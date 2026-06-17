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CORONADO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: A general view of the NASCAR San Diego course simulator (SIM) at the Naval Base Coronado on June 09, 2026 in Coronado, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
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NASCAR at Naval Base Coronado Weekend Schedule

By Angie Campbell
2 Minute Read

This weekend, NASCAR travels to Naval Base Coronado in San Diego to compete in the first-ever NASCAR street course race on an active military base. The track layout will consist of a 3.4-mile circuit.

As the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary, NASCAR’s debut at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego marks a historic intersection of stock-car racing and military tradition.

Justin Fantozzi, Goodyear director of racing for the Americas, spoke about the tires they will bring to the track for this one-of-a-kind event.

“Visiting a new track brings a new set of challenges for the industry, but one constant for the teams will be their Goodyear Racing Eagle tires. The road-course specification we introduced for the Cup Series last season will be raced for the ninth time this weekend,” He continued, stating that “we have seen consistent performance at other road and street courses. That familiarity gives teams a reliable baseline as they prepare for a new venue.”

Tire allotments for each team will include the following:

Cup Series: 9 dry-weather sets. This includes 5 new sets for the race – 1 for qualifying that transfers to the race and 3 for practice. Teams will also have 6 wet-weather sets available.

O’Reilly Auto Parts Series: 6 dry-weather sets. This includes 3 new sets for the race – 1 for qualifying that transfers to the race and 2 for practice. Teams will also have 4 wet-weather sets available.

Craftsman Truck Series: 6 dry-weather sets. This includes 3 new sets for the race – 1 for qualifying that transfers to the race and 2 for practice. Teams will also have 4 wet-weather sets available.

Friday, June 19

12 p.m.: Truck Series Practice – FS2
1:15 p.m.: NASCAR Press Pass
2 p.m.: Truck Series Qualifying – FS2
3 p.m.: NASCAR Press Pass

3:30 p.m.: O’Reilly Series Practice – CW App
5 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – Prime/MRN/Sirius

7 p.m.: Truck Series Navy 250
Stages end on laps 12/24/50 = 170 miles
FS1/FOX One/SiriusXM Purse: $789,700
Post-race: NASCAR Press Pass

Saturday, June 20

1 p.m.: O’Reilly Series Qualifying – CW
2:30 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – Prime/MRN/SiriusXM
Post-Cup Qualifying: NASCAR Press Pass

5 p.m.: O’Reilly United Rentals Driven to Serve 250
Stages end on laps 15/30/60 = 204 miles
CW/MRN/SiriusXM Purse: $1,653,590
Post-race: NASCAR Press Pass

Sunday, June 21

4 p.m.: Cup Series Anduril 250
Stages end on laps 20/40/75 = 255 miles
Prime/HBO Max/MRN/SiriusXM Purse: $11,849,963 Post-race: NASCAR Press Pass

*All events at Naval Base Coronado are Eastern Time.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Angie Campbell
Angie Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
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Tablo TV Unveils Patriotic Paint Scheme for Ryan Ellis and Young’s Motorsports at NASCAR’s Historic San Diego Weekend
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