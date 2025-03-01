NTT Indy

Hauger Wins St. Petersburg Pole in Series Debut

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Saturday, March 1, 2025) – Dennis Hauger continued his strong first weekend in INDY NXT by Firestone, winning the pole for the season-opening Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on Saturday with a track-record lap for the INDYCAR development series.

Hauger turned a top lap of 1 minute, 3.8801 seconds in the No. 28 Rental Group car fielded by Andretti Global to earn the top spot in his series debut. The 45-lap race on the 14-turn, 1.8-mile temporary street circuit starts at 10 a.m. ET Sunday, with live coverage on FS1, the FOX Sports app and the INDYCAR Radio Network.

SEE: Qualifying Results

“The team did a great job getting a good car for qualifying,” Hauger said. “We did the job. I’ll take that. Overall, I think there was a bit more in there for me, but it’s the first race weekend. We’re getting up to speed. Happy overall.”

Hauger’s top lap in the first of two qualifying groups broke the INDY NXT track record of 1:04.5759 set by Nolan Siegel last year before he climbed to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with Arrow McLaren. Hauger also led practice Friday and was second in the pre-qualifying session this morning.

A climb to the NTT INDYCAR SERIES also is Hauger’s goal. The Norwegian joins INDY NXT by Firestone this season after winning the FIA Formula 3 Championship in 2021 and earning five wins and 13 podium finishes in FIA Formula 2 – the last official ladder step before Formula One – in the last three seasons.

2024 USF Pro 2000 champion Lochie Hughes locked out the front row for Andretti Global by qualifying second at 1:04.0209 for his series debut in the No. 26 McGinley Clinic/USF Pro Championship machine.

Caio Collet, the top returning driver to the series this season, qualified third at 1:04.3851 in the No. 76 HMD Motorsports car. Fellow series veteran Myles Rowe will join Collet in the second row after qualifying fourth at 1:04.2053 in the No. 99 Abel Motorsports/Force Indy car.

Rookie Liam Sceats qualified fifth at 1:04.5451 in the No. 30 HMD Motorsports car. Jack William Miller will start sixth in the No. 40 Abel/Miller/Vinatieri Motorsports car after his best lap of 1:04.3300.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Official Release
Official Release
Previous article
Rinus VeeKay ‘going into it head first’ to acclimate with new team
Next article
Scott McLaughlin wins pole for Sunday’s race

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Video thumbnail
NASCAR issues lug nut penalties to No 00 and No 48 Xfinity teams from Atlanta
01:18
Video thumbnail
Circuit of the Americas NASCAR Schedule & Highlights
01:04
Video thumbnail
Christopher Bell muscles to wild Cup victory at Atlanta in overtime
04:19
Video thumbnail
Austin Hill nabs third consecutive Xfinity victory at Atlanta
04:04

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Latest articles

Fast and Focused: Teen Sensation Zilisch Weathers Penalty, Contact to Win Focused Health 250

Official Release -
The pursuit of a dream weekend at Circuit of The Americas (COTA) continued for Connor Zilisch as he dominated the field to win Saturday’s Focused Health 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race for his second victory
Read more

Kaulig Racing Race Recap | Focused Health 250

Official Release -
Eckes fought his way through the top 10, taking over fifth place with two laps to go, where he finished the race.
Read more

RCR NXS Race Recap: Circuit of The Americas

Official Release -
Austin Hill and the No. 21 Global Industrial Chevrolet Team Contend for the Win and Score Fourth-Place Effort at Circuit of The Americas
Read more

CHEVROLET IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Team Chevy St. Petersburg Qualifying Report

Official Release -
Scott McLaughlin, driver of the No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet, captured Team Chevy’s 10th NTT P1 Pole Award on the Streets of St. Petersburg in the 2.2-liter twin turbo V6 era since 2012.
Read more

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category