Front Row Motorsports: Texas Motor Speedway NCTS Race Advance- Layne Riggs / Chandler Smith

Layne Riggs | Chandler Smith

Texas Motor Speedway NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race Advance

SpeedyCash.com 250

Date: Friday, May 2, 2025

Event: Race 8 of 25

Series: NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Location: Texas Motor Speedway (1.5-mile)

#of Laps: 167

Time/TV/Radio: 8:00 PM ET on FS1/SiriusXM channel 90

Layne Riggs Notes

Layne Riggs will make his second Texas Motor Speedway NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series start this Friday night. Coming off a dominate performance at the Rockingham Speedway which saw the driver sweep the first two stages, Riggs is now fifth in the Truck Series Driver Championship points standings.

The Aaron’s “Lucky Dog” will return this season, bringing the fan-favorite scheme to Riggs’ No. 34 Ford F-150. The Lucky Dog scheme has a deep-rooted, nostalgic history in NASCAR, having been driven by David Reutimann, Brian Vickers, Michael McDowell, Michael Waltrip, and many more.

“I think the team and I are in a great spot heading into Texas,” said Riggs. “The speed is there, but we need to work on our execution in order to win. Heading into this weekend, I’m confident in our ability to execute and have strong start to this stretch of races.”

Road Crew

Driver: Layne Riggs

Crew Chief: Dylan Cappello

Truck Chief: Alex Lacognata

Engineer: Jonathan Coates

Mechanic: Clark Houston

Mechanic: Brandon Selph

Tire / Interior Specialist: Robert Benzenhafer

Spotter: Josh Williams

Transporter Driver: Joe Haresky

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Blake Hickman

Rear Tire Changer: Steven Chereek

Tire Carrier: Alvin Wilson

Jackman: Landon Honeycutt

Fueler: Dan Mrak

Chandler Smith Notes

After a short break in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series schedule, Chandler Smith and the No. 38 team are back in action this weekend for 167-lap race at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas.

Following the race at the Rockingham Speedway, Smith sits second in the NCTS Driver Championship points standings and is just 22 points behind points leader, Cory Heim. Through the first seven races of the season, Smith hasn’t finished worse than 13th.

Speedy Cash, the omni-channel lender that specializes in financial services such as installment loans, title loans, payday loans, personal lines of credit and money service offerings, will partner with Smith and the No. 38 team for Friday nights race. Speedy Cash is a part of the Community Choice Financial Family of Brands, which includes CheckSmart, easymoney, Check Into Cash, California Check Cashing Stores, and more. The Community Choice Financial family of brands provide personal lending and ancillary services at over 800 stores nationwide and online.

“This No. 38 team has a lot of momentum right now,” said Smith. “We have a good stretch of races coming up where we can make gains in the championship points standings and really contend for the regular season championship. I haven’t won at Texas, but I have a lot of confidence there, especially with the group I have behind me. Hopefully, I can take the Speedy Cash Ford F-150 to Speedy Cash Victory Lane and come home with another trophy.”

Road Crew

Driver: Chandler Smith

Crew Chief: Jon Leonard

Truck Chief: Ron Schutte

Engineer: Caleb Williams

Mechanic: Levy Bixler

Mechanic: Alex Campbell

Tire / Interior Specialist: Kyle Clark

Spotter: Ryan Blanchard

Transport Driver: Mark Hadley

Pit Crew

Front Tire Changer: Garrett Wager

Rear Tire Changer: Jacob Ray

Tire Carrier: Paul Steele

Jackman: Ryan Selig

Fueler: Chris Webb

ABOUT AARON’S

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc. is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions of appliances, electronics, furniture, and other home goods. Aaron’s offers a direct-to-consumer lease-to-own solution through its approximately 1,200 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

ABOUT SPEEDY CASH

Speedy Cash is an omni-channel lender that specializes in financial services such as installment loans, title loans, payday loans, personal lines of credit and money service offerings. Speedy Cash is a part of the Community Choice Financial Family of Brands, which includes CheckSmart, easymoney, Check Into Cash, California Check Cashing Stores, and more. The Community Choice Financial family of brands provide personal lending and ancillary services at over 800 stores nationwide and online.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 Craftsman Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 34 and No. 38 Craftsman Truck Series teams from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @teamfrm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.