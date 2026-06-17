TOYOTA RACING Weekly Preview 06.17.26

This Week in Motorsports: June 15 – 21, 2026

NCS/NOAPS/NCTS: Naval Base Coronado (San Diego, California) – June 19-21

ARCA: Berlin Raceway – June 19-20

PLANO, Texas (June 17, 2026) – NASCAR makes its debut trip to Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, California, as the Cup, O’Reilly and Truck Series take on the new 3.4-mile street course in a historic weekend of stock car racing. Meanwhile, the ARCA Menards Series heads to Berlin Raceway in Michigan.

NASCAR National Series – NCS/NOAPS/NCTSS

Toyota celebrates 700th Cup race … Sunday’s Cup Series race around Naval Base Coronado will be the 700th for Toyota in the NASCAR Cup Series since its series debut in 2007. To-date, Toyota has 213 Cup Series wins, along with 185 pole positions. Denny Hamlin, who captured Toyota’s 200th Cup Series win last season, holds the record for most Cup Series wins (61) and poles (46) with Toyota.

Hamlin on a heater … With his win last Sunday at Pocono Raceway, his record-extending eighth career win at the track, Hamlin has won three consecutive races, joining his triumphs at Nashville Superspeedway and Michigan International Raceway the two weeks prior. This is the first time in his historic career Hamlin has won three straight races, and now sitting at 64 overall career wins, he now stands alone in ninth on the Cup Series all-time wins list and is 12 victories behind Dale Earnhardt Sr. for eighth. Hamlin has also further cut into the Cup Series points lead, now just 19 points behind Tyler Reddick.

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB riding momentum … With two top-five finishes by John Hunter Nemechek (fourth) and Erik Jones (sixth) at Pocono last weekend, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB is riding momentum into the summer stretch of the 2026 Cup Series season. The fourth-place finish is the best for Nemechek this season and ties his career-best finish overall. For Jones, his sixth-place finish last weekend continues his strong run of late, which also includes his runner-up finish at Michigan two weeks ago. The team will field three Camrys this weekend as seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and team owner Jimmie Johnson will make his second, and final, scheduled start of the season.

Gibbs, Reddick eager to continue road course prowess … Ty Gibbs and Reddick have been strong on road courses of late and look to continue that success on the new Naval Base Coronado circuit this weekend. Gibbs has finished inside the top-10 in four of the last six Cup Series road course races dating back to the Chicago Street Race last season, while Reddick has top-10s in the last six. Reddick also captured victory in the first road course race this season at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) back in March.

Crews continues strong O’Reilly Series debut … With his second consecutive runner-up finish, and third overall this season last weekend at Pocono, Brent Crews continues his incredible debut season in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. The Toyota Development driver now has six top-fives and nine top-10s in just 13 starts, as he inches closer to his first career win. Crews has climbed inside the top 12 of the series points standings with seven races remaining before “The Chase.”

Jones on hot streak … Finishing eighth last weekend in Pocono, Brandon Jones now has top-10s in nine of the last 12 O’Reilly Series races dating back to Darlington Raceway in March. Through 17 races in 2026, Jones holds 10 top-10s and four top-fives, as well as his pole position last weekend in Pocono – Toyota’s 200th in the O’Reilly Series. Jones also sits fifth in the driver’s points standings entering this weekend in San Diego.

Johnson takes on Truck Series … Johnson is back behind the wheel this weekend, this time piloting the No. 1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for TRICON Garage in Friday’s Truck Series race at Coronado Naval Base. This will be just the second career Trucks start for Johnson, who made his previous lone appearance in 2008 at Bristol.

Toyota Tundras in championship battle … Heading to San Diego this weekend, three Toyota Tundra TRD Pro drivers sit within the top-11 of the Truck Series championship full-time driver points standings. Kaden Honeycuttleads the way for Team Toyota, currently second in the standings, just 26 points out of the lead. Honeycutt has had a fantastic season to-date, with his win at Watkins Glen, along with eight top-fives and nine top-10s. In fourth sits Gio Ruggiero off the back of four top-fives and six top-10s this season. And in 11th is Stewart Friesen, who owns one top-five and three top-10s this season to-date. Friesen is just nine points out of the Chase field heading into this weekend.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA Menards Series

Reaves back in No. 18 … For the first time since Toledo Speedway in May, Max Reaves will pilot the No. 18 Toyota Camry for Joe Gibbs Racing in the ARCA Menards Series, taking on this weekend at Berlin Raceway. In three starts so far this season, Reaves has two pole positions, along with three top-11 finishes. Reaves finished second in the race at Berlin last season after starting fourth.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs approximately 48,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 36 million cars and trucks at our 11 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.