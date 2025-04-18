CB Fabricating Returns with Greg Van Alst in Rockingham Speedway Return

ROCKINGHAM, N.C.: NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Greg Van Alst returns to action at Rockingham (N.C.) Speedway on Saturday afternoon for the North Carolina Education Lottery 250, backed by longtime partner CB Fabricating.

Based in Anderson, Ind., CB Fabricating provides a full range of fabrication services, including design, laser cutting, CNC punching, forming, welding, powder coating and assembly.

Located in Greg Van Alst’s hometown, the company returns as the primary partner for the fourth time in 2025.

Van Alst heads to Rockingham Speedway with his Joey Gase Motorsports with Scott Osteen team aiming for a season-best finish as they look to turn around a challenging start to the year.

“It’s definitely been a tough start to the year,” said Van Alst. “We’ve had speed, but the results haven’t shown it. This weekend at Rockingham is a chance to reset, keep our nose clean, and assemble the kind of run we know we’re capable of.”

During a January test session, Van Alst was set to make his first laps at Rockingham Speedway. However, when another driver encountered issues with the team’s car, Van Alst never got the chance to hit the track.

Despite being sidelined, he made the most of the situation — diving into the data and gathering insight from other drivers to prepare for what to expect in this weekend’s race.

“It was frustrating not being able to get on track, but I wasn’t going to waste the opportunity,” added Van Alst. “I soaked up everything I could from the data and leaned on some of the guys who did get laps. It gave me a better idea of what to expect when we unload this weekend.”

While the weekend comes with its share of unknowns — thanks to Rockingham’s recent repave and the Xfinity Series returning to the historic track for the first time in over two decades — Van Alst is focused on making the 250-lap event one of his strongest showings of the season.

“There’s definitely some uncertainty with the repave and no recent notes to lean on,” explained Van Alst. “But that’s part of the challenge, and I’m looking forward to it. If we can stay adaptable and make good adjustments, this could be one of our best races yet.

“Everyone on this Joey Gase Motorsports with Scott Osteen team has been working hard to turn our season around, and Rockingham feels like a real opportunity to start building momentum.”

In the midst of a demanding five-race stretch that wraps up next weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, Van Alst remains grateful for the continued support of longtime partner Chris Barkdull and CB Fabricating —steadfast allies who have stood by his side throughout a challenging rookie campaign.

Reflecting on this enduring partnership, Van Alst expressed his appreciation:

“Chris and everyone at CB Fabricating has meant the world to me,” expressed Van Alst. “Through every up and down, they’ve stood by my side and believed in what we’re building. Having that kind of support during a challenging rookie year keeps me motivated and reminds me why we keep pushing forward.”

Since 2023, Van Alst has had 12 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, earning a career-best 26th-place finish twice, most recently at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February 2025.

For more on Joey Gase Motorsports with Scott Osteen, please like them on Facebook (Joey Gase Motorsports) and follow them on Instagram (@joeygasemotorsports) and X | Twitter (@J_G_Motorsports).

For more on Greg Van Alst and Greg Van Alst Motorsports, please visit GregVanAlst.com, like them on Facebook (Van Alst Motorsports) and follow him on X | Twitter (@GregVanAlst35).

The North Carolina Education Lottery 250 (250 laps | 235 miles) is the 10th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. A fifty-minute practice will occur on Friday, April 18, 2025, from 3:05 – 3:55 p.m. Qualifying will follow on race day, April 19, 2025, beginning at 11:30 a.m. The field will take the green flag later in the day, shortly after 5:00 p.m., with live coverage on The CW Network, the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).