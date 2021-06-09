GMS Racing ARCA Southern National Preview

Daniel Dye, No. 21 Race to Stop Suicide Chevrolet

Southern National Motorsports Park Stats

No prior starts at Southern National Motorsports Park ﻿2021 ARCA Menards Series East Stats

Starts: 4, Best start: 3, Best finish: 6, Top 10s: 4, Laps Led: 2

Notes:

Daniel Dye joins GMS Racing for the remainder of the ARCA Menards Series East schedule as well as select ARCA Menards Series races. Dye will pilot the No. 21 Race to Stop Suicide Chevrolet in the Southern National 200 with guidance from veteran crew chief Chad Bryant.

Dye and the No. 21 team will compete with chassis no. 407 this Saturday at Southern National Motorsports Park. The No. 21 team finished second with this chassis twice in 2020 at Iowa and Memphis.

Dye enters the weekend fifth in series points.

Quote:

“I’m feeling good about going to a new race track with a new team. It will be an adjustment learning a new team and how to communicate what we need in the car, but I’m ready for the challenge. Chad (Bryant) has a good bit of experience and I’m looking forward to using that to our advantage this weekend.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Sheldon Creed, Zane Smith, Tyler Ankrum and Chase Purdy. The team also competes in the ARCA Racing Series with Jack Wood and Daniel Dye. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 and 2020 Camping World Trucks Championship, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA East championship and 2020 Sioux Chief Showdown Championship. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https://www.gmsracing.net/

