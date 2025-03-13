Young’s Motorsports Las Vegas Motor Speedway March Team PreviewInbox

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series

Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway | Ecosave 200

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Nathan Byrd

Primary Partner(s): Champion Health Inc.

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

2025 Driver Points Position: 31st

2025 Owner Points Position: 34th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

﻿Notes of Interest:

● Welcome Back: The 2025 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season has taken the green flag, and Young’s Motorsports is proud to have Nathan Byrd continuing to command the team’s flagship No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for Friday night’s Ecosave 200.

This tripleheader weekend will mark Byrd’s inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series track debut at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, the first traditional mile-and-a-half track of the 2025 season

● About Nathan: Byrd, 24, began racing go-karts in 2018, just after graduating High School, and he entered his first car race in February 2020.

Since then, the Goodyear, Ariz. native has raced over 30 types of cars in 348 total races at 67 different race tracks, effectively becoming one of the most diverse and interesting race car drivers in the world.

Completing more than 300 races in the first four years of his career, Byrd is no stranger to piloting race cars.

In 2024, the Indianapolis, Ind. resident turned his attention to NASCAR. He successfully made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Portland International Raceway and delivered a respectable 21st-place finish for DGM Racing.

In September, Byrd made his NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series debut at Kansas Speedway, earning a respectable 19th-place finish after starting 32nd.

● All-Aboard!: For the third of 25 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races this season, Champion Health Inc. will serve as the primary marketing partner for Friday night’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 134-lap race.

Champion Health Inc. has built a foundation on two valuable principles: Honesty and Integrity. Our faith and values stem from the Golden Rule: “Do unto others as you would want them to do unto you.”

You can count on us to lead by example, be excellent stewards of your bottom line, and make your life less complicated. We are committed to giving you a first-class experience in everything that we do and providing exceptional and personalized service to each of our clients that is second to no one.

We understand the complexities of healthcare and its benefits. We constantly evaluate our solutions based on the current healthcare and benefits landscape, which keeps us focused on what new, innovative concept or product could be better for you.

By partnering with us, we will deliver a better benefits solution than you can get anywhere else.

● Nathan Byrd Truck Series Las Vegas Motor Speedway Stats: Friday night’s Ecosave 200 will mark Byrd’s first career Truck Series start at the 1.5-mile speedway nestled in Sin City.

The Ecosave 200 continues the early start of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series. For the third time this season, the Truck Series will be part of a tripleheader spectacular with the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series.

The Truck Series set the tone for a massive weekend of racing in the Silver State with 134 laps at an incredibly fast and slick speedway.

The next afternoon, the Xfinity Series will have their opportunity for a nail-biting 200 laps to determine their winner in their edition of The LiUNA NASCAR Xfinity Series Race.

The NASCAR Cup Series will be the main event for the Pennzoil 400, presented by Jiffy Lube on Sunday, March 16.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway marks the third race of an expanded 2025 Truck Series campaign, which increases its season by two races from the 2024 calendar.

● Nathan Byrd Truck Series Career Stats: Entering Las Vegas, Byrd, since 2024, has five career Truck Series starts with an average finish of 27.2.

The popular driver made his Truck Series debut for the family-owned team at Kansas Speedway in September, finishing an impressive 19th. He returned to the team in October at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway before drawing the curtain on the 2024 season by participating in the year’s final race at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway.

● Atlanta Motor Speedway | FR8 208 Race Recap: In the second race of the 2025 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series season, Young’s Motorsports and rookie driver Nathan Byrd did everything in their power to capitalize on their strong 20th qualifying position.

Making steady progress throughout the race with his No. 02 Sonesta International Hotels Chevrolet Silverado, Byrd was in a prime position to capitalize on his track position until he was involved in a late-race skirmish with 62 laps remaining.

Despite efforts to repair No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado, the damage proved terminal, resulting in back-to-back 31st-place finishes.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 32nd NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The organization posted a Truck Series team-best finish at the track of 10th, with Xfinity Series standout Austin Hill at the wheel in the 2018 Stratosphere 200 on March 2, 2018.

Since 2014, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 23.8 and an average finish of 21.2 in 31 Las Vegas Motor Speedway starts overall.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., – based organization has logged 511 starts from 70 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 33 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 23.2 and an average finishing position of 22.2.

