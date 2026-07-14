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Fans can catch many of NASCAR's biggest stars in action all weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway, from Friday's CARS Tour races to Saturday's FaithFest 250 and Sunday's Window World 450. (NWS/Michael Anderson photography)
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NASCAR Stars Look to Shine All Weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Chase Elliott headlines quadruple-duty weekend; Cup Series regulars fill Friday and Saturday entry lists ahead of Sunday’s Window World 450.

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (July 14, 2026) — Race fans won’t have to wait until Sunday’s historic Window World 450 race to see the sport’s biggest stars in action.

The big picture: From Friday’s zMAX CARS Tour doubleheader to Saturday’s FaithFest 250 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series showdown, NASCAR Cup Series standouts will be spread across every race this weekend at the 0.625-mile short track, creating one of the most talent-packed support-event lineups of the season.

Why it matters: Fans can watch many of NASCAR’s biggest names compete multiple times Friday and Saturday before Sunday’s Window World 450, the first points-paying Cup race at the iconic facility since 1996.

No driver will be busier than NASCAR Cup Series champion and eight-time Most Popular Driver, Chase Elliott. Elliott is scheduled to pull quadruple duty, competing in:

  • Both zMAX CARS Tour races on Friday, the Spears Manufacturing 75 and the Skyline National Bank 100
  • Saturday’s FaithFest 250 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race
  • Sunday’s Window World 450 NASCAR Cup Series race

Friday: CARS Tour loaded with NASCAR talent

Friday’s zMAX CARS Tour event is scheduled to feature a roster packed with current NASCAR stars and rising prospects.

Late Model Stock Car entries include:

  • Chase Elliott
  • Jesse Love
  • Corey Heim
  • Brendan “Butterbean” McQueen

Pro Late Model entries include:

  • Chase Elliott
  • Gio Ruggiero
  • Keelan Harvick
  • Corey Heim

The combination of established NASCAR Cup Series veterans, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series contenders and the next generation of racing talent makes Friday one of the strongest CARS Tour fields of the year.

Saturday: Truck Series welcomes more Cup stars

The FaithFest 250 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race continues the star power with several NASCAR Cup Series regulars expected to join the field, including:

  • Chase Elliott
  • Christopher Bell
  • Shane Van Gisbergen
  • Carson Hocevar
  • Corey LaJoie
  • Ryan Newman

The added Cup Series talent joins a competitive Truck Series field battling for one of the season’s most coveted victories at one of NASCAR’s most historic venues.

How to get tickets:

From Friday’s CARS Tour doubleheader, including the Spears Manufacturing 75 and the Skyline National Bank 100, to Saturday’s FaithFest 250 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series action and Sunday’s Window World 450, North Wilkesboro Speedway offers race fans three days of nonstop short-track excitement featuring many of NASCAR’s biggest names.

Tickets for the full NASCAR weekend, including Friday and Saturday’s action-packed schedule, are available now at www.northwilkesborospeedway.com.

Are you a die-hard NASCAR fan? Follow every lap, every pit stop, every storyline? We're looking for fellow enthusiasts to share insights, race recaps, hot takes, or behind-the-scenes knowledge with our readers. Click Here to apply!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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