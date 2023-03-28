6 Common Injuries to Look Out for After a Car Crash

Car crashes can be devastating, causing serious injuries and even death. Unfortunately, auto accidents are a common occurrence in the United States, with over 6 million reported each year. Even if you’re a perfect driver, you may find yourself involved in an accident through no fault of your own. As such, it’s important to stay aware of potential injury risks following a car crash. Here are 6 common injuries that can occur as a result of an automobile accident – so read on to learn more – from whiplash and concussions to broken bones and internal organ damage. So whether you’ve just been in a crash or want to know how to protect yourself in the future, this is all the information you need to stay informed.

1. Whiplash

This is a common injury that results from rapid acceleration and deceleration of the head and neck. This can occur when a car is rear-ended or involved in an accident with higher speed impacts. Symptoms of whiplash include neck pain, stiffness, headaches, dizziness, blurred vision, fatigue, difficulty concentrating, insomnia, and ringing in the ears. A lot of accident settlements are impacted by whiplash diagnosis, so it’s important to seek medical attention if you think you may have suffered from the injury. Treatment for whiplash typically involves physical therapy exercises to help ease pain and improve mobility.

2. Concussion

A concussion is a type of brain injury that can occur when the head experiences a violent jolt or shake. Symptoms may include headache, dizziness, difficulty concentrating, nausea and vomiting, and confusion. If you experience any signs of a concussion after an accident, seek medical attention immediately. Treatment for concussions typically involves rest and avoiding activities that could aggravate symptoms until cleared by a doctor. This is important because a severe concussion can cause long-term complications. And even a mild concussion can impair cognitive functioning, so it’s important to take any signs seriously.

3. Broken Bones

These injuries are another common injury from car accidents, and they can range from minor fractures to major bone breaks. Symptoms may include pain, swelling, bruising, and difficulty moving the affected area. Treatment for broken bones typically involves immobilizing the area with a cast or splint and taking medications to help manage pain. In some cases, surgery may be required to repair the bone. When broken bones are severe, they can cause long-term complications. This is why it’s important to seek medical attention as soon as possible after an accident.

4. Internal Organ Damage

This is a potentially life-threatening condition that may occur after an accident. It typically occurs when the body is subjected to extreme acceleration or deceleration forces, such as those experienced in high-speed crashes. Symptoms of internal organ damage include abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, and difficulty breathing. If you experience any of these symptoms after a car crash, seek medical attention immediately. Treatment for internal organ damage typically involves surgery to repair the damaged organs and medications to reduce swelling and manage pain.

5. Spinal Injury

Spinal injuries can range from minor sprains to more serious fractures and dislocations. Symptoms of a spinal injury may include pain in the neck or back, numbness or tingling in the arms or legs, difficulty walking, and paralysis. If you experience any of these signs after an accident, it’s important to seek medical attention immediately. Treatment for spinal injuries typically involves immobilization with a brace or cast, medications to manage pain and reduce inflammation, physical therapy exercises to improve mobility, and possibly surgery if needed. For example, surgery may be needed to repair a herniated disc or stabilize damaged vertebrae.

6. Soft Tissue Injuries

Injuries such as bruises and strains are common after car accidents. Symptoms may include swelling, tenderness, bruising, and limited range of motion in the affected area. Treatment for soft tissue injuries typically involves rest, ice therapy to reduce swelling, and over-the-counter pain medications to help manage discomfort. In some cases, physical therapy or surgery may be required if the injury is more severe. This is why it’s important to seek medical attention if you experience any signs of a soft tissue injury. Additionally, even minor injuries should be evaluated by a doctor to ensure proper healing.

Car accidents can cause a variety of injuries, ranging from minor to life-threatening. It’s important to seek medical attention if you experience any signs or symptoms after an accident, as this will help ensure optimal recovery and minimize the risk of complications. If you or someone you love has been injured in a car accident, contact a qualified personal injury attorney today to learn more about your rights and legal options. You may be eligible for compensation to cover medical bills, lost wages, pain and suffering, and other related expenses.