Howie DiSavino III returns to Jordan Anderson Racing at Pocono Raceway

LONG POND, Pa: On the heels of his career-best NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) finish two races ago at Texas Motor Speedway, rookie Howie DiSavino III returns to Jordan Anderson Racing (JAR) for Saturday afternoon’s CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway.

Receiving an 11th-hour call from team owner Jordan Anderson days before his second career Truck Series start at Texas, DiSavino made most of the opportunity – finishing 23rd – a respectable finish for his intermediate track debut.

With confidence on his side, the 20-year-old treks to Pocono looking to dance with the track dubbed the “Tricky Triangle” and eager to deliver another solid result.

“Texas was an unbelievable opportunity and I’m thankful to have another chance to run for Jordan Anderson Racing this weekend at Pocono,” said DiSavino. “I learned a lot at Texas, especially when it comes to the handling of a truck at higher speeds – including side drafting.

“I honestly feel that should all be helpful for me at Pocono this weekend too. We’ve been planning to run this race since Texas and I’ve been focusing really hard, studying film, doing a lot of iRacing, and just talking to the team and some others close to me about what to expect and anticipate this weekend.

“It is a very short race, but I have the mindset to be methodical and do my best to have another clean, strong race together.”

To help DiSavino grasp Pocono’s monstrous layout, he will attend Thursday’s ARCA Menards Series open test session as a guest of Rette Jones Racing.

“I won’t be competing in the ARCA test at Pocono, but being able to be at Pocono with my manager Austin (Theriault) and be a guest of Rette Jones Racing will extremely be beneficial to me,” added DiSavino.

“I’ll be able to get on a radio and digest the feedback between the team, experience the test from different locations of the track and just put my head into the game even more by watching other cars compete on Thursday.

“You can truly learn a lot just by watching and I plan to do a lot of that on Thursday afternoon. Hopefully, it helps for Saturday too.”

Longtime DiSavino partner Bud’s Heating & Air Conditioning will serve as the primary marketing partner on the No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado, while KEES Vacations will hold an associate partnership role in the quadruple weekend with two races for the NASCAR Cup Series, as well as Truck and Xfinity Series competition.

“I cannot thank my primary partners Bud’s Heating & Air Conditioning and KEES Vacations enough for this opportunity and I hope it continues to open the door to do some more Truck Series racing throughout the remainder of the 2021 season.”

In addition to KEES Vacations and Bud’s Heating & Air Conditioning, Azalea D Realty, Bommarito Automotive Group, Lucas Oil, MassMutual Greater Richmond, and Q Barbeque Richmond will serve as associate marketing partners on DiSavino’s No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado.

In addition to Texas, DiSavino made his NCWTS debut in April at Richmond (Va.) Raceway. He is also a six-time participant in the ARCA Menards Series where he earned two top-10 finishes for AM Racing.

Former winning NASCAR driver Reed Sorenson will continue to guide DiSavino from above this weekend as his spotter.

Based on the metrics set by NASCAR without practice or qualifying, DiSavino will start his Pocono Raceway debut from the 33rd position.

For more on Howie DiSavino III, please visit howiedisavino.com, like him on Facebook (Howie DiSavino III Racing), follow him on Twitter (@hdisavino) and Instagram (HowieDiSavino).

The CRC Brakleen 150 (60 laps | 150 miles) is the 13th of 22 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2021 schedule. The 40-truck field will take the green flag on Sat., Jun. 26, 2021, shortly after 12:00 p.m. ET with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).

About Bud’s Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electric:

Bud’s Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electric is the recognized leader in residential and light commercial mechanical contractors in the Hampton Roads market. From simple, honest beginnings in 1969, Bud’s quickly rose to prominence, establishing a legendary reputation for quality, service and professionalism while always maintaining the same home-town personalized connections with clients throughout its 51-year history.

In 2000, Bud’s expanded under the current leadership of CEO Robert W. Nelson Jr. adding plumbing and electrical departments and introducing a science-based whole home approach that has now become the industry benchmark, while national influencing the market through innovative business and customer relations practices.

About KEES Vacations:

Your Vacation, Your Way with KEES FLEXSTAY™.

KEES Vacations on the Outer Banks, a division of KEES Travel™, is your source for quality vacation rentals from hotels to oceanfront homes. KEES FlexStay™ gives you the freedom to plan your ideal vacation with flexible check-in and check-out dates. We believe everyone deserves a vacation no matter the length and strive to provide the best experience possible.

Enter promo code HOWIE2021 at checkout and receive a discount at KEESVacations.com and KEESOuterBanks.com.