Race weekend in Las Vegas makes for a long day, and most fans plan it down to the hour. You get up early, pack sunscreen and earplugs, and head out to Las Vegas Motor Speedway with thousands of other people who want a good seat when the green flag drops. A lot of those fans skip the drive and ride a bus instead.

That’s a good idea, as parking lots tend to fill up quickly and traffic can be slow for an hour or more following the race. The speedway was to host a round-trip Speedway Shuttle that picked up passengers at Planet Hollywood and Treasure Island on the Strip and would stop downtown for the Pennzoil 400 in March 2026. Most people are tired and sunburnt about 45 minutes after the checkered flag and ready to sit down; buses go home then.

Generally, there are no problems with most rides. However, a bus is a massive vehicle filled with people and when things go wrong, the damage can be severe and the consequences can be confusing. The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration reports that 213 buses were involved in fatal collisions nationwide in 2022. That doesn’t mean that you should never use a shuttle, but it is a good reason to know your options beforehand.

Why bus crashes are different

A bus accident is nothing like a fender bender with your own car. Riders can be standing, walking down the aisle, or sitting without a safety belt, and one sudden stop can send many people spinning at the same time. The risk is slightly increased when fans are transporting coolers, bags and souvenirs.

Responsibility can also get tangled, since many bus crashes involve more than one party and each party may point at the others. Depending on what happened, any of these could share the blame:

The driver or the company that runs the bus

Another driver who hit the bus or cut it off

A parts maker, if a defect played a role in the crash

The group in charge of the road, if the road was unsafe

Nevada rules that can trip people up

The clock is short: Most injury lawsuits in Nevada must be filed within two years of the injury under NRS 11.190(4)(e). Some cases follow different deadlines, so it is risky to assume that you automatically have the full two years.

Most injury lawsuits in Nevada must be filed within two years of the injury under NRS 11.190(4)(e). Some cases follow different deadlines, so it is risky to assume that you automatically have the full two years. Government buses follow special rules: If a public agency runs the bus, a claim against a local government must be filed with its governing body within two years under NRS 41.036. Damages in those claims are capped at $200,000 under NRS 41.035. You can read both sections in Nevada Revised Statutes Chapter 41. A private shuttle or charter may be treated differently, so it helps to find out who actually operated your ride.

If a public agency runs the bus, a claim against a local government must be filed with its governing body within two years under NRS 41.036. Damages in those claims are capped at $200,000 under NRS 41.035. You can read both sections in Nevada Revised Statutes Chapter 41. A private shuttle or charter may be treated differently, so it helps to find out who actually operated your ride. Shared fault can cut your payout: Under NRS 41.141, a person who is partly to blame can still recover money, but the award shrinks by that person’s share of fault. At 51 percent or more, there is no recovery at all. This can matter for fans who are walking near the lots and drop-off areas after dark.

What to do after a bus crash

Seek medical attention immediately, as pain can be hidden by adrenaline for many hours, and tell the doctor everything that hurts, even if it seems minor. Call 911 and stay put until officers arrive, then ask for the police report number before you leave the scene. Take photos and video of everything you can, including the bus number, the company name, the damage, the road, and your injuries. Save your proof of ride, since a ticket or reservation email shows exactly who operated the bus. Collect names and phone numbers from other riders and witnesses, who can disappear within minutes after a crash. Hold off on signing or recording anything, because insurance adjusters may call quickly, and it is wise to talk with a lawyer before you respond.

When to talk with a lawyer

Bus cases get complicated fast. There may be several injured people, more than one company, and a government agency involved, and each can have its own insurance coverage and set of rules. A Las Vegas bus accident lawyer can help determine who operated the bus, who else was involved, and which deadlines apply to your situation.

Ed Bernstein Injury Lawyers is an established Las Vegas firm known for handling accident cases like these. Its bus accident page explains the common causes, the typical injuries, and the people or companies who may be liable, and reading it before you need it is a smart move for any fan who travels to the track.

Ride smart and enjoy the race

A few simple habits go a long way toward keeping a good weekend good. Stay seated until the bus comes to a full stop, buckle up if your seat has a belt, and take a moment to note where the exits are when you board.

Then go enjoy the green flag, because the race is the main event and the ride home should be the boring part of your day.