Young’s Motorsports Texas Motor Speedway Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series

Texas Motor Speedway | SpeedyCash.com 250

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Nathan Byrd

Primary Partner(s): Champion Health Inc.

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

2025 Driver Points Position: 26th

2025 Owner Points Position: 30th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

﻿Notes of Interest:

● Welcome Back: The 2025 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season returns to action this weekend following a one-week break, with Young’s Motorsports proud to have rookie Nathan Byrd back behind the wheel of the team’s flagship No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for Friday night’s SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway.

● About Nathan: Byrd, 24, began racing go-karts in 2018, just after graduating High School, and he entered his first car race in February 2020.

Since then, the Goodyear, Ariz. native has raced over 30 types of cars in 348 total races at 67 different race tracks, effectively becoming one of the most diverse and interesting race car drivers in the world.

Completing more than 300 races in the first four years of his career, Byrd is no stranger to piloting race cars.

In 2024, the Indianapolis, Ind. resident turned his attention to NASCAR. He successfully made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Portland International Raceway and delivered a respectable 21st-place finish for DGM Racing.

In September, Byrd made his NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series debut at Kansas Speedway, earning a respectable 19th-place finish after starting 32nd.

● All-Aboard!: For the eighth of 25 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races this season, Champion Health Inc. will serve as the primary marketing partner for Friday night’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 167-lap race.

Champion Health Inc. has built a foundation on two valuable principles: Honesty and Integrity. Our faith and values stem from the Golden Rule: “Do unto others as you would want them to do unto you.”

You can count on us to lead by example, be excellent stewards of your bottom line, and make your life less complicated. We are committed to giving you a first-class experience in everything that we do and providing exceptional and personalized service to each of our clients that is second to no one.

We understand the complexities of healthcare and its benefits. We constantly evaluate our solutions based on the current healthcare and benefits landscape, which keeps us focused on what new, innovative concept or product could be better for you.

By partnering with us, we will deliver a better benefits solution than you can get anywhere else.

● Nathan Byrd Truck Series Texas Motor Speedway Stats: Friday night’s SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway will mark Nathan Byrd’s first career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series start in the “Lone Star State.”

The race continues the fast-paced opening stretch of the 2025 Truck Series season and will be part of a tripleheader weekend alongside the NASCAR Xfinity and Cup Series for the seventh time this year.

Kicking off the weekend, the Truck Series is expected to deliver its signature thrilling action under the lights in Fort Worth, Texas.

The excitement continues Saturday afternoon with the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ 200-lap Andy’s Frozen Custard 300, promising another edge-of-your-seat showdown.

The weekend will culminate on Sunday, May 4, with the NASCAR Cup Series taking center stage for the Würth 400.

Texas Motor Speedway serves as the site of the eighth race of an expanded 2025 Truck Series calendar, which has grown by two races compared to the 2024 season.

● Nathan Byrd Truck Series Career Stats: Entering Texas, Byrd has 10 career Truck Series starts with an improving average finish of 26.2.

The popular driver made his Truck Series debut for the family-owned team at Kansas Speedway in September, finishing an impressive 19th. He returned to the team in October at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway before drawing the curtain on the 2024 season by participating in the year’s final race at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway.

So far in 2025, Byrd has started the first seven Truck Series races at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway, Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway, Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway and most recently at Rockingham (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

● Rockingham Speedway | Black’s Tire 200 Race Recap: In the seventh race of the 2025 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season, Young’s Motorsports and rookie driver Nathan Byrd continued their commitment to development and race-day growth during the series’ return to Rockingham Speedway.

Byrd qualified his No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado 28th, successfully securing a spot in the field based on qualifying speed for the seventh consecutive weekend.

Throughout the 200-lap race, Byrd impressed with his adaptability. Despite battling grip issues, the rookie adjusted to the changing track conditions and posted competitive lap times across the first two stages.

In the final stage, Byrd continued his march forward and managed the race’s fuel strategy challenges to bring home a strong 14th-place finish, marking his best result of the 2025 season.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Texas Motor Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 37th and 38th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Texas Motor Speedway.

The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of fifth with Xfinity Series standout Austin Hill at the wheel in the 2018 edition of the JAG Metals 350 on Friday, November 2, 2018.

Since 2013, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 23.3 and an average finish of 21.1 in 36 Texas Motor Speedway starts overall.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., – based organization has logged 516 starts from 70 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 33 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 23.2 and an average finishing position of 22.2.

● Follow on Social Media: For more on Nathan Byrd, please visit byrdracing.com, like him on Facebook (Nathan Byrd), and follow him on Instagram (@nathanjbyrd) and X |Twitter (@nathanjbyrd).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Nathan Byrd Pre-Race Quotes:

On Texas Motor Speedway: “I think Texas will be a very exciting race to run this weekend.