Nathan Byrd Pre-Race Quotes:

On Las Vegas Motor Speedway: “Another new track is another big learning opportunity. I’m looking forward to maximizing every lap of practice to get comfortable quickly so we can perform well with minimal mistakes in the race.

“I’m also excited to race another 1.5-mile track. The bigger the track, the faster. For some reason, I tend to perform better at these tracks and look forward to showcasing that with my Young’s Motorsports team on Friday night.”

On Las Vegas Motor Speedway Preparation: “I’m combining video review and simulator preparation to familiarize myself with the track and the racing as much as reasonably possible.

“You can never learn enough about these tracks and how all the top drivers approach their driving and racing.”

On Goals for Las Vegas Motor Speedway: “If we can get a competitive finish with zero driver mistakes, I would be very happy with that as a solid bounce-back for the team from Daytona and Atlanta.

“I think if we finished in the top 20, that would be a fantastic result, but of course, we’re always going to dynamically adjust our goal at the moment to always have a hard but achievable goal to aim for!”

Race Information:

The Ecosave 200 (134 laps | 201 miles) is the third of 25 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races on the 2025 schedule. 25-minute group practices will occur on Friday, March 14, 2025, from 12:35 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, beginning at 1:40 p.m. The field will take the green flag later that night, shortly after 6:00 p.m. (9:00 p.m. ET), with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the NASCAR Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway | The LiUNA NASCAR Xfinity Series Race

Fast Facts

No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Anthony Alfredo

Primary Partner(s): DUDE Wipes

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2025 Driver Points Position: 29th

2025 Owner Points Position: 31st

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

Notes of Interest:

● Settling In: In January, Young’s Motorsports announced that NASCAR Xfinity Series veteran driver Anthony Alfredo would join the team full-time for its sophomore season behind the wheel of the team’s No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the entire 33-race season continuing with Saturday afternoon’s The LiUNA NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway.

2025 marks the sophomore season for the Young’s Motorsports team in NASCAR Xfinity Series competition after a healthy and competitive freshman season with rookie Leland Honeyman Jr. at the controls.

● About Anthony: A popular driver, Alfredo, a native of Ridgefield, Connecticut, joins Young’s Motorsports with an array of Motorsports experience, including starts in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, respectively.

The 2025 season will mark Alfredo’s fourth full-time Xfinity Series campaign, and he joins the Mooresville, N.C.-based team after spending the 2024 season with Our Motorsports.

The 25-year-old finished the 2024 Xfinity season 15th in the championship driver standings, collecting an Xfinity Dash 4 Cash win at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway and adding two more top-fives and seven top-10s to his impressive statistics in 122 career Xfinity Series starts.

● All-Aboard!: For the fifth of 33 Xfinity Series races this season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back

DUDE Wipes will serve as the primary marketing partner on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the 200-lap race on Saturday afternoon.

DUDE Wipes is the flagship product of DUDE Products, a men’s hygiene company that was founded in 2012 by lifelong friends in Chicago.

The U.S.-based company introduced DUDE Wipes as the first flushable wipe for adults, marketed as a better hygiene solution to dry toilet paper.

The brand is available online and in 20,000 stores nationwide, including Walmart, Target and Amazon.

● Anthony Alfredo Xfinity Series Las Vegas Motor Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s first of two trips to Sin City in 2025 will mark Alfredo’s eighth career start at the incredibly fast 1.5-mile speedway.

Alfredo earned a track-best of eighth after starting eighth in the fall 2020 edition of the Alsco 300 for Richard Childress Racing.

The Xfinity Series veteran driver will look to improve his overall Las Vegas Motor Speedway average finish of 17.6.

Additionally, Alfredo has two NASCAR Cup Series starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with a best effort of 24th after starting 27th in the 2021 Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube, driving for Front Row Motorsports.

The Ridgefield, Connecticut native also has two NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts in 2019, driving for TRICON Garage. He finished a track-best 12th after starting 15th.

With four down and 29 races to go, Alfredo and the Young’s Motorsports team look to punch their ticket toward the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs with a victory in the fifth race of the year.

