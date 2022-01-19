RISI COMPETIZIONE ANNOUNCES PENNZOIL AS SPONSOR FOR 2022 ROLEX 24 AT DAYTONA

Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo No. 62:

Houston, Texas (January 19, 2022)…The No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo race car will be carrying a new sponsor logo for the 60th Annual Rolex 24 At Daytona, January 29-30, 2022, at Daytona International Speedway, with Pennzoil joining the popular American-based Ferrari team.

The No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTL3 Evo will feature Ferrari factory drivers Englishman James Calado, Italians Alessandro Pier Guidi and Davide Rigon, and Brazilian Daniel Serra for this year’s Rolex 24 At Daytona running.

This quad of drivers previously competed together with Risi at the legendary 24-hour race in Daytona in 2020.

Calado and Pier Guidi were the 2021 winners of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The duo also paired to be crowned World Endurance Championship (WEC) GT Drivers Champions in both 2021 and 2017. Rigon was the WEC GT Driver’s runner-up in 2016 and will be making his seventh Rolex 24 run with Risi and ninth attempt. Serra, a two-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner, will also be making his ninth run at Daytona and second with the Risi squad.

The IMSA WeatherTech Championship 100 minutes qualifying race for the Rolex 24 is scheduled for this Sunday, January 23 from 2:05-3:45 p.m. It will be aired live in the U.S. on Peacock from 2:00-4:00 p.m. All times are Eastern.

The Rolex 24 At Daytona start time is 1:40 p.m. on Saturday, January 28 and will be carried live on television for the entire 24 hours.



The U.S. broadcast schedule: Saturday, Jan 28 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. live on NBC; 2:30-4:00 p.m. on Peacock, 4:00-7:00 p.m. on USA Network, 7:00-10:00 p.m. back on Peacock and 10:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. on Sun., Jan 29 on USA Network. The balance of the Sunday broadcast schedule includes 3:00-6:00 a.m. on Peacock, 6:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. on USA and the final two hours from 12:00-2:00 p.m. on NBC, including post-race interviews. Flag-to-flag coverage is also available on Peacock.

For international broadcast coverage, please check the IMSA link here: https://www.imsa.com/internationalcoverage/

Live timing and scoring and IMSA Radio are available on www.imsa.com.

For more information, please go to www.risicompetizione.com and follow us on Facebook/RisiCompetizione and Twitter @RisiComp and on Instagram/RisiComp.