“I hear that it’s a treacherous race track, and it takes some confidence to run fast around there. I’m looking forward to challenging myself with another new and very fast track and building more confidence as a truck racer.”

On Texas Motor Speedway Preparation: “I’ve been watching every scrap of truck racing and onboard I can get my hands on and talking to the Young’s Motorsports team to fill in the gaps and give me things to think about while I study video.

“I’ve also hit the simulator to get a general feel and understanding of the track and its racing. However, the pace you can run on the sim isn’t super realistic, so I’m taking it with a grain of salt and cross-referencing it with the footage I can watch.”

On Goals at Texas Motor Speedway: “I think a top 20 finish this weekend would be a very satisfying finish that would reveal my continued improvement as a driver and a good, competitive truck from the team.

“If we can nail things and I excel at this track despite my lack of experience, it would be amazing if we were in the conversation for another top 15. One step at a time, though!”

On 2025 Season: “Out of 10, I would rate our season thus far as a 7/10.

“I’m happy with the progression I’ve made with the team’s hard work and support, and the 7/10 reflects the progress we continue to make and the struggles we’ve had thus far.”

On Rockingham Speedway Finish: “I think the top 15 at Rockingham was very important for my confidence as a driver and a strong declaration about the team’s hard work in bringing a super strong truck to the track.

“Despite the fact that there was a lot of attrition at Rockingham and trucks out of the race by the end, I think we still proved that the Byrdman | Young’s Motorsports combo was truly competitive and 100% a top 20-driver and truck combination, which has been my goal from the beginning of the year.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to make our package more and more competitive and to keep progressing in our pace and program.”

No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Stefan Parsons

Primary Partner(s): Trophy Tractor

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

Crew Chief: Rodney Rood

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

﻿Notes of Interest:

● Glad to Have You Back: This weekend at Texas Motor Speedway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Cornelius, N.C. native Stefan Parsons as the driver of the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the second time in 2025.

Parsons returns to the organization for the first time since competing at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway in March, where he qualified 22nd and earned a respectable 18th-place finish.

Prior to Homestead, Parsons previously competed for Young’s Motorsports during the 2023 season, making two starts, including races at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway and the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt Track in April.

Parsons is slated to run a limited NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series schedule for Young’s Motorsports throughout the 2025 season.

● About Stefan: Stefan Parsons, 26, is an American professional stock car racing driver. He currently competes part-time in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Parsons is one of the most well-known drivers in the NASCAR community. When he isn’t racing, he is always the first driver to volunteer his time working for teams on the side.

Often praised for his mentality of “doing whatever it takes” to earn a spot in NASCAR’s top ranks, his hard work and endless efforts translate to value for the marketing partners he aligns himself with.

Parsons is also the son of television analyst and former NASCAR driver Phil Parsons and the nephew of former NASCAR Cup Series champion and Hall of Famer Benny Parsons.

● All Board: Trophy Tractor will serve as the primary marketing partner of Parsons’ No. 20 Chevrolet RST for Friday night’s 167-lap race.

Trophy Tractor offers a cost-effective alternative to the purchase and rental of new equipment with quality, low-hour used equipment.

We specialize in the sale and rental of haul trucks, loaders, dozers, scrapers, excavators, compactors, graders, and water equipment. Trophy Tractor serves mines, quarries and contractors around the world.

We maintain a multi-million dollar inventory of new, low-hour, and reconditioned equipment.

Visit their website at http://www.trophytractor.com.

● Stefan Parsons Truck Series Texas Motor Speedway Track Stats: Friday night’s SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway will mark Stefan Parsons’ second career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series start in the “Lone Star State.”

Parsons earned a track-best ninth-place finish after starting 25th in the spring 2024 edition of the SpeedyCash.com 250 while driving for Henderson Motorsports.

The race continues the fast-paced opening stretch of the 2025 Truck Series season and will be part of a tripleheader weekend alongside the NASCAR Xfinity and Cup Series for the seventh time this year.

Kicking off the weekend, the Truck Series is expected to deliver its signature thrilling action under the lights in Fort Worth, Texas.

The excitement continues Saturday afternoon with the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ 200-lap Andy’s Frozen Custard 300, promising another edge-of-your-seat showdown.

The weekend will culminate on Sunday, May 4, with the NASCAR Cup Series taking center stage for the Würth 400.

Texas Motor Speedway serves as the site of the eighth race of an expanded 2025 Truck Series calendar, which has grown by two races compared to the 2024 season.

● Stefan Parsons Truck Series Stats: From 2018 to 2025, Parsons has 23 starts in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, highlighted by a career-best sixth-place finish at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February 2024, driving the No. 75 Chevrolet Silverado for Henderson Motorsports.

In addition to Henderson Motorsports, Parsons also made Truck Series starts for MAKE Motorsports, CMI Motorsports, Glory 2 God (G2G) Racing, Premium Motorsports, and this weekend for Young’s Motorsports.

