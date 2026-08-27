Tyler Erb Wins World Of Outlaws Late Models at Southern Iowa Speedway

The World of Outlaws Super Dirt Late Models visited Southern Iowa Speedway on Wednesday night as part of their continued stay in the Hawkeye state following numerous races last week. It was the first time the series visited the track in series history.

Last time out at Maquoketa Speedway this past Saturday night, current championship series points leader Bobby Pierce achieved an historic milestone by collecting 19 wins in a single season, previously breaking the record, which was at 18.

Pierce sought to continue his momentum and dominance of the 2026 season tonight at Southern Iowa Speedway. However, a different name was on top of the leaderboard at the end of the night, and it was Tyler Erb who grabbed the checkered flag after starting in the seventh position.

“I did a terrible job in the heat race,” (Tyler) Erb said to Dirtvision in his victory lane interview. “You know, to carry a lot of speed around here, you have to your motor to where it keeps getting faster and faster. Honestly, I’m just mad at myself, you know what I mean? I worked so hard to be fast. Tonight from the moment we unloaded, I was like ‘alright, I’m fast again.’ It’s a good feeling. Then you lose it for four days, and you forget how to do it.

“We made some small changes. Like I said, it’s (the track) a lot like Knoxville Raceway, especially when you get them slick spots in it. You can about spin out off the corner. This was fun as hell. You could pass so many cars. On a track like this, it’s so technical. You can damn near hit it wide open one-lap, then the next lap, you could spin out or push across the racetrack. It was really fun. Lap traffic was hairy, for sure. All in all, it was a good night. I’m glad I got three days to work and settle down, and think and get the hell out of whatever county we were in Maquoketa.”

Feature Recap – 35-Laps – $12,000 To Win

Following the heat races, there would be a redraw for the pole position. It would be Dallon Murty who drew the pole position with Dustin Sorensen on the outside pole. Pierce started in the sixth position. After blowing an engine in the second heat race, Nick Hoffman had to bring out the backup car for the feature.

Murty got a great jump on Sorensen as the green-flag flew. Ethan Dotson passed Daulton Wilson for the third position on Lap 3. While Murty still had a sizable lead on Sorensen, Sorensen remained within striking distance as Murty started to lap the back half of the field. At Lap 14, Murty had seven-tenths of a second on Sorensen with the lead. One lap later, Sorensen took the lead from Murty heading into Turn 3 using the bottom lane. Dotson followed suit and passed Sorensen for second.

Red flag conditions came out at Lap 14 for Trey Mills, who was upside down following a wild flip in Turn 2. Despite the vicious crash, Mills would be okay and exit the car. After showing the replay, Dennis Erb Jr was slowing down in front of race leader Sorensen. Sorensen tried stopping in time, but ended up spinning around in an attempt to avoid the incident after bumping into Erb Jr.

There was a short delay for cleanup, as race officials helped turn Mills car back over. Once his car was removed from the track on the wrecker, the race went back green with Sorensen holding the top spot past the 20 laps to go mark. On Lap 20, (Tyler) Erb had a fast racecar and started to close in on the leader of Sorensen. (Tyler) Erb eventually passed Sorensen for the lead at Lap 21 using a slide job off Turn 4.

With 10 laps to go, Sorensen again closed back in on the race lead of (Tyler) Erb. With five laps to go, the lead was 1.1 seconds between (Tyler) Erb and Sorensen. However, at the end of the 35-lap feature, the checkered flag went to (Tyler) Erb, who went on to secure his fourth Outlaw Late Model victory of the 2026 season.

Heat Race Recaps – Three Heats – 8 Laps A Piece – All Cars Transfer

There were four heat races that were eight laps a piece with the top four transferring. Furthermore, 23 cars were on the entry list at the time of check-in. Hot Laps and a two-lap qualifying session took place prior to the heat races. Tim McCreadie paced the hot lap session with a time of 17.859 seconds. Meanwhile, it was Tyler “Terbo’ Erb who had the fastest lap at the end of the two-lap qualifying session by posting a time of 17.477 seconds.

Heat 1 – (Tyler) Erb was on the pole for the first heat on the inside row. However, it was Ryan Gustin who powered to the lead off Turn 2 using the outside pole position to his advantage. Better known as “The Reaper”, Gustin held on in dominating fashion to win the heat race.

Heat 2 – Dotson would be the top starter for this heat. Dotson broke away with the lead and led the first lap. But a caution came out shortly on Lap 2 for Mills, who suffered significant rear-end damage to his racecar in the middle of Turns 1 and 2. The right-rear quarter panel eventually fell off his racecar.

Another significant moment took place for Hoffman at Lap 6. Hoffman was running in the second position and immediately became slow on the frontstretch, and brought his car down to the infield. Shortly after bringing the car to the infield, it was confirmed that Hoffman lost a motor. By not finishing in the heat race, this would cost Hoffman a shot at the redraw, which determines the pole position for the feature.

Dotson went on to secure the heat race victory.

Heat 3 – Sorensen had the pole for the third and final heat race of the night. Sorensen was unchallenged and took home the heat race win.

Official Race Results Following The Oskaloosa Corn Belt Showdown at Southern Iowa Speedway in Oskaloosa, Iowa.