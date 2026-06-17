Tablo TV Unveils Patriotic Paint Scheme for Ryan Ellis and Young’s Motorsports at NASCAR’s Historic San Diego Weekend

CORONADO, Calif: — Tablo TV is set to make a bold statement during NASCAR’s historic debut at the Qualcomm Circuit, unveiling a striking patriotic paint scheme that will adorn Ryan Ellis’ No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro in Saturday’s inaugural United Rentals Driven to Serve 250 at San Diego Naval Base Coronado.

Featuring a vibrant patriotic design centered around Tablo TV’s “Pay Once, Watch Forever” message, the eye-catching Chevrolet not only reflects the company’s mission of making live television more accessible, but also pays tribute to the military members, veterans and families being celebrated during NASCAR’s historic weekend at Naval Base Coronado.

The rear bumper will also feature GOVX as part of the recently announced partnership that provides eligible military members and veterans with an exclusive $30 off the Tablo Total System.

The special livery is a fitting tribute for NASCAR’s first event on an active military installation, bringing together race fans, military families and Tablo TV’s mission of delivering simple, affordable, subscription-free television during a landmark weekend in Southern California.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Tablo TV brand to such a historic event and introduce even more fans to a simple, subscription-free way to enjoy live television,” said Alicia Hackett, Vice President of Platform Sales & Partnerships for Tablo TV.

“The patriotic design reflects both the significance of NASCAR’s inaugural visit to the Qualcomm Circuit and our commitment to helping military families stay connected to the sports, news and entertainment they love.

“Through our partnership with GOVX, we’re also proud to offer military members and veterans an exclusive opportunity to save on Tablo products while celebrating an unforgettable weekend.”

Ellis, who will also carry one of The CW’s in-car cameras during Saturday’s race, is looking forward to showcasing the special Tablo TV colors while giving viewers a unique behind-the-wheel perspective as NASCAR makes history in San Diego.

“As a driver, you dream about competing in events that people will be talking about for years, and this is definitely one of them,” said Ellis.

“The Qualcomm Circuit is going to provide an incredible backdrop for our sport, and I’m proud to represent Tablo TV and Young’s Motorsports during such a memorable weekend. Having The CW’s in-car camera on board just gives fans another exciting way to experience this historic race.”

Tablo TV will also welcome television personality and sports broadcaster Jesse Palmer to San Diego as a special guest during race weekend festivities.

A longtime partner of the brand, Palmer will be on hand to experience NASCAR’s historic debut at the Qualcomm Circuit and celebrate Tablo TV’s presence alongside race fans, military members and industry partners.

Young’s Motorsports team principal and founding driver, Tyler Young, believes the special paint scheme is a perfect fit for the significance of the occasion.

“The inaugural race at Naval Base Coronado represents a unique opportunity to bring together NASCAR, our partners and the military community in a truly meaningful way,” said Young.

“Tablo TV has been an outstanding partner of our organization, and we’re proud to showcase such a striking design while also highlighting the collaboration with GOVX and the shared commitment to serving military members, veterans and their families.”

In addition to the exclusive $30 off the Tablo Total System through GOVX, Tablo TV gives military families and race fans an affordable, subscription-free way to enjoy live local broadcast television, including NASCAR races on The CW, football games, local news and America’s most popular entertainment programming.

Fans can also enjoy The NASCAR Channel, which delivers 24/7 programming and content for free, including classic races, delayed broadcasts of the current season, select live events, NASCAR Studios original content and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s The Morning Drive.

With a one-time purchase of a Tablo device, an antenna and the free Tablo TV app, users can enjoy access to more than 125 channels, including popular networks like FOX, ABC, CBS, NBC, ION and The CW, without a monthly subscription fee.

Tablo also features pause and recording functionality with more than 50 hours of onboard storage, allowing fans to relive their favorite moments long after the checkered flag flies.

Designed with families in mind, a single Tablo device can stream free over-the-air television to multiple compatible devices simultaneously throughout the home, making it easy to catch the big race in one room while another family member enjoys different programming elsewhere in the house.

Content and channel availability may vary by location.

All NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races are broadcast live on The CW, with practices and qualifying available on The CW App. Through Tablo TV, viewers can watch, pause and record every lap without a monthly subscription, making it easier than ever to follow the action all season long.

For more on Ryan Ellis, please visit ryanellisracing.com, like him on Facebook (Ryan Ellis), and follow him on Instagram (@ryanellisracing), TikTok (@ryanellisracing), and X | Twitter (@ryanellisracing).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

The United Rentals Driven to Serve 250 (60 laps | 204 miles) is the 18th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races on the 2026 schedule. Practice will occur on Fri., June 19, 2026, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:20 p.m. Qualifying will follow on race day, Sat., June 20, beginning at 10:00 a.m. The field will take the green flag shortly after 2:00 p.m. (5:00 p.m. ET), with live coverage on The CW Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (PT).

About Nuvyyo USA:

Nuvyyo USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps Company, is a successful technology company re-inventing the over-the-air television experience for the streaming age.

Since 2013, Nuvyyo has empowered consumers to watch, pause and record free broadcast network television on any device, in any room of their home through its Tablo line of products.

Tablo and Tablo TV are trademarks of Nuvyyo USA, LLC.

All third-party trademarks, including logos, are the property of their respective owners.

For more information, visit TabloTV.com.

About GOVX:

GOVX is a members-only platform dedicated to serving U.S. Military personnel, First Responders, Emergency Medical Professionals, and other government service members by providing exclusive access to premium brands at special pricing.

Through its verified community, GOVX connects those who serve with trusted brands that deliver exceptional value, seamless experiences, and a shared commitment to giving back.

With a network of more than 12.5 million verified members and over 3,000 brand partners, GOVX drives engagement across its marketplace, generating approximately 4 million monthly visits.

Beyond delivering meaningful savings, GOVX is committed to supporting the service community—having contributed over $2.5 million to nonprofit organizations, with every purchase helping give back to those who serve.