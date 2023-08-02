JR Motorsports — NXS Michigan Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Michigan International Speedway

RACE: Cabo Wabo 250 (125 laps / 250 miles)

DATE: Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023

Broadcast Information – TV: 3:30 p.m. ET on USA / Radio: 3 p.m. ET on MRN and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Sam Mayer

No. 1 Accelerate Professional Talent Solutions Chevrolet

Sam Mayer is coming off his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series win at his home track of Road America, in which he locked himself into the 2023 playoffs.

The Franklin, Wis. native heads to Michigan International Speedway for his third NXS start on the 2-mile oval.

In 15 starts on tracks 2 miles or greater in the NXS, Mayer has earned three top-five and five top-10 finishes, with a best finish of second at Auto Club Speedway earlier this season.

Mayer’s performance last weekend shot him up to sixth in the NXS Championship point standings.

Josh Berry

No. 8 LubeZone Chevrolet

In just two starts at Michigan, Josh Berry owns finishes of fourth and sixth and has led 27 laps. In 2021, Berry was in contention for the win driving JRM’s No. 1 Chevrolet.

On 2-mile tracks in his NXS career, Berry has finished fourth twice, fifth and sixth in his four starts. Combining Michigan and Fontana results, his average finish on such tracks is 4.7, with 30 laps led.

LubeZone Truck Lube Center makes its debut on the No. 8 Chevrolet this weekend at Michigan. A top-tier truck service company founded in 2017, the company operates from its headquarters in Bloomington, Minn.

Brandon Jones

No. 9 Menards/Criterion Chevrolet

Brandon Jones has made six starts at the 2-mile D-shaped oval of Michigan and has only one finish outside the top 10.

Jones holds a best finish of second that came during the 2021 season after starting from the 24th position.

Jones’ 8.2 average finish in the “Irish Hills” is tied with Martinsville Speedway for his personal best at active tracks in the NXS.

The 26-year-old owns three straight top-six efforts at Michigan (2019, 2021-22) and is coming off consecutive top10 runs at Pocono and Road America.

Jones currently sits 14th in the championship point standings, 61 points under the playoff cutline



Justin Allgaier

No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet

No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet In 11 career NXS starts in the Irish Hills of Michigan, Justin Allgaier has scored three top fives and seven top 10s, with a best finish of second coming in this event last year. Additionally, Allgaier has placed no worse than ninth at Michigan dating back to 2018.

Michigan dating back to 2018. By leading 42 laps last weekend at Road America, Allgaier (5,007 laps led) became just the eighth driver in NXS history to have paced the field for more than 5,000 career laps.

With six races remaining in the NXS regular season, Allgaier sits third in the playoff grid, just 40 points out of the series lead.

Driver Quotes

“Michigan has been a tough track for me in the past but I am looking forward to getting back up there this weekend especially coming off the thrill of my first career win. Road America was a dream come true and now that we finally got that first one out of the way, I am looking to keep this hot streak going and see what we can do in Michigan.” – Sam Mayer

“Michigan has been a strong place for this BRANDT Professional Agriculture team, and really everyone at JR Motorsports for the last few seasons. We came close to getting the win here last year, and hopefully we can be that one spot better this weekend. We have had some unbelievable speed here lately and I know that Jim (Pohlman, crew chief) and everyone on this No. 7 team will give me just as strong a car again this weekend. Hopefully we can avoid any trouble out there and come away with the win when the checkered flag falls Saturday.” – Justin Allgaier

“There’s something about the 2-mile tracks for me. We seem to run really well on those, and this No. 8 team is hitting its stride. After a good run at Road America, I feel like the momentum is trending toward the positive and I look forward to getting on track at Michigan. I know Taylor(Moyer, crew chief) and this team is working hard to give us a LubeZone Chevrolet capable of going to Victory Lane.” – Josh Berry

“Michigan is always a track that I have run really well at in the past. This No. 9 team has been building fast racecars and we have been able to put races together as of late and it’s starting to show with our results. I’m ready to get to Michigan and hopefully be battling towards the front when it matters.” – Brandon Jones

JRM Team Updates