GMS Racing Adds Daniel Dye for Select ARCA Races

STATESVILLE, N.C. (June 7, 2021) – GMS Racing officials announced today that Daniel Dye will pilot the team’s No. 21 Chevrolet in the ARCA Menards Series East as well as select ARCA Menards Series events this season. Dye’s GMS debut will be in the ARCA Menards Series East event at Southern National Motorsports Park on June 12.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to drive for GMS Racing this season. The history of success GMS has had, with multiple wins and championships over the last few seasons, speaks for itself,” said Dye. “I’m excited to continue learning and growing throughout the season, and hopefully, we’ll collect a couple wins along the way.”

The 17-year-old has already collected four top-10 finishes in four starts in the ARCA Menards Series East in 2021. Veteran crew chief Chad Bryant will continue to lead the GMS team.

“GMS is excited about Daniel (Dye) joining our ARCA program,” said Mike Beam, president of GMS Racing. “He has shown promise so far in his young career and we are looking forward to watching his continued growth in the 21 this season.”

Dye’s first race behind the wheel of the No. 21 will be Saturday night at Southern National Motorsports Park in the Southern National 200. The fifth round of the ARCA Menards Series East schedule will air live on NBC Sports Gold TrackPass at 8pm ET.

About GMS Racing – GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Sheldon Creed, Zane Smith, Tyler Ankrum and Chase Purdy. The team also competes in the ARCA Racing Series with Jack Wood and Daniel Dye. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 and 2020 Camping World Trucks Championship, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA East championship and 2020 Sioux Chief Showdown championship. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https:/gmsracing.net