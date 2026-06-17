NASCAR at Naval Base Coronado Weekend Schedule

This weekend, NASCAR travels to Naval Base Coronado in San Diego to compete in the first-ever NASCAR street course race on an active military base. The track layout will consist of a 3.4-mile circuit.

As the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary, NASCAR’s debut at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego marks a historic intersection of stock-car racing and military tradition.

Justin Fantozzi, Goodyear director of racing for the Americas, spoke about the tires they will bring to the track for this one-of-a-kind event.

“Visiting a new track brings a new set of challenges for the industry, but one constant for the teams will be their Goodyear Racing Eagle tires. The road-course specification we introduced for the Cup Series last season will be raced for the ninth time this weekend,” He continued, stating that “we have seen consistent performance at other road and street courses. That familiarity gives teams a reliable baseline as they prepare for a new venue.”

Tire allotments for each team will include the following:

Cup Series: 9 dry-weather sets. This includes 5 new sets for the race – 1 for qualifying that transfers to the race and 3 for practice. Teams will also have 6 wet-weather sets available.

O’Reilly Auto Parts Series: 6 dry-weather sets. This includes 3 new sets for the race – 1 for qualifying that transfers to the race and 2 for practice. Teams will also have 4 wet-weather sets available.

Craftsman Truck Series: 6 dry-weather sets. This includes 3 new sets for the race – 1 for qualifying that transfers to the race and 2 for practice. Teams will also have 4 wet-weather sets available.

Friday, June 19

12 p.m.: Truck Series Practice – FS2

1:15 p.m.: NASCAR Press Pass

2 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – FS2

3 p.m.: NASCAR Press Pass

3:30 p.m.: O’Reilly Series Practice – CW App

5 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – Prime/MRN/Sirius

7 p.m.: Truck Series Navy 250

Stages end on laps 12/24/50 = 170 miles

FS1/FOX One/SiriusXM Purse: $789,700

Post-race: NASCAR Press Pass

Saturday, June 20

1 p.m.: O’Reilly Series Qualifying – CW

2:30 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – Prime/MRN/SiriusXM

Post-Cup Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

5 p.m.: O’Reilly United Rentals Driven to Serve 250

Stages end on laps 15/30/60 = 204 miles

CW/MRN/SiriusXM Purse: $1,653,590

Post-race: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, June 21

4 p.m.: Cup Series Anduril 250

Stages end on laps 20/40/75 = 255 miles

Prime/HBO Max/MRN/SiriusXM Purse: $11,849,963 Post-race: NASCAR Press Pass

*All events at Naval Base Coronado are Eastern Time.