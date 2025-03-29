Front Row Motorsports: Martinsville Speedway NCTS Race Report- Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith

Martinsville Speedway NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Report

Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200

Date: Friday, March 28, 2025

Event: Race 5 of 25

Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Location: Martinsville Speedway (0.526-miles)

Length of Race: One hour, 50 minutes, two seconds

FRM Finish:

● Layne Riggs (Started 7th, Finished 11th / Running, completed 200 of 200 laps)

● Chandler Smith (Started 4th, Finished 4th / Running, completed 200 of 200 laps)

FRM Points Standings:

Chandler Smith (3rd)

Layne Riggs (8th)

Layne Riggs Key Takeaways

Stage One: 20th / Stage Two: 13th / Race Result: 11th

The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series made their first stop to the Martinsville Speedway last night for the series’ fifth race of the season and first race on a short track. Friday nights race also marked Infinity Communications Group debut on the No. 34 Ford F-150.

Layne Riggs posted his second top-10 qualifying result of the season during Friday afternoon’s practice & qualifying session, starting seventh for the 200-lap event. Throughout Stage One, Riggs fought with dirty air and the handling of his Ford F-150. The battle continued when Riggs was involved in an incident with the No. 81 on lap 24, resulting in Riggs spinning out. With no damage, Riggs pitted for tires and a chassis adjustment under caution. Back out on track, Riggs made his way back into the top-20, finishing Stage One in 20th. In Stage Two, Riggs picked up spots to put himself with in the top-15 to finish the stage in 13th. In a chaotic final stage, Riggs beat and banged his way into the top-five but was shuffled back to the top-12, crossing the start / finish line in 11th. Riggs is now eighth in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Driver Championship points standings.

“Overall, just a really frustrating day,” said Riggs. “We qualified well but just got used up all night. I thought we had a top-10 but got shuffled to the back with just a few laps to go. Still really proud of this group though. We fought a lot of adversity and still managed to come out of here with a top-15. A big “thank you” to Infinity Communications and Jeff Coffey for hoping on board and showing up in full support.”

Chandler Smith’s Key Takeaways

Stage One: 6th / Stage Two: 6th / Race Result: 4th

Chandler Smith earned his fifth straight top-10 finish last night, finishing fourth in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at the Martinsville Speedway. Qualifying fourth for the event, Smith finished sixth in both Stage One and Two, earning valuable stage points. Smith finished the 200-lap race in fourth to hold third in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Driver Championship points standings.

“It was definitely a hard-fought top-five for us today,” said Smith. We ran within the top-five and top-10 all day with a solid No. 38 Quicktie Ford F-150. We were a lot better on the long run but the cautions didn’t fall our way.”

