caruth will sport a special throwback paint scheme for Saturday’s event at Coronado, with the design serving as a tribute to JRM’s first paint scheme, driven by Mark McFarland in 2006.

Caruth heads to San Diego with momentum after a strong seventh-place finish at Pocono, moving him to within just eight points of the NASCAR O’Reilly Series playoff cut line.

Saturday’s event will mark Caruth’s third road course start for JRM and his first career start on a street course.

Rajah Caruth

“Any time you get the opportunity to race somewhere completely new, it’s exciting. San Diego is going to be a different challenge than anything we’ve seen this season, so the focus will be on learning quickly and taking care of the car. I’m also really looking forward to running the throwback paint scheme. The car looks awesome, and I want to thank HENDRICKCARS.COM for giving us the opportunity to do something special and pay tribute to an important part of JR Motorsports’ history.”

JRM Team Updates

JR Motorsports on Road-Courses: JR Motorsports will make its first start at Naval Base Coronado in Saturday’s inaugural United Rentals Driven to Serve 250 on the 3.4-mile, 16-turn San Diego street circuit. All-time on non-oval tracks in NOAPS, JRM has totaled 291 starts, 19 wins, 80 top-fives, and 156 top-10s with an average finish of 13.1.

Souvenir Rig: JRM drivers Carson Kvapil, Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith and Rajah Caruth will be signing autographs at the JR Motorsports / HMS WB + AB souvenir rig on Saturday, June 20, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. PT, followed by an Arby’s Autograph Session from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT.