Popular tennis betting strategies

Betting on sports has long ceased to be a simple hobby. Many people devote quite a lot of time to betting and consider it a serious hobby, which can often bring a good cash prize. Some players make bets, guided solely by their intuition. However, this does not always bring the desired result. Those players who want to succeed in betting usually stick to certain strategies. There are proven schemes that often lead to good results.

The “game betting” strategy

This strategy may seem complicated at first glance, but it is easy to figure out. It can be called a slightly modified variation of the strategy “catch-up”, which is popular in other sports.

The essence of this strategy is the following: it is always necessary to bet on the tennis player who serves in a particular game. This scheme has its own logic. Many players have noticed that usually the player who serves wins a game. So, it is necessary to bet on each of the sportsmen in turn (usually in one set the first tennis player serves first, and then – the second, and then – in a circle).

At the same time, such a strategy is not suitable for all games. It does not make sense to use such a scheme in those matches where the athletes differ greatly in level. Some experts recommend applying this strategy a little differently. If the bet is not played, it should be doubled. However, such a risk will be suitable only for brave players. The advantage of this strategy can be called the fact that the overall result of the match does not affect the results of the player’s bets.

Strategy “to win in the third set”

This scheme is suitable for those who prefer to bet on sets rather than games. Just like the previous scheme, it is suitable for matches with approximately equal opponents. In games where there is a clear favorite, it will not bring any result.

This strategy has another important nuance: it is only suitable for in-play betting because it requires mobility from the player. The first thing to do is to wait until the end of the first set and find out who is the winner. Usually, at this point, bookmakers drastically overestimate the results of the match. In this situation, it is worth betting against that player, the odds on the victory of which fell less than 1.20. If this did not happen, then there is no need to bet. As soon as the bets return to their original values, it is worth quickly changing the “against” to “for”. This strategy often proves to be productive, but it has an obvious disadvantage – it is required to follow very carefully what is happening on the field and analyze the course of the game.

The strategy “on the drain”

Many players have noticed that the same strategy works well in midrange matches. It is important to understand that it is not suitable for big tournaments and significant events. This scheme is also suitable for in-play betting. Act as follows:

if in the first set one of the athletes beat the other with a large margin, it is necessary to check the situation on the betting site;

if everyone sharply begins to bet on the player who won the first set (usually this happens), you should go in the opposite direction and bet on the loser.

Often these bets are the right bets. Such matches, as a rule, cannot be called a contractual match, they simply “sink” according to a certain scheme. At the same time in such a match, there should not be a clear favorite, and the players should be in equal conditions. This should confirm the fact that there is no objective reason for a landslide victory in the first set.

As a rule, in such matches, the situation develops quite simply. The second set goes on without a clear winner, there can be a serious struggle for supremacy on the field. And after that – already in the third set – the player who lost the first set quickly takes the lead. Many betting enthusiasts, over time, quickly begin to distinguish matches in which it is possible to bet “on the drain”.

High odds betting strategy

This strategy is suitable only for those players who are willing to risk quite large sums by betting. However, it also allows you to achieve good results.

This strategy is based on the mathematical theory that one out of four matches always brings a win. In this case, you need to bet four times in a row on matches with odds of 4 or more. Bets are always placed on the weaker player because they also sometimes win. Many people have to make more than four bets to wait for a win, but the result is worth it.

That being said, it is also worthwhile to choose the matches on which such bets are placed. Often there are players in tennis who are actually quite capable of showing good results, just their potential has not yet been appreciated. It is not a good idea to mindlessly bet on all matches with high odds.

What strategy to choose

All of the above schemes are very popular with players. When used correctly, any strategy can achieve results. However, it is important to understand that betting always involves a certain risk. No strategy can guarantee a win.

