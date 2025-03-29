Niece Motorsports NCTS Race Recap: Martinsville Speedway I

NIECE MOTORSPORTS

NCTS RACE RECAP: MARTINSVILLE SPEEDWAY

Event: Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 (200 laps / 105.2 miles)

Round: 5 of 25 (Regular Season)

Track: Martinsville Speedway

Location: Ridgeway, Virginia

Date & Time: Friday, March 28 | 7:30 PM ET

No. 42 J.F. Electric / Utilitra Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Matt Mills | Crew Chief: Mike Shiplett



Start: 23rd

Stage 1: 25th

Stage 2: 25th

Finish: 15th

Driver Points: 14th

Owner Points: 18th

Key Takeaway: Matt Mills and the No. 42 team fought their way to another top-15 finish at Martinsville Speedway. Qualifying 23rd, Mills went on to finish 25th in both stages with mild damage to the left-front of the J.F. Electric Chevrolet. Through late-race drama, Mills was able to pick up some track position towards the end, finishing in 15th-place.

Matt Mills’ Post-Race Thoughts: “We just didn’t really have the truck tonight. I was trying a lot of different things, but just couldn’t make a change on the balance. Had a clean day for the most part, and it got a little chaotic there at the end. Going into turn one there at the end, we made it into the top-10 and I missed the corner a little bit. I might have got helped, I don’t know, but once I got in the top lane, I fought some more of our balance through the center. We got another top-15, so hopefully we can build on that and keep getting better.”

About J.F. Electric: J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that provides engineering expertise, backed by construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings, from utilities and commercial projects, to industrial and telecommunications customers. When having a long family history in an industry, a company not only builds on its knowledge and experience, it takes pride in cultivating a solid understanding of client needs, all the while nurturing strong relationships with its employees. Evolving through five generations of the Fowler family, J.F. Electric has matured into a well-managed and thoughtfully diversified electrical contractor which is poised to continue its growth and expansion into the future.

About Utilitra: Utilitra is a woman-owned firm specializing in utility and technology solutions with a diverse team of specialized professionals. Utilitra is committed to solving their client’s unique challenges, whether one expert or a team of experts is needed. By adapting to the needs of their respective industries, Utilitra has built a range of services for their utility and technology partners.

No. 44 Moore’s Venture Foods Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Matt Gould | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers



Start: 18th

Stage 1: 21st

Stage 2: 16th

Finish: 22nd

Driver Points: 36th

Owner Points: 14th

Key Takeaway: Matt Gould showed promise in just his third-career NCTS start, but was unfortunately caught up in a late-race incident through no fault of his own. Gould started the 200-lap event in 18th-place, and kept his nose clean through both stages. In the final stage, Gould was well-positioned to capitalize on a great finish, but was unable to avoid a large multi-truck crash in turn four. The No. 44 team kept him in the race, finishing in 22nd-place.

Matt Gould’s Post-Race Thoughts: “I learned a lot tonight. Modulating my roll speed was key. I noticed that a lot of guys beat me through the center in stage one, and when I got behind some good guys, I was able to pick up on that and move through the field. We planned to double pit and stay out to take track position, and felt like we were a top-10 truck. I believe we got up to eighth there before they got together in front of me, and I got pushed into the No. 13 [Jake Garcia]. I just had nowhere to go. But, we kept fighting, nobody gave up, and we finished on the lead lap. I’ve just got to thank everyone at Moore’s Venture Foods, Chevrolet, Precision Vehicle Logistics, and all the guys at Niece Motorsports for supporting me in the race tonight.”

About Moore’s Venture Foods: Moore’s Venture Foods is a family-owned grocery store chain located in Oklahoma. The chain has brick-and-mortar stores in Alva, Fairfax, Shattuck, and Tonkawa, Oklahoma, and has been operated by the Moore family for three generations. To learn more, please visit www.MooresVentureFoods.com.

No. 45 AutoVentive / Precision Vehicle Logistics Chevrolet Silverado RST

Driver: Kaden Honeycutt | Crew Chief: Phil Gould



Start: 3rd

Stage 1: 2nd

Stage 2: 2nd

Finish: 26th

Driver Points: 11th

Owner Points: 13th

Key Takeaway: Kaden Honeycutt was in contention to score his first-career win at Martinsville, but left disappointed following a late-race crash. Honeycutt earned his best-career starting spot by qualifying in third, and consistently ran near the front of the pack throughout the night. With two second-place finishes in both stages, Honeycutt bagged 18 stage points, ensuring a solid points night. Despite a 26th-place finish, Honeycutt remains well within Playoffs reach.

Kaden Honeycutt’s Post-Race Thoughts: On the late-race incident with No. 98.

“Unfortunately, I think he just wheel hopped and got into me there. I know it’s not intentional; it’s just Martinsville. If I didn’t let him in my inside off of [turn] four, he wouldn’t have been there. I just needed to do a better job to not let him get there. Man, I hate it. We were about to win a grandfather clock. I really thought I could have held him off there pretty easily, and just didn’t. I know he wheel hopped; him and I have raced well in the past, so I know it’s not intentional and he just made a mistake…

…We had a really good night – second in both stages and got really good points. All we needed to do even if we didn’t win was just finish it off, and I just hate we didn’t. I’m very happy with how we improved since the last time we’ve been here. It’s all credit to these guys – everyone at Niece Motorsports, Precision Vehicle Logistics, AutoVentive, Moore’s Venture Foods, DQS, Masked Owl Technologies for giving us the support to build trucks like these.”

About AutoVentive: AutoVentive is an industry-leading Software as a Service (SaaS) applications developer providing customized solutions to the automotive logistics industry. The company is part of Liberty Hill Equity Partners, LLC, a Cincinnati-based private equity firm.

About Precision Vehicle Logistics: Precision Vehicle Logistics is a customer-focused group of professionals committed to service excellence in finished vehicle logistics. Precision offers a unique combination of talented experience, industry-leading software and systems, and a network of partners and resources to deliver customized solutions to the world’s leading automakers.

About Niece Motorsports: Niece Motorsports is a professional auto racing team founded by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2025, the team celebrates its 10th consecutive season competing in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) where it fields the Nos. 41, 42, 44 and 45. Since its founding in 2016, Niece Motorsports has garnered nine wins, 50+ top-fives, 100+ top-10s, 190+ top-15 finishes and made five playoff appearances. At its 80,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Salisbury, NC, Niece Motorsports is a trusted build shop for the Chevrolet Silverados of multiple NCTS teams as well as a customizable fabrication shop for any manufacturing needs.

Follow the Team: To keep up to date with the latest team news, visit niecemotorsports.com or connect on Facebook and Instagram (@NieceMotorsports) as well as X (@NieceMotorsport).