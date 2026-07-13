RYAN BLANEY SWEEPS ATLANTA WEEKEND, DELIVERING FORD’S HISTORIC 750TH CUP WIN

HAMPTON, GA – July 13, 2026 – Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney won Sunday’s Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway, claiming his second win of the 2026 season and 19th NASCAR Cup Series career win. The victory also marks Team Penske’s 108th series win and Ford’s milestone 750th in NASCAR Cup Series competition.

“Congratulations to Roger, Mike, Jonathan, Ryan, and everyone at Team Penske on the win at Atlanta,” said Doug Yates, President and CEO of Roush Yates Engines. “This victory is a major milestone as Ford celebrates its 750th NASCAR Cup Series win. Ryan and the No. 12 team were fastest in qualifying, won the stages, and raced their way for the win. Our team at Roush Yates Engines is proud to partner with Ford Racing to power this Ford Mustang to victory lane.”

“It was definitely, honestly, a pretty awesome night. I mean, having a really fast car and sitting on the pole, winning both stages and leading a ton of laps and just in a position to win the race. You never know how these things are gonna end, honestly. There are a couple of things I probably could have done better, but we were able to stick around and just how the last couple laps played out we were able to get the lead back and just barely hold on. It’s a pretty cool day when you have weekends like that. You can’t ask for a better weekend – sit on the pole, sweep the stages, win the race. That’s a dream weekend right there. These guys are great. They brought a rocket ship and it was nice that we were able to close it out.” commented Blaney.

Ryan Blaney and the No. 12 Team Penske Ford set the tone from the start of Sunday’s Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway, earning the pole award before sweeping both stages and the race. Blaney led all 60 laps in Stage 1 from the pole, fending off late pressure from Tyler Reddick to claim the stage victory. Following the stage break, Reddick briefly took the lead off pit road before Blaney quickly worked his way back to the front. Carson Hocevar took his turn at the point during Stage 2, but Blaney regained control before inclement weather brought out a red flag at Lap 109. After more than a three-hour delay, Blaney maintained the lead through the remainder of the stage to complete the sweep of the opening two stages.

Blaney continued to battle at the front throughout the final stage as the lead changed multiple times. An overtime restart set up a dramatic three-wide race for the win, with Hocevar leading at the white flag before Blaney surged to the outside through the final corners. Blaney won by 0.068 seconds over Christopher Bell at the finish line to earn his second NASCAR Cup Series victory of the season and complete a dominant weekend after leading a race-high 171 of 263 laps, the most laps led by a race winner at a drafting track since Richard Petty’s 1964 Daytona 500 win. The victory also marked Ford’s milestone 750th victory in NASCAR Cup Series competition.

Team Penske’s Joey Logano finished ninth, while RFK Racing’s Chris Buescher brought home a 10th-place finish.

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, this week for the highly anticipated return to North Wilkesboro Speedway, where the historic short track will host its first points-paying NASCAR Cup Series race since its return to the schedule.

42 CHAMPIONSHIPS – 487 WINS – 451 POLES

About Roush Yates Engines

Roush Yates Engines is a leading-edge engine development company based in Mooresville, NC consisting of two state-of-the-art facilities – Roush Yates Engines and Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions, a world class AS9100 Rev D/ISO 13485 certified CNC manufacturing facility. The company’s core business includes designing, building and testing purpose-built race engines.

Ford Racing in partnership with Roush Yates Engines is the exclusive engine builder of the NASCAR FR9 Ford V8 engine.

With an unparalleled culture of winning and steeped in rich racing history, Roush Yates Engines continues to follow the company’s vision to lead performance engine innovation and staying true to the company’s mission, provide race winning engines through demonstrated power and performance.