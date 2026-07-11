Layne Riggs scores first Truck pole of 2026 at Lime Rock Park

Layne Riggs notched his first NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series pole position of the 2026 season for the second annual LiUNA 150 at Lime Rock Park in Lakeville, Connecticut, on Saturday, July 11.

The event’s starting lineup was determined through a group qualifying session. The field of 33 competitors was split into two qualifying groups. Each group was allotted 20 minutes to post the fastest lap amongst one another. The competitor who posted the fastest lap between the groups would be awarded the pole position.

Riggs, who was the 10th-fastest competitor in practice earlier on Saturday and qualified in the second group, posted his fastest lap at 99.115 mph in 53.683 seconds. The lap was enough for the Bahama, North Carolina, native to claim his first first-place starting spot for a Truck event this season for Saturday afternoon’s event at Lime Rock.

With the pole, Riggs, who leads the series’ standings and is in his third consecutive season of driving the No. 34 Ford F-150 entry for Front Row Motorsports, notched his fifth Truck Series career pole, his first on a road course event and his first since the season-finale event at Phoenix Raceway in November 2025. Having won street courses at St. Petersburg and San Diego’s Naval Base Coronado throughout this season, Riggs will attempt to add a third street/road course victory to his resume as he also strives to gain momentum ahead of the Chase and his first championship bid.

Riggs will share the front row with Connor Mosack, the latter of whom was the fastest in the first qualifying group and who posted his fastest lap at 99.014 mph in 53.738 seconds. Kaden Honeycutt, Thomas Annunziata and Ty Majeski will start in the top five, respectively. Annunziata, who is making his second Truck career start and driving the No. 1 Toyota entry for TRICON Garage, is aiming for a weekend sweep at Lime Rock after winning Friday’s ARCA Menards Series event.

Landen Lewis, Giovanni Ruggiero, Daniel Hemric, Chandler Smith (fastest in practice) and Jake Garcia completed the top-10 starting grid. Notably, Colin Braun, who is making his second Truck start of the season in the No. 25 RAM 1500 entry for Kaulig Racing, was the only competitor to not post a qualifying lap. Nevertheless, he will round out the 33-truck field in 33rd place.

With 33 competitors vying for 33 starting spots, all made the main event.

Lime Rock Park – Qualifying Position, Best Speed, Best Time:

Layne Riggs, 99.115 mph, 53.683 seconds Connor Mosack, 99.014 mph, 53.738 seconds Kaden Honeycutt, 98.949 mph, 53.773 seconds Thomas Annunziata, 98.857 mph, 53.823 seconds Ty Majeski, 98.839 mph, 53.833 seconds Landen Lewis, 98.608 mph, 53.959 seconds Giovanni Ruggerio, 98.248 mph, 54.157 seconds Daniel Hemric, 98.170 mph, 54.200 seconds Chandler Smith, 98.164 mph, 54.203 seconds Jake Garcia, 98.135 mph, 54.219 seconds Tyler Ankrum, 97.971 mph, 54.310 seconds Grant Enfinger, 97.859 mph, 54.372 seconds Christian Eckes, 97.839 mph, 54.383 seconds Andres Perez De Lara, 97.789 mph, 54.411 seconds Ben Maier, 97.697 mph, 54.462 seconds Parker Kligerman, 97.518 mph, 54.562 seconds Ben Rhodes, 97.488 mph, 54.579 seconds Stewart Friesen, 97.401 mph, 54.628 seconds Kris Wright, 97.344 mph, 54.660 seconds Tanner Gray, 97.244 mph, 54.716 seconds Dawson Sutton, 97.084 mph, 54.806 seconds Cole Butcher, 96.381 mph, 55.206 seconds Justin Haley, 95.958 mph, 55.449 seconds Wesley Slimp, 95.931 mph, 55.465 seconds Corey LaJoie, 95.765 mph, 55.561 seconds Louis Foster, 95.663 mph, 55.620 seconds Graham Doyle, 95.343 mph, 55.807 seconds Mini Tyrrell, 95.109 mph, 55.944 seconds Brenden Queen, 94.831 mph, 56.108 seconds Jackson Lee, 94.683 mph, 56.196 seconds Frankie Muniz, 92.631 mph, 57.441 seconds Josh Reaume, 91.855 mph, 57.926 seconds Colin Braun, 0.000 mph, 0.000 seconds

The 2026 LiNUA 150 at Lime Rock Park is scheduled for Saturday, July 11, at 1 p.m. ET on FS1, NASCAR Racing Network, and SiriusXM.