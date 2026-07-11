Home Featured Stories Layne Riggs scores first Truck pole of 2026 at Lime Rock Park

Layne Riggs scores first Truck pole of 2026 at Lime Rock Park

By
Andrew Kim
-
Photo by Andrew Boyd for SpeedwayMedia.com.

Layne Riggs notched his first NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series pole position of the 2026 season for the second annual LiUNA 150 at Lime Rock Park in Lakeville, Connecticut, on Saturday, July 11.

The event’s starting lineup was determined through a group qualifying session. The field of 33 competitors was split into two qualifying groups. Each group was allotted 20 minutes to post the fastest lap amongst one another. The competitor who posted the fastest lap between the groups would be awarded the pole position.

Riggs, who was the 10th-fastest competitor in practice earlier on Saturday and qualified in the second group, posted his fastest lap at 99.115 mph in 53.683 seconds. The lap was enough for the Bahama, North Carolina, native to claim his first first-place starting spot for a Truck event this season for Saturday afternoon’s event at Lime Rock.

With the pole, Riggs, who leads the series’ standings and is in his third consecutive season of driving the No. 34 Ford F-150 entry for Front Row Motorsports, notched his fifth Truck Series career pole, his first on a road course event and his first since the season-finale event at Phoenix Raceway in November 2025. Having won street courses at St. Petersburg and San Diego’s Naval Base Coronado throughout this season, Riggs will attempt to add a third street/road course victory to his resume as he also strives to gain momentum ahead of the Chase and his first championship bid.

Riggs will share the front row with Connor Mosack, the latter of whom was the fastest in the first qualifying group and who posted his fastest lap at 99.014 mph in 53.738 seconds. Kaden Honeycutt, Thomas Annunziata and Ty Majeski will start in the top five, respectively. Annunziata, who is making his second Truck career start and driving the No. 1 Toyota entry for TRICON Garage, is aiming for a weekend sweep at Lime Rock after winning Friday’s ARCA Menards Series event.

Landen Lewis, Giovanni Ruggiero, Daniel Hemric, Chandler Smith (fastest in practice) and Jake Garcia completed the top-10 starting grid. Notably, Colin Braun, who is making his second Truck start of the season in the No. 25 RAM 1500 entry for Kaulig Racing, was the only competitor to not post a qualifying lap. Nevertheless, he will round out the 33-truck field in 33rd place.

With 33 competitors vying for 33 starting spots, all made the main event.

Lime Rock Park – Qualifying Position, Best Speed, Best Time:

  1. Layne Riggs, 99.115 mph, 53.683 seconds
  2. Connor Mosack, 99.014 mph, 53.738 seconds
  3. Kaden Honeycutt, 98.949 mph, 53.773 seconds
  4. Thomas Annunziata, 98.857 mph, 53.823 seconds
  5. Ty Majeski, 98.839 mph, 53.833 seconds
  6. Landen Lewis, 98.608 mph, 53.959 seconds
  7. Giovanni Ruggerio, 98.248 mph, 54.157 seconds
  8. Daniel Hemric, 98.170 mph, 54.200 seconds
  9. Chandler Smith, 98.164 mph, 54.203 seconds
  10. Jake Garcia, 98.135 mph, 54.219 seconds
  11. Tyler Ankrum, 97.971 mph, 54.310 seconds
  12. Grant Enfinger, 97.859 mph, 54.372 seconds
  13. Christian Eckes, 97.839 mph, 54.383 seconds
  14. Andres Perez De Lara, 97.789 mph, 54.411 seconds
  15. Ben Maier, 97.697 mph, 54.462 seconds
  16. Parker Kligerman, 97.518 mph, 54.562 seconds
  17. Ben Rhodes, 97.488 mph, 54.579 seconds
  18. Stewart Friesen, 97.401 mph, 54.628 seconds
  19. Kris Wright, 97.344 mph, 54.660 seconds
  20. Tanner Gray, 97.244 mph, 54.716 seconds
  21. Dawson Sutton, 97.084 mph, 54.806 seconds
  22. Cole Butcher, 96.381 mph, 55.206 seconds
  23. Justin Haley, 95.958 mph, 55.449 seconds
  24. Wesley Slimp, 95.931 mph, 55.465 seconds
  25. Corey LaJoie, 95.765 mph, 55.561 seconds
  26. Louis Foster, 95.663 mph, 55.620 seconds
  27. Graham Doyle, 95.343 mph, 55.807 seconds
  28. Mini Tyrrell, 95.109 mph, 55.944 seconds
  29. Brenden Queen, 94.831 mph, 56.108 seconds
  30. Jackson Lee, 94.683 mph, 56.196 seconds
  31. Frankie Muniz, 92.631 mph, 57.441 seconds
  32. Josh Reaume, 91.855 mph, 57.926 seconds
  33. Colin Braun, 0.000 mph, 0.000 seconds

The 2026 LiNUA 150 at Lime Rock Park is scheduled for Saturday, July 11, at 1 p.m. ET on FS1, NASCAR Racing Network, and SiriusXM.

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