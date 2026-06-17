JESSE LOVE TO JOIN WOOD BROTHERS RACING IN 2027

Rising star to drive the iconic No. 21 Ford Mustang beginning in 2027

STUART, Va. (June 17, 2026) – Jesse Love, the 2025 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series champion, will pilot the famed No. 21 Ford Mustang for Wood Brothers Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series beginning in 2027, the team announced today.

Love will add his name to the long list of accomplished drivers who have competed for the Wood Brothers when he takes over the No. 21 beginning with the 2027 DAYTONA 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

The Menlo Park, California, native has established himself as one of NASCAR’s brightest young stars. After becoming the youngest champion in ARCA Menards Series history with his first ARCA Menards Series West title at age 16, Love went on to capture the 2023 ARCA Menards Series championship before making the jump to the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

There, he earned Rookie of the Year honors in 2024 before capturing the series title in 2025. Love has also made seven Cup Series starts and is currently competing for a second consecutive O’Reilly Auto Parts Series title.

“Driving the No. 21 for Wood Brothers Racing is truly an honor,” said Love. “This team has played such an important role in NASCAR history, and the drivers who have sat behind the wheel of this car are some of the greatest our sport has ever seen. I’m incredibly grateful to everyone at Wood Brothers Racing, Team Penske and Ford Racing for believing in me – I’m excited to get to work, continue learning from the people around me and compete at the highest level.”

Wood Brothers Racing is NASCAR’s longest-running active team and one of the winningest organizations in series history. The team surpassed the 100-win mark in NASCAR’s premier series during the 2025 season and has celebrated victories with legendary drivers such as David Pearson, Cale Yarborough, Neil Bonnett, A.J. Foyt and others. The organization also enjoys a technical alliance with Team Penske and continues to receive support from Ford Racing.

“Jesse has accomplished a lot at a young age,” said Jon Wood, president of Wood Brothers Racing. “He’s demonstrated the ability to win races, compete for championships and handle the expectations that come with racing at a high level. We’re looking forward to giving him the opportunity to take the next step in his career with the No. 21 team.”

The 21-year-old driver currently sits second in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series standings, where he remains in contention for a second consecutive championship.

Additional details regarding the No. 21 team’s plans for the 2027 Cup Series season will be announced at a later date.

About Wood Brothers Racing

Founded in 1950 by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood in Stuart, Virginia, Wood Brothers Racing holds a special place in NASCAR history as the sport’s longest-running team. Over eight decades, the team has earned 101 victories in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with over 120 poles, and remains proud of its longstanding relationship with Ford Motor Company, fielding only Ford products since its inception. Glenn’s brother, Leonard Wood, played a key role in shaping modern racing by developing the techniques behind today’s pit stops. With a rich legacy rooted in innovation and tradition, Wood Brothers Racing continues to honor its heritage while adapting for the future as it competes in the Cup Series.