After three straight off weekends, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will roar back to action on Friday, March 14, 2025, for the running of the Ecosave 200 when Alfredo’s teammate Nathan Byrd will make his third truck start of the year.

The NASCAR Cup Series will follow the Xfinity Series rumble with their main event, the Pennzoil 400, on Sunday, March 16th.

● Anthony Alfredo Xfinity Series Career Stats: Entering Las Vegas, Alfredo has 122 NASCAR Xfinity Series races to his credit, earning a career-best third-place finish twice, most recently at Talladega Superspeedway after starting 11th in the 2024 edition of the Ag-Pro 300 for Our Motorsports.

Since 2020, he has earned one pole, five top-five, and 22 top-10 finishes and has an average finish of 19.6.

● Phoenix Raceway | GOVX 200 Race Recap: The first of two trips to the Arizona desert kicked off from Avondale with the GOVX 200 on Saturday, March 8, 2025.

The Young’s Motorsports team looked to build on a strong Xfinity Series practice session, which saw the team produce the second-fastest time overall.

After producing the 25th fastest time in time trials Saturday morning, the team had hoped to return to their practice speed for the 200 laps of the race.

Alfredo and the Young’s Motorsport team’s quick pace, though, was short-lived after they encountered a mechanical issue at the end of Stage 1.

Despite losing laps after a quick trip to the garage, Alfredo returned to the race, salvaged some points and finished 31st when the checkered flag was thrown.

After four races, the team aims to boost its average finish of 28.0 after a season-high 21st at Circuit of the Americas.

● Calling the Shots: Guiding Alfredo as crew chief of the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

On Saturday, he will be crew chief in his 135th NASCAR Xfinity Series race. In his previous 134 races, he has four top-five and 13 top-10 finishes.

The season’s fifth race will be his eighth tango at Las Vegas Motor Speedway as crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ third NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

In the team’s two previous Xfinity Las Vegas starts, the team earned an Xfinity track-best of 18th after starting 19th with rookie Leland Honeyman Jr. at the wheel in March 2024.

While the family-owned team has limited NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Las Vegas, it has had an average starting position of 23.8 and an average finish of 21.2 in 31 Las Vegas Motor Speedway starts overall since 2014.

The organization posted a Truck Series team-best finish at the track of 10th, with Xfinity Series standout Austin Hill at the wheel in the 2018 Stratosphere 200 on March 2, 2018.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series History: Since entering the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024, the family-owned organization has logged 37 starts and maintains an average starting position of 26.7 and an average finish of 23.9.

Anthony Alfredo Pre-Race Quotes:

On Las Vegas Motor Speedway: “Las Vegas Motor Speedway is actually one of my favorite intermediate tracks because it is fast and has great multi-groove racing.

“I have circled this race for a while because it’s the first intermediate race of the year, and they make up most of the schedule. It will be great to show what we do at these styles of tracks.”

On Keys to Success at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: “Track position will be important, but it’s not uncommon to have a green flag pit stop in the final stage, so if that happens, we will have to execute that well to finish up front.”

On Goals for Las Vegas Motor Speedway: “My team and I would be satisfied with a top 15 finish, especially with how our season has started.”

Favorite Las Vegas Tradition: “I am a foodie, and my absolute favorite place to go with my wife is Eataly to get fresh Italian market-style food.”

On DUDE Wipes Partnership with Young’s Motorsports: “DUDE Wipes was one of my first sponsors when I came into the NASCAR national series, and to have them grow into our flagship partner is really awesome.

“It means a lot for them to follow me to Young’s Motorsports and believe in what we are building. There would be nothing more special than bringing them home some hardware!”

On The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season: “My goal this year with Young’s Motorsports is simple: to win a regular-season race and make the Playoffs.

“It’s certainly a tall order, but we can make it happen. We will build this program from the ground up and make that goal a reality.”

Race Information:

The LiUNA NASCAR Xfinity Series Race (200 laps | 300 miles) is the fifth of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. 25-minute group practices will occur on Fri., March 14, 2025, from 3:05 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, beginning at 4:10 p.m. The field will take the green flag on Saturday, March 15, shortly after 1:30 p.m. (4:30 p.m. ET), with live coverage on The CW Network, the Performance Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (PT).