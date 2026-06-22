Understanding Florida’s New “Super Speeder” Law

Florida’s new “Super Speeder” law can turn certain extreme speeding violations into criminal offenses. Beginning July 1, 2025, drivers caught traveling 50 mph or more above the posted speed limit, or driving at 100 mph or higher in a way that endangers others, can face jail time, fines, and mandatory court appearances.

Florida has one of the nation’s busiest highway networks in the U.S. Major corridors such as Interstate 95, Interstate 75, and Florida’s Turnpike see millions of drivers every year. The state also records a significant number of traffic crashes annually, making road safety a major concern for lawmakers.

That concern helped drive the passage of the Florida Super Speeder law, which aims to target the dangerous speeding behaviors on Florida roads.

What Is Florida’s New Super Speeder Law?

The law creates a new offense known as “dangerous excessive speeding.” A driver may be charged if they:

Drive 50 mph or more over the posted speed limit

Drive at 100 mph or more in a manner that threatens public safety or interferes with other vehicles

For example, driving 120 mph in a 70 mph zone could trigger the law even if no crash occurs.

The Legal Foundation Behind the Law

The new offense is established under Florida Statute § 316.1922, which specifically addresses dangerous excessive speeding. This statute separates extreme speeding from ordinary traffic violations and allows criminal penalties for qualifying conduct.

The law was enacted through House Bill 351 and represents one of Florida’s most significant traffic enforcement changes in recent years.

What Penalties Could Drivers Face?

For a first offense, penalties may include:

Up to 30 days in jail

A fine of up to $500

Mandatory court appearance

For a second or subsequent conviction within five years, penalties may include:

Up to 90 days in jail

A fine of up to $1,000

Driver’s license revocation for 180 days to one year

Law enforcement officers may also arrest drivers at the scene rather than issuing a simple citation.

How Does It Differ from Regular Speeding Tickets?

Most speeding violations in Florida remain civil infractions. Under Florida Statute § 318.18, drivers typically face fines and points on their license, but not criminal charges.

The biggest differences include:

Regular speeding is generally a civil offense

Super Speeder violations are criminal offenses

Regular tickets can often be resolved without court

Super Speeder charges require a court appearance

Repeat Super Speeder violations can result in license revocation

In short, the state now treats extreme speeding much more seriously than ordinary traffic violations.

Why Florida Introduced the Law

State lawmakers introduced the measure to address dangerous high-speed driving and reduce serious crashes. Excessive speed increases stopping distance, reduces reaction time, and makes collisions more severe.

By creating criminal penalties, the state aims to discourage reckless driving before it results in catastrophic injuries or fatalities.

What Drivers Should Do

The safest approach is simple:

Watch your speed, especially on highways

Be aware that excessive speeding can now lead to arrest

Take traffic citations seriously

Attend all required court appearances

Seek legal guidance if charged under the law

Even drivers with clean records can face serious consequences if they exceed the law’s thresholds.

Final Takeaways