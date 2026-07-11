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Sam Mayer sweeps O’Reilly poles at Atlanta in 2026

By Andrew Kim
3 Minute Read

Sam Mayer swept both pole positions at EchoPark Speedway in 2026, with his latest NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series pole occurring on Saturday, July 11, for the Focused Health 250.

The event’s starting lineup was determined through a two-round qualifying session. The first session featured 38 competitors battling for 38 starting spots, cycling once around the track to post the fastest lap. At the conclusion of the first session, the top-10 fastest qualifiers transferred to the second and final round, where they contested for the pole position. 

During the first qualifying session, Mayer was the second-fastest qualifier at 173.061 mph in 32.035 seconds behind Carson Kvapil (173.320 mph, 31.987 seconds). After being one of 10 competitors to transfer to the final qualifying round, he clocked in another fast lap at 173.554 mph in 31.944 seconds. Mayer’s lap was enough for the Franklin, Wisconsin, native to retain the top starting spot and secure pole position over Kvapil by 0.034 seconds.

With the pole, Mayer, driver of the No. 41 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet Camaro entry, notched his sixth O’Reilly Auto Parts Series pole for his 170th career start and his first since the March race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Mayer also became the first O’Reilly competitor to sweep a pair of poles at EchoPark Speedway since Jesse Love achieved the previous feat in 2024. 

No. 41
Photo by John Knittel for SpeedwayMedia.com.

Mayer will share the front row with Carson Kvapil, the latter of whom was within striking distance of achieving his first O’Reilly career pole, but will settle in the runner-up starting spot with a lap of 173.369 mph in 31.978 seconds.

Jesse Love, William Sawalich and Sammy Smith will start in the top five, respectively. Sheldon Creed, Brent Crews, Rajah Caruth, Taylor Gray and Patrick Staropoli, all of whom transferred to the final qualifying session along with the top-five starters, will start in the top 10, respectively.

Notably, Austin Hill, who is pursuing a sixth victory at his home track of Atlanta, will start 11th and share the sixth row with Brandon Jones, who won last weekend’s O’Reilly event at Chicagoland Speedway. In addition, Jake Finch, who is making his first of select starts with JR Motorsports, will start in 15th place and share the eighth row with teammate and points leader Justin Allgaier. Nick Sanchez, who scored his first O’Reilly career victory at Atlanta a year ago in mid-June, will start 18th.

Jordan Anderson, who is making his first O’Reilly start since Daytona International Speedway earlier in February, will start at the tail end of the field in 38th place due to sustaining a flat right-rear tire during his qualifying lap. Teammate Blaine Perkins will also start at the rear of the field (37th place) due to a mechanical issue during his lap.

With 38 competitors vying for 38 starting spots, all made the main event.

EchoPark Speedway – Qualifying Position, Best Speed, Best Time:

  1. Sam Mayer, 173.554 mph, 31.944 seconds
  2. Carson Kvapil, 173.369 mph, 31.978 seconds
  3. Jesse Love, 173.142 mph, 32.020 seconds
  4. William Sawalich, 172.678 mph, 32.106 seconds
  5. Sammy Smith, 172.608 mph, 32.119 seconds
  6. Sheldon Creed, 172.517 mph, 32.136 seconds
  7. Brent Crews, 172.415 mph, 32.155 seconds
  8. Rajah Caruth, 172.206 mph, 32.194 seconds
  9. Taylor Gray, 172.174 mph, 32.200 seconds
  10. Patrick Staropoli, 171.630 mph, 32.302 seconds
  11. Austin Hill, 171.715 mph, 32.286 seconds
  12. Brandon Jones, 171.561 mph, 32.315 seconds
  13. Corey Day, 171.498 mph, 32.327 seconds
  14. Jeremy Clements, 171.455 mph, 32.335 seconds
  15. Jake Finch, 171.450 mph, 32.336 seconds
  16. Justin Allgaier, 171.222 mph, 32.379 seconds
  17. Anthony Alfredo, 171.148 mph, 32.393 seconds
  18. Nick Sanchez, 171.111 mph, 32.400 seconds
  19. Ryan Sieg, 170.958 mph, 32.429 seconds
  20. Kyle Sieg, 170.800 mph, 32.459 seconds
  21. Jeb Burton, 170.349 mph, 32.545 seconds
  22. Parker Retzlaff, 170.338 mph, 32.547 seconds
  23. Dean Thompson, 170.202 mph, 32.573 seconds
  24. Leland Honeyman Jr., 170.150 mph, 32.583 seconds
  25. Harrison Burton, 169.962 mph, 32.619 seconds
  26. Garrett Smithley, 169.495 mph, 32.709 seconds
  27. Ryan Ellis, 169.138 mph, 32.778 seconds
  28. Mason Maggio, 169.112 mph, 32.783 seconds
  29. Nick Leitz, 168.731 mph, 32.857 seconds
  30. Brennan Poole, 168.705 mph, 32.862 seconds
  31. Glen Reen, 168.593 mph, 32.884 seconds
  32. Lavar Scott, 168.296 mph, 32.942 seconds
  33. Joey Gase, 168.275 mph, 32.946 seconds
  34. Josh Bilicki, 167.822 mph, 33.035 seconds
  35. Logan Bearden, 164.907 mph, 33.619 seconds
  36. Carson Ware, 153.531 mph, 36.110 seconds
  37. Blaine Perkins, 118.441 mph, 46.808 seconds
  38. Jordan Anderson, 0.000 mph, 0.000 seconds

The 2026 Focused Health 250 at EchoPark Speedway is scheduled for Saturday, July 11, at 7 p.m. ET on the CW Network, PRN Radio, and SiriusXM. 

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Andrew Kim
Andrew Kim
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