Petty GMS Race Recap: Kansas Speedway II

Ty Dillon, No. 42 SunseekerResorts.com Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 21st

FINISH: 20th

POINTS: 29th

Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “We didn’t have the race that we wanted in Kansas this afternoon, but my No. 42 Sunseeker Resorts team overcame a lot of adversity. Unfortunately, some mistakes took us back a few steps, but regardless, to come out with another top-20 finish after a rollercoaster of a day is pretty good. Proud of the fight from everyone today, time to move on to Bristol.”

Erik Jones, No. 43 FOCUSfactor Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

START: 24th

FINISH: 29th

POINTS: 18th

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: “Definitely not the day we were looking for at Kansas Speedway with our FOCUSfactor Chevy. We were off in practice yesterday and made some adjustments to help today, but just never had a good handle on our Chevy. We started the day too tight, adjusted to then be too free. Had contact with a couple of other cars racing three-wide in stage two, and then the handling was just never where it needed to be. Not sure if we broke something when we made contact, but struggled the rest of the race. We’ll go back to the shop, look over everything and refocus on Bristol next week.”

ABOUT PETTY GMS:

Petty GMS competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, operating the No. 42 Chevrolet for Ty Dillon and the No. 43 Chevrolet for Erik Jones. Founded in December 2021, Maury Gallagher, championship team owner of GMS Racing, purchased a majority interest of Richard Petty Motorsports. Inaugural NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty, known as “The King,” remains a key stakeholder of the organization. For more information, please visit www.pettygms.com.