● Calling the Shots: Industry veteran Rodney Rood will guide Parsons as crew chief of the No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado.

He will be the crew chief for his second NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race on Friday night.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Texas Motor Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 37th and 38th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Texas Motor Speedway.

The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of fifth with Xfinity Series standout Austin Hill at the wheel in the 2018 edition of the JAG Metals 350 on Friday, November 2, 2018.

Since 2013, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 23.3 and an average finish of 21.1 in 36 Texas Motor Speedway starts overall.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., – based organization has logged 516 starts from 70 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 33 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 23.2 and an average finishing position of 22.2.

● Follow on Social Media: For more on Stefan Parsons, please visit stefanparsons.com, like him on Facebook (Stefan Parsons Racing) and follow him on Instagram (@stefan_parsons) and Twitter (@StefanParsons98).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Race Information:

The SpeedyCash.com 250 (167 laps | 250.5 miles) is the eighth of 25 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races on the 2025 schedule. A 25-minute practice will occur on Friday, May 2, 2025, from 1:35 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, beginning at 2:40 p.m. The field will take the green flag later that day, shortly after 7:00 p.m. (8:00 p.m. ET), with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the NASCAR Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Texas Motor Speedway | Andy’s Frozen Custard 300

Fast Facts

No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Anthony Alfredo

Primary Partner(s): Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc.

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2025 Driver Points Position: 23rd

2025 Owner Points Position: 24th

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

Notes of Interest:

● Year Two, Full Throttle: In January, Young’s Motorsports announced that NASCAR Xfinity Series veteran Anthony Alfredo would compete full-time for the team in its second year of Xfinity Series competition.

Alfredo is driving the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the entire 33-race schedule, which continues this Saturday afternoon with the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway.

The 2025 season marks Young’s Motorsports’ sophomore campaign in the series, following a promising debut year with rookie Leland Honeyman Jr. behind the wheel.

● About Anthony: A popular driver, Alfredo, a native of Ridgefield, Connecticut, joins Young’s Motorsports with an array of Motorsports experience, including starts in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, respectively.

The 2025 season will mark Alfredo’s fourth full-time Xfinity Series campaign, and he joins the Mooresville, N.C.-based team after spending the 2024 season with Our Motorsports.

The 25-year-old finished the 2024 Xfinity season 15th in the championship driver standings, collecting an Xfinity Dash 4 Cash win at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway and adding two more top-fives and seven top-10s to his impressive statistics in 129 career Xfinity Series starts.

● All-Aboard!: For the 12th of 33 Xfinity Series races this season, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Texas-based Young’s Building Systems and Randco, who partner with the Mooresville, N.C.-based team as the primary partners on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the 250-lap race on Saturday afternoon.

Since 1981, Young’s Building Systems has been providing West Texas with all their metal building needs. This family-owned and operated business has become an industry favorite due to the experience gained and the professional results completed. Young’s Building System is a division of Randco Industries, Inc. We have expanded into a company that has the ability to erect any type of building, from a small single story to a city high-rise.

Our customers have multiple uses for our buildings, including commercial, residential, agricultural, industrial, skid-mounted buildings and compressor station buildings.

We also have a team that specializes in stairs and railings of all shapes and sizes. Young’s Building Systems is fully insured for your peace of mind, so we carry workmen’s compensation and general liability coverage that goes above and beyond State requirements.

Our company is fully equipped with moving and lifting equipment along with compressors, generators and welding equipment. We have the tools and equipment needed to support large, demanding projects. Our work ethic is based on the principles of quality, promptness, and customer experience.

Young’s Building Systems continuously raises our standard of excellence and works hard to make sure that each and every one of your needs are met.

● Anthony Alfredo Xfinity Series Texas Motor Speedway Stats: Saturday’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 will mark Anthony Alfredo’s seventh career NASCAR Xfinity Series start in the “Lone Star State.”

In his previous six starts at the 1.5-mile Texas oval, Alfredo has recorded one top-five and two top-10 finishes.

His best result came during the fall 2020 edition of the O’Reilly Auto Parts 250, where he powered from 18th to a career-best third-place finish while driving for Richard Childress Racing.

Overall, he holds a solid Xfinity Series average finish of 17.5 at Texas Motor Speedway.

The Ridgefield, Connecticut native also brings NASCAR Cup Series experience to the incredibly fast Texas layout, having made one Cup start at the track, finishing 29th in the 2021 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 for Front Row Motorsports.

Now 11 races into the 2025 season with 22 races remaining, Alfredo and the Young’s Motorsports team are focused on making a push toward the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs. A strong performance — or a breakthrough win — in Saturday’s race could be a pivotal moment in their postseason pursuit.

The Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 is part of a packed tripleheader weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.

