Adam Adelson Acquires Wright Motorsports, Paving the Way for New Era of Growth

BATAVIA, OH (April 2, 2025) – Wright Motorsports is proud to announce a major transition in leadership as longtime Porsche racer Adam Adelson has officially purchased the team from founder John Wright. The sale was finalized in December 2024, and Adelson, already deeply ingrained in the paddock, is focused on driving the next chapter of growth while preserving the values and legacy that have made Wright Motorsports one of the most respected names in North American sports car racing.

While the change in ownership marks a significant milestone, the core identity of Wright Motorsports remains intact. The team will continue to operate with the same personnel, culture, and focus on excellence. John Wright will stay involved in the championship-winning team, offering his invaluable experience and guidance as Adelson and now Chief Operating Officer Bob Viglione lead the team forward.

“John built one of the most respected teams in the paddock, and my goal is to build on that foundation, not change it,” said Adelson. “With this transition, we’re focused on expanding our customer programs in 2026 and beyond, while ensuring that the quality and family-like culture that defines Wright continues.”

Known for consistency and excellence, Wright Motorsports has been a staple in the sports car racing paddock for more than two decades. Under John Wright’s leadership, the team has gone on to win various championships as well as marquee races like the Rolex 24 At Daytona and the Twelve Hours of Sebring.

“When Adam first came to me and said he wanted to start a race team, it was perfect timing,” said Wright. “We were already close to a transition—whether I sold the team or pursued a different ownership model. Adam’s vision, his passion for racing, and his ability to grow the team in ways I always hoped made the decision easy. He and Bob work incredibly well together. It felt like the right time and the right people to carry it forward.”

Reflecting on all of those who contributed to the team’s success, Wright also emphasized the contributions of the people who built and grew the team alongside him.

“From the very beginning, it was the people,” Wright added. “My wife, Kara, is an amazing mother to our incredible three daughters, and she also kept the office running in so many ways while raising our kids. The support of my family set the foundation of this team. Bob started as a data and electronics engineer and became invaluable as he grew into a key leadership role that allowed me to focus elsewhere. The mechanics, the engineers, the event staff, the media team; every single person that was a part of our journey is a part of the backbone of our team. That encompasses every single driver that has been in the Wright Motorsports fraternity, including the customer racing programs that became family. Without them and their love and passion for what they do on and off track, I couldn’t have been as successful as I was. Drivers like Pat Long and Jan Heylen poured so much of themselves into the team over the years, and that meant something. We also had amazing sponsors and partners like Porsche Motorsport North America, IMSA, SRO, and others that were crucial to our growth, relationships, and track performance. That’s what makes this place special.”

A mechanical engineer by training, Adelson originally began racing to deepen his understanding of vehicle dynamics and bridge the gap between engineering and the driver’s seat. That journey evolved into a professional racing career, and now, a team ownership role that fulfills a lifelong ambition.

“I’ve always dreamed of designing and building cars focused on the driving experience,” he continued. “Racing has long served as a proving ground for the future of automotive innovation, and I believe Wright Motorsports has the potential to be a leader in that space again. Long-term, we want this to be a place where we not only race and win, but where we design, develop, and build performance vehicles that push boundaries. We’re already investing in our race engineering department and laying the groundwork for that future.”

While the team’s racing efforts remain its top priority, Adelson envisions a future where Wright Motorsports expands into areas like street car development, custom race car design, and technical innovation while staying rooted in the sport that built its legacy.

“Wright will always be a racing team first,” Adelson said. “Our immediate focus is building race-winning Porsche programs in IMSA, SRO, Carrera Cup, and more, while continuing to cultivate drivers and grow our customer ladder. But with the core group of engineers and talent we have, and the ones we plan to bring in, we’re also creating space for exciting engineering work that can shape what the next generation of performance cars looks like.”

Bob Viglione, who has been a staple at Wright for 14 years, will continue to lead the team’s technical and operational efforts, stepping up from Team Manager to Chief Operating Officer.

“This is a new chapter, but not a new identity,” said Viglione. “John may be stepping back as a team owner, but his influence is still felt every day. His voice is in the back of my head on just about every decision. Adam brings a new energy and long-term vision, and while he won’t be in the trenches day-to-day, he’s pushing us to grow in smart, sustainable ways.”

That includes a renewed focus on expanding the team’s customer racing programs across multiple platforms.

“We’re not just going to field cars to field cars,” Viglione added. “Adam’s made it clear that any program we take on has to be championship-worthy. Our goal is to rebuild a full-season presence in series like Carrera Cup and SRO America and to keep cultivating talented drivers through our development ladder. There’s big potential here, and it’s exciting to be part of it.”

As for Wright, he reflects proudly on the team’s accomplishments and looks ahead with optimism as the next generation carries the torch.

“During the 2021 race season, we secured ten championship titles in IMSA Weather Tech, Michelin Pilot Challenge, and SRO America,” he said. “That will always be a highlight I’m incredibly proud of. We always wanted to take Wright Motorsports to Europe. We came close a few times, but the timing wasn’t right. Adam’s going to do it. And one day, I hope to see a Wright car at Le Mans. If that happens, I’ll feel like it’s all come full circle. I’m very comfortable releasing control of the team to Adam, who is already so engaged. He’s passionate about making Wright Motorsports succeed.”

The team is already looking to the future, actively speaking with potential customers and partners as they look to grow their footprint and performance across multiple series. With a proven foundation and new leadership in place, Wright Motorsports is poised to evolve, growing its capabilities while staying true to the values that have defined its success.

Wright Motorsports

Wright Motorsports is a championship-winning Porsche customer racing team based in Batavia, Ohio, with a proven legacy in North American sports car racing. Over the last two decades, the team has become synonymous with professionalism, precision, and performance, competing in top-tier series including the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, SRO Fanatec GT World Challenge America, Porsche Carrera Cup North America, and more. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, Wright Motorsports offers full-service race programs, driver development, and technical expertise to amateur and professional drivers alike. The team continues to grow its presence across North America and beyond while laying the foundation for future innovation in motorsport engineering and vehicle development.