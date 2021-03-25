Weekend schedule for Bristol Dirt races

The NASCAR Cup Series and the Camping World Truck Series head to Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend for some much-anticipated dirt track racing. It will be the first time since 1970 that the Cup Series has competed on a dirt track.

Both series will have practice sessions and heat races before the main events.

The lineup for the 15-lap heat races will be determined by a random draw. Only green flag laps will count.

After the qualifying heat races, the starting lineups for the Cup Series and Truck Series races will be determined by a formula that takes into account the finishing position plus any positions gained during each heat.

Drivers who finish first in their heat will earn 10 points with second place earning nine points, third place earning eight points, and so on. Also, the drivers will earn passing points for each position they gained during their heat race. All of these factors will be used to calculate the starting lineup for the main events. If there are any ties, they will be broken by current team owner points.

Because of safety concerns, there will be no green or yellow flag pit stops during the races. All adjustments, tire changes and adding fuel are only allowed during stage breaks with the exception of vehicles involved in incidents.

Teams, however, are not required to pit during the stage breaks. If any competitors elect not to pit, they will line up ahead of those that pit, on the restart. For those that choose to pit, NASCAR will implement a controlled pit stop system that does not allow vehicles to race on to or off pit road.

Notes :

During the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt and the Cup Series Food City Dirt Race, caution-flag laps will count, while, as indicated above, only green-flag laps will count for the qualifying heats.

The choose rule which allows each driver to pick either the inside or outside line for restarts will not be in effect. The race leader will select the lane he prefers and serve as the control car on all restarts.

The Truck Series field will be comprised of 40 drivers, 35 from the heat races and five provisional slots based on 2021 owner points. The Cup Series field has 39 entries and all drivers will transfer to the main event.

All times are Eastern.

Thursday, March 25

4 p.m.: Cup Series random drawing to determine the starting grid for qualifying heat races (No TV)

4:15 p.m.: Truck Series random drawing to determine the starting grid for qualifying heat races (No TV)

Friday, March 26

3:05 PM 3:55 p.m.: Truck Series First Practice – FS1

4:05 PM 4:55 p.m.: Cup Series First Practice – FS1

5:35 PM 6:25 p.m.: Truck Series Final Practice – FS1

6:35 PM 7:25 p.m.: Cup Series Final Practice – FS1

Saturday, March 27

4:30 p.m.: Truck Series First Qualifying Race (15 Laps) FS1 (11 trucks)

4:45 p.m.: Truck Series Second Qualifying Race (15 Laps) FS1 (11 trucks)

5:00 p.m.: Truck Series Third Qualifying Race (15 Laps) FS1 (11 trucks)

5:15 p.m.: Truck Series Fourth Qualifying Race (15 Laps) FS1 (11 trucks)

6:00 p.m.: Cup Series First Qualifying Race (15 Laps) FS1 (10 cars)

6:15 p.m.: Cup Series Second Qualifying Race (15 Laps) FS1 (10 cars)

6:30 p.m.: Cup Series Third Qualifying Race (15 Laps) FS1 (10 cars)

6:45 p.m.: Cup Series Fourth Qualifying Race (15 Laps) FS1 (9 cars)

8 p.m.: Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt (Stages 40/90/150 Laps = 75 Miles) FS1/ MRN/ SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Sunday, March 28

3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Food City Dirt Race (Stages 75/150/250 Laps = 125 Miles) (FOX/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio