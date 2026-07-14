Wallace Joins Cindric, Team Penske in Paint Scheme Reveal for Sunday’s Window World 450

NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Rusty Wallace, the grand marshal for Sunday’s Window World 450, joined Team Penske driver Austin Cindric and Penske team members on Monday in unveiling a throwback, 1993-inspired paint scheme that will adorn Cindric’s No. 2 Ford in Sunday’s race

Wallace, a three-time Cup Series race winner at North Wilkesboro, will give the command to start engines on Sunday night before Cindric’s car takes to the track in the Cup Series’ first points race at NWS in 30 years

Tickets and upsells for the Window World 450 race weekend, July 17-19, can be obtained by visiting www.northwilkesborospeedway.com

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (July 14, 2026) – One of the most iconic paint schemes in NASCAR history will return to competition in Sunday’s Window World 450 at North Wilkesboro Speedway. Team Penske driver Austin Cindric joined NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Rusty Wallace on Monday in unveiling a striking, 1993-inspired No. 2 Ford that Cindric will race under the lights in the first NASCAR Cup Series points race at North Wilkesboro in 30 years.

Harkening back to Wallace’s historic, 10-win season in 1993 – which included a sweep of both Cup Series races at North Wilkesboro – Cindric’s new version of Wallace’s classic ride features the same timeless No. 2 font as its original, with a twist: the dark gray portion of the car features a collage of Team Penske’s NASCAR Cup Series victories with the No. 2 car, while the gold part includes the names of Team Penske’s employees.

Bringing the unforgettable livery back to life in unique fashion was a thrill for Cindric, who was five years from being born when Wallace led 301 of a possible 800 laps in sweeping NWS’ Cup Series events.

“No matter how much success I have in the No. 2 car, it’s always going to be Rusty Wallace’s car,” Cindric said. “(Driving the throwback scheme) is really cool for a number of reasons. There are 450 employees at Team Penske and it’s very cool to incorporate them on what’s definitely the most iconic paint scheme on the NASCAR side for Team Penske.

“It’s a recognizable scheme for any race fan who was at North Wilkesboro back in the ‘90s, for sure. It’s cool to have the opportunity to pay tribute to the guy and the team who built up Team Penske’s NASCAR program.”

Wallace, who will serve as grand marshal for Sunday’s race, relished the opportunity to see a familiar paint scheme at a familiar track – adoring an entirely different car than the one from the 1990s. A show car version of Cindric’s throwback No. 2 Ford will be on display throughout this weekend at North Wilkesboro.

“When we pulled the cover off the car, I said, ‘Wow!’ That was so cool,” Wallace said. “In ‘93, we won all the races at North Wilkesboro and now I’m the grand marshal at North Wilkesboro this weekend. What a big deal for me and for this team. I hope this car wins.

“I’ve always loved North Wilkesboro. I’m going down (NC Highway 421) and I used to always look at the track going, ‘C’mon, man, somebody’s got to bring this thing back!’ It was such a fun place to run. I’m so glad that (Speedway Motorsports President and CEO) Marcus (Smith) made it happen, and now they’re adding to the track and making it nicer and nicer.”

North Wilkesboro’s showpiece race weekend builds on the excitement of a remarkable reopening in 2022 that preceded three runnings of the NASCAR All-Star Race – won by Kyle Larson, Joey Logano and Chrstopher Bell – from 2023-’25.

Prior to Sunday’s Window World 450, the most recent points-paying Cup Series race at NWS took place in September of 1996.

Window World 450 tickets and race-day upgrades – including Pre-Race Track Passes – can be purchased online at www.northwilkesborospeedway.com.

Race fans can connect with North Wilkesboro Speedway and get the latest news regarding the July 17-19 race weekend by following on X and Instagram or by becoming a Facebook fan.