The action kicks off Friday, May 2, with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250, followed by Saturday’s 200-lap Xfinity Series showdown.

The weekend wraps up on Sunday, May 4, with the NASCAR Cup Series taking center stage for the Würth 400.

● Anthony Alfredo Xfinity Series Career Stats: Entering Texas, Alfredo has 129 NASCAR Xfinity Series races to his credit, earning a career-best third-place finish twice, most recently at Talladega Superspeedway after starting 11th in the 2024 edition of the Ag-Pro 300 for Our Motorsports.

Since 2020, he has earned one pole, five top-five, and 23 top-10 finishes and has an average finish of 19.6.

● Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway | Ag-Pro 300 Race Recap: The NASCAR Xfinity Series was part of a jam-packed superspeedway weekend at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Known for their competitive pace on superspeedways, Young’s Motorsports entered the weekend with optimism, with Anthony Alfredo looking to build on his strong 19th-place starting position in the season’s

second Xfinity Series superspeedway race.

From the drop of the green flag, Alfredo showcased the potential of his No. 42 Dude Wipes Chevrolet Camaro, cleverly drafting toward the front of the field.

An unscheduled pit stop during Stage 1 set the team back, but not out. Alfredo capitalized on the free pass at the conclusion of the opening stage to rejoin the lead lap.

Running inside the top 15 throughout much of Stage 2 and Stage 3, a late-race restart provided Alfredo the opportunity to surge forward, ultimately capturing a sixth-place finish—his best Xfinity Series result of the 2025 season.

Talladega delivered Young’s Motorsports their best finish of the year and marked the team’s third consecutive top-15 finish, dating back to Bristol Motor Speedway in early April.

With 11 races now completed, the No. 42 team continues to build momentum and remains focused on further improvement as the season heads into its critical summer stretch. The group is determined to lower its current average finish of 23.0 and maintain its upward trajectory.

● Calling the Shots: Guiding Alfredo as crew chief of the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

On Saturday, he will be crew chief in his 142nd NASCAR Xfinity Series race. In his previous 141 races, he has four top-five and 14 top-10 finishes.

The season’s 12th race will be his eighth tango at Texas Motor Speedway as crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series at Texas Motor Speedway: This weekend’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 will mark Young’s Motorsports’ second NASCAR Xfinity Series appearance at the highly fast Texas Motor Speedway.

Last spring, rookie Leland Honeyman Jr. finished 31st after starting 31st, completing all but two laps.

Beyond its growing Xfinity résumé, the Mooresville, N.C.-based organization brings a wealth of experience to Texas through its NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series program.

Since 2013, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 23.3 and an average finish of 21.1 in 36 Truck Series Texas Motor Speedway starts overall.

● Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series History: Since entering the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024, the family-owned organization has logged 44 starts and maintains an average starting position of 26.5 and an average finish of 23.3.

● Follow on Social Media: For more on Anthony Alfredo, please visit AnthonyAlfredo.com, like him on Facebook (Anthony Alfredo Racing), follow him on Instagram (@anthonyalfredo) and X | Twitter (@anthonyalfredo).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Anthony Alfredo Pre-Race Quotes:

On Texas Motor Speedway: “I enjoy racing at Texas Motor Speedway because it is a technical track and fits my driving style.

“Track position will be the name of the game this weekend. Starting towards the front and remaining there throughout the day will be critical.

“If we don’t have track position, an alternate strategy to get us in late in the race will be important.”

On Keys to Success at Texas Motor Speedway: “As with most tracks, it is difficult to pass, so track position will be key.

“We have been struggling with qualifying well and have some things to try in order to improve our starting position this weekend to help us be ahead at the start and execute throughout the day.”

On Goals for Texas Motor Speedway: “Another top 15 finish would be great for our team. We have a lot of momentum coming into this race, and I’m looking forward to performing at a high level.”

On Momentum from Talladega Superspeedway Finish: “I don’t want to be greedy because of how this season has started, but it was pretty gut-wrenching to be just a few inches from a top five.

“In all honesty, if we were able to race all the way back to the line, I felt like I put us in a perfect position to have a shot to win.

“It wasn’t in the cards and will gladly take our top 10 finish and head to Texas with a lot more confidence.”

On The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series Season: “My goal this year with Young’s Motorsports is simple: to win a regular-season race and make the Playoffs.

“It’s certainly a tall order, but we can make it happen. We will build this program from the ground up and make that goal a reality.”

Race Information:

The Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 (200 laps | 300 miles) is the 12th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2025 schedule. A 25-minute practice will occur on Friday, May 2, 2025, from 4:05 – 5:00 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow at 5:10 p.m. The 38-car field will take the green flag on Saturday, May 3, shortly after 1:00 p.m. (2:00 p.m. ET), with live coverage on The CW Network, the Performance Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).