Comcast Renews Partnership with NASCAR, Extends Xfinity Series Title Sponsorship

New “Xfinity Fastest Lap” Feature to Impact Competition Across All Three NASCAR Series

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (February 4, 2025) — NASCAR and Comcast today announced the renewal of their decade-long partnership, with Comcast continuing its role as both a Premier Partner of the NASCAR Cup Series and title sponsor of the Xfinity Series. The Comcast and NASCAR relationship began in 2014 and the collaboration between the two companies has significantly contributed to the sport’s growth and fan engagement. The Premier Partnership has been renewed for multiple years with the Xfinity Series title sponsorship being extended for one year.

New to the sport starting in 2025, race fans can look forward to the “Xfinity Fastest Lap,” a program that awards one race point to the eligible driver and owner with the fastest single lap in each race, adding extra intensity and strategy to the competition. This new feature will be part of all three national series — NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™ and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™ — enhancing the competitive landscape and fan experience.

“We’re not just entering year 11 of our partnership. We’re embarking on year one of a renewed relationship with NASCAR filled with fresh energy and exciting opportunities to enhance the competition on the track in a way that has never been done before, and continue to connect with fans in new and engaging ways,” said Matt Lederer, Vice President of Brand Partnership & Engagement at Comcast.

Comcast is expanding its NASCAR partnership to include more of its connectivity and entertainment brands – Xfinity Mobile and Xumo. Xfinity Mobile is joining the partnership as an Official Wireless Partner of NASCAR. Xumo, Comcast’s and Charter’s streaming platform joint venture, will become an Official Video and Streaming Partner of NASCAR, with plans to offer its customers immersive viewing experiences and unique content.

“NASCAR is incredibly appreciative of Comcast’s continued partnership and their commitment to innovation and fan engagement within our sport,” said Michelle Byron, Executive Vice President and Chief Partnership and Licensing Officer at NASCAR. “Their contributions over the past decade, from enhancing the fan experience to supporting community initiatives, have been invaluable. We look forward to building on the success of our partnership during the 2025 season and beyond.”

Comcast’s commitment to NASCAR extends beyond the track and is woven into its activations. From the title sponsorship of the Xfinity 500 to the Comcast Community Champion of the Year program, which recognizes individuals within the NASCAR community who demonstrate exceptional dedication to philanthropic endeavors, Comcast has consistently championed the sport and its values. This program underscores Comcast’s commitment to social responsibility and its alignment with NASCAR’s values of community engagement.

This renewed partnership ensures that Comcast and NASCAR will continue to deliver thrilling racing action and engaging fan experiences for years to come.

