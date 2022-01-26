Superspeedway racing coming to the all-new Atlanta Motor Speedway￼

HAMPTON, Ga. (Jan. 26, 2022) – The all-new Atlanta Motor Speedway is set to host a style of NASCAR racing never before seen at the Georgia track.

Based on findings in testing at the all-new Atlanta Motor Speedway, competitors will field superspeedway cars for NASCAR races in Atlanta during the 2022 season.

The combination of superspeedway-spec cars and Atlanta’s revamped, steeper-banked track will yield tighter, more intense racing at AMS.

“Our goal all along for the reconfiguration of Atlanta Motor Speedway has been to create a first-of-its-kind experience on the NASCAR circuit and we’ve done just that,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “Never before has NASCAR raced on an intermediate track like ours with 28 degrees of banking, much less with superspeedway cars.

“Both will happen for the first time in Atlanta this year. I couldn’t be more excited about the weekend of racing and entertainment we have in store for our fans this March.”

NASCAR finalized the configuration of Cup cars for superspeedway races during the 2022 season following testing sessions at AMS and Daytona International Speedway earlier this month. NASCAR drivers will pilot vehicles sporting 7-inch spoilers and 510-horsepower engines at Atlanta, the same configuration that is used at superspeedways Daytona and Talladega.

“The Goodyear tire test at Atlanta Motor Speedway increased the anticipation for what we believe will be an exciting two races at Atlanta this season,” said John Probst, senior vice president of racing innovation. “The team at Atlanta Motor Speedway put in countless of hours of work into the repave, and after seeing the cars in action during the test, we’re expecting tight, fast and thrilling action when we return in March.”

Drivers who have tested on the all-new AMS are expecting a style of racing that Atlanta Motor Speedway has never seen before when a full field takes the green flag for the first time.

“In NASCAR we have our Daytona and Talladega style draft and those are on 2.5- and 2.66-mile tracks,” NASCAR driver and 4-time Atlanta winner Kurt Busch said during last week’s testing at AMS. “This is a mile-and-a-half. Things are going to be moving quicker. You’re going to be digesting things much faster and you’re going to have that Daytona and Talladega style feel here at a mile-and-a-half.”

“I think it’s going to be a lot of fun coming back for the race,” NASCAR driver Chris Buescher said during testing. “I am looking forward to it. I think they did a good job with the ideas that they’ve implemented to create an exciting race weekend.”

NASCAR’s Cup Series stars will take on the all-new Atlanta Motor Speedway for the first time in the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 on March 20. The Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart will host NASCAR’s return for a second race at the revamped track on July 10.

