Featured StoriesNASCAR Cup Series
Photo by John Knittel for SpeedwayMedia.com.
Shop for 2026-27 NASCAR Diecast at NASCAR Store

Ryan Blaney clinches second Cup pole of 2026 at Atlanta

By Andrew Kim
3 Minute Read

Ryan Blaney sped to the Busch Light Pole Award for the 2026 Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, Georgia, on Saturday, July 11.

The event’s starting lineup was determined through a two-round qualifying session. The first session featured 38 competitors battling for 38 starting spots, cycling once around the track to post the fastest lap. At the conclusion of the first session, the top-10 fastest qualifiers transferred to the second and final round, where they contested for the pole position. 

During the session, Blaney was the fastest qualifier following the first qualifying session with a lap at 179.796 mph in 30.835 seconds. After being one of 10 competitors to transfer to the final qualifying round, he doubled down with another fast lap at 179.912 mph in 30.815 seconds. Blaney’s lap was enough for the 2023 Cup Series champion to qualify with the top-starting spot for Sunday’s main event.

With the pole, Blaney notched his 14th NASCAR Cup Series pole for his 398th career start, his second at Atlanta’s EchoPark Speedway, his second of the 2026 season and first since Bristol Motor Speedway in early April. He also recorded the third Cup pole of this season for Team Penske and for Ford.

After achieving his first goal of qualifying on pole position, Blaney, who is ranked in third place in the 2026 Cup Series standings, shifts his focus on managing his No. 12 BODYARMOR/Team Penske Ford Mustang Dark Horse entry for Sunday night’s main event that would enable him to contend for his second overall victory at the venue and first since the venue was reconfigured prior to the start of the 2022 season.

Ryan Blaney
Photo by Logan Allen for SpeedwayMedia.com.

“Yeah, that’s always the big debate: how’s [the car] going to react tomorrow in the race, in traffic as the track changes, and as you get laps on the tires, all that stuff,” Blaney said. “You hope you have a decent handle on, but the goal for today was to try and qualify the best we could, and we were able to do that. So, I appreciate everyone on this No. 12 car for bringing me a fast car. It’s great to have a Team Penske front row. That part is great, and I’m look forward tomorrow to see what we have in the draft. Hopefully, we can hang in there and contend for the win.”

Blaney will share the front row with teammate Joey Logano, the latter of whom posted the second-fastest qualifying lap between the first two rounds. Logano’s latest lap that netted him the runner-up starting spot was at 179.702 mph in 30.851 seconds. Kyle Larson, Austin Dillon and Daniel Suarez qualified in the top five, respectively. Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott, Austin Cindric, Ross Chastain and Brad Keselowski, all of whom transferred to the second and final qualifying round along with the top-five qualifiers, completed the top-10 starting grid.

With 38 competitors vying for 38 starting spots, all made the main event.

EchoPark Speedway – Qualifying Position, Best Speed, Best Time:

  1. Ryan Blaney, 179.912 mph, 30.815 seconds
  2. Joey Logano, 179.702 mph, 30.851 seconds
  3. Kyle Larson, 179.406 mph, 30.902 seconds
  4. Austin Dillon, 179.394 mph, 30.904 seconds
  5. Daniel Suarez, 179.359 mph, 30.910 seconds
  6. Alex Bowman, 179.226 mph, 30.933 seconds
  7. Chase Elliott, 179.203 mph, 30.937 seconds
  8. Austin Cindric, 179.191 mph, 30.939 seconds
  9. Ross Chastain, 178.977 mph, 30.976 seconds
  10. Brad Keselowski, 178.729 mph, 31.019 seconds.
  11. Erik Jones, 178.683 mph, 31.027 seconds
  12. Shane van Gisbergen, 178.660 mph, 31.031 seconds
  13. Chris Buescher, 178.465 mph, 31.065 seconds
  14. Carson Hocevar, 178.413 mph, 31.074 seconds
  15. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 178.378 mph, 31.080 seconds
  16. Ty Dillon, 178.361 mph, 31.083 seconds
  17. Josh Berry, 178.292 mph, 31.095 seconds
  18. Michael McDowell, 178.264 mph, 31.100 seconds
  19. Ryan Preece, 178.212 mph, 31.109 seconds
  20. Chase Briscoe, 178.195 mph, 31.112 seconds
  21. Todd Gilliland, 178.155 mph, 31.119 seconds
  22. Bubba Wallace, 178.098 mph, 31.129 seconds
  23. Ty Gibbs, 177.983 mph, 31.149 seconds
  24. John Hunter Nemechek, 177.829 mph, 31.176 seconds
  25. Connor Zilisch, 177.698 mph, 31.199 seconds
  26. William Byron, 177.664 mph, 31.205 seconds
  27. AJ Allmendinger, 177.624 mph, 31.212 seconds
  28. Denny Hamlin, 177.363 mph, 31.258 seconds
  29. Riley Herbst, 177.306 mph, 31.268 seconds
  30. Austin Hill, 177.215 mph, 31.284 seconds
  31. Tyler Reddick, 177.091 mph, 31.306 seconds
  32. Christopher Bell, 177.017 mph, 31.319 seconds
  33. Cole Custer, 176.995 mph, 31.323 seconds
  34. Zane Smith, 176.949 mph, 31.331 seconds
  35. Cody Ware, 176.476 mph, 31.415 seconds
  36. Noah Gragson, 176.207 mph, 31.463 seconds
  37. BJ McLeod, 174.653 mph, 31.743 seconds
  38. Cody Ware, 0.000 mph, 0.000 seconds

The 2026 Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway is scheduled for Sunday, July 12, at 7 p.m. ET on TNT Sports, PRN Radio, and SiriusXM.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Andrew Kim
Andrew Kim
Previous article
Sam Mayer sweeps O’Reilly poles at Atlanta in 2026
Sam Mayer sweeps O’Reilly poles at Atlanta in 2026
Next article
Grant Enfinger snaps one-year winless drought with wild Truck victory at Lime Rock Park
Grant Enfinger snaps one-year winless drought with wild Truck victory at Lime Rock Park

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SM SPEEDWAY SHOTS

NASCAR Cup Series
Video thumbnail
Chase Elliott to compete in Truck event at North Wilkesboro with Spire Motorsports
02:08
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Video thumbnail
Cuervo 300 Race Winner Brandon Jones Post Race Q&A
21:43
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
Video thumbnail
Layne Riggs capitalizes for wild Truck victory at San Diego
02:42

Latest articles

Grant Enfinger snaps one-year winless drought with wild Truck victory at Lime Rock Park

Andrew Kim -
The 2019 Truck Series regular-season champion from Fairhope, Alabama, led five of 100 laps and fended off Landen Lewis during a three-lap shootout to notch his first Truck victory in 40 races in Lakeville, Connecticut.
Read more

TOYOTA RACING – NCS Atlanta Quotes – Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell – 07.11.26

Official Release -
Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell were made available to the media on Saturday prior to the NASCAR Cup Series race from EchoPark Speedway near Atlanta.
Read more

2026 Niece Motorsports NCTS Race Recap: Lime Rock Park

Official Release -
Landen Lewis and the J.F. Electric team rallied back from adversity yet again for the second road course race in a row at Lime Rock.
Read more

BLANEY EXTENDS FORD POLE-WINNING STREAK AT ECHOPARK SPEEDWAY

Official Release -
ord Racing ran its streak of NASCAR Cup Series poles at EchoPark Speedway to seven after Ryan Blaney took the top spot this evening
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos