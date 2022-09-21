CATHCART SET TO FINISH ON A HIGH NOTE

(September 21, 2022) Bryan Cathcart and the #71 Cathcart Racing team are excited to be back in action after a couple of weeks off for the NASCAR Pinty’s Series season finale, the Pinty’s Fall Brawl. This coming Sunday at Delaware Speedway, just outside of London Ontario, Bryan and the team will have all four tires hitting the ground running and looking to put on a great show for the fans!

This will be Cathcart’s first NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at Delaware Speedway. He has previously run the track in CASCAR, but that was quite some time ago and the track will have changed a lot since. The #71 racing team is looking forward to this challenge and finishing the year on a high. The team has continuously learned and improved all season long and this will be an excellent culmination of their hard work and dedication.

Cathcart has improved greatly this season after taking a bit of time to adapt to the cars as they handle very differently than they did even a few years ago. His dedication to the sport and upbeat attitude has shown and its time to show off what the team can do!

The #71 Cathcart Racing team has had fun with the competition of the season and takes a moment to recognize that the talent throughout the field is huge. Overall Cathcart and the crew are prepared to continue their upward swing and finish the season strong for the fans.

Bryan Cathcart Quote:

“I’m approaching Delaware like we’re going to a new track, even though I’ve raced there before it’s been quite a few years. Having a couple weeks off before this race has everyone anxious to get back and finish up the year with a good race. The team has done a lot of work the last couple of weeks to get ready and we’re pretty excited to see the results on track. Everything about this year has been really positive, everyone having fun, a really great experience. We want to finish up with a good showing for all the race fans”.

Race Event Preview

Sunday September 25th. Green Flag approximately 4:30PM ET

WeatherTech 200

Race 13 of 13 in 2022

This is the 10th NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at Delaware Speedway

The Track: ½ mile paved oval (250 laps)

Best finish: First Pinty’s Series race at Delaware

TV & Live Streaming

All races will be streamed live on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada and through FloRacing in the United States. The Pinty’s Fall Brawl will also be broadcast on TSN Sunday October 2nd at 12PM ET and Saturday October 8th at 1:30PM ET on RDS2.

The 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series consisted of 13 total races in five provinces with a mixture of oval tracks, road and street courses.