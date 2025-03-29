Toyota GAZOO Racing – NCTS Martinsville Post-Race Report – 03.28.25

HEIM BATTLES BACK TO LEAD TOYOTA AT MARTINSVILLE

Corey Heim wins both stages, leads 149 laps before being involved on-track incident

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (March 28, 2025) – Corey Heim had the dominate truck for the second consecutive race as the Toyota Development Driver won both stages and led 149 of 200 laps, before being involved in an on-track incident on a restart with the second and third-place trucks with 32 laps to go. Despite two additional cautions in the final laps, the Georgia-native had an impressive drive as he took his Mobil 1 Tundra from 26th all the way back to 6th to lead Toyota.

Stewart Friesen (ninth) and Lawless Alan (10th) gave Toyota three Tundras in the top-10. For Alan, the top-10 was his best non-superspeedway finish in the Truck Series in his TRICON Garage debut.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS)

Martinsville Speedway

Race 5 of 23 – 105.2 Miles, 200 Laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Daniel Hemric*

2nd, Tyler Ankrum*

3rd, Jake Garcia*

4th, Chandler Smith*

5th, Ben Rhodes*

6th, COREY HEIM

9th, STEWART FRIESEN

10th, LAWLESS ALAN

12th, GIO RUGGIERO

18th, JUSTIN CARROLL

20th, PATRICK STAROPOLI

21st, TANNER GRAY

24th, TONI BREIDINGER

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

COREY HEIM, No. 11 Mobil 1 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 6th

What are the emotions right now and what can you take away from tonight?

“A lot of frustration of course. I really wanted to get a win for Toyota’s 500th Truck start. Obviously, I had the Tundra to do it today. I just feel like we got used up there a little bit. I don’t think he intended to cut my left rear down. I think if he intended to do that, he would have just wrecked me as it is. Just watching it here – he kind of jacked me up in (turns) one and two and then ran into me in (turns) three and four. It wasn’t anything malicious, but I don’t know, I would have liked to be cut a break in hindsight. I think if he was going to cut down my left rear he probably wouldn’t have done it but doesn’t stop me from being pretty frustrated. I’m super thankful for TRICON Garage and Toyota. Our Mobil 1 Tundra was really good today. I don’t know – I guess get a better restart I guess.”

LAWLESS ALAN, No. 1 AUTOParkIt Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 10th

First truck race of the season, first truck race with TRICON Garage and you end up with a top-10 finish. Can you tell us about your race?

“One of the big of things is – it is a lot of fun being fast. I can’t say enough about the TRICON guys bringing me a fast AUTOParkIt Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. It was one of the first times I feel like I’m leaving here, and I feel like I had a lot of fun. It was battle. We were running eighth-to-tenth the whole first two stages and then coming back on tires – it seemed like on every restart, we made the wrong choice, but then they started to go right for us. I almost broke into the top-five, but then we got shucked in the mayhem. Someone just sailed it off in there, and shipped me three-wide, but finished with a top-10. I’m happy with that. It was a lot of fun. I’m very grateful for the opportunity.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In spring 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 31